193 Thais deported from Cambodia, 18 wanted for scams

Photo courtesy of BangkokBizNews

Sa Kaeo immigration police received 193 Thais deported by Cambodia at the Ban Khlong Luek permanent border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district on October 8. Cyber police later found that 18 of them have arrest warrants linked to call centre gangs.

The group had been detained during a Cambodian crackdown on transnational online scam networks and call centre gangs, before the Cambodian government sent them back to Thailand.

Pol Col Rung Thongmon, chief of Sa Kaeo immigration police, said the handover followed the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), a screening process used to identify who was deceived or forced into scam work and who joined voluntarily.

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Rung said those found to be victims will be cared for as human trafficking victims, while anyone who took part willingly will be prosecuted.

Officers checked criminal records, separated the returnees into groups and provided support to young people and women. Rung said the process followed principles of human rights, safety and dignity.

Cyber police carried out the NRM screening alongside the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Ministry of Labour and interrogators.

Cyber Police Bureau commander Pol Lt Gen Thinnakorn Rangmat said anyone identified as a trafficking victim will receive care and protection immediately.

Police will also obtain the full list of returnees and check the names against Royal Thai Police online crime databases, including the TPO system and the online fraud case checking system. The checks aim to find links to bank accounts, crypto accounts, call centre gangs and online fraud cases.

Thinnakorn said anyone found to be involved in a money trail or online crime will be prosecuted separately. Police will share financial information with the relevant agencies to trace the wider transnational networks.

Initial questioning by cyber police found 31 returnees with case IDs, including the 18 with arrest warrants. Those 18 will go through legal proceedings and prosecution.

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