16 year old Thai girl accuses Chinese man met on dating app of rape

Photo via ThaiRath

A 16 year old Thai girl filed a complaint against a Chinese man for allegedly raping her at a condominium in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. He and his friends also attempted to gang-rape her on the day.

The victim named Mo lodged a complaint at Rattanatibet Police Station on December 13. She explained that she met the Chinese man on a dating application. The man told her that he wanted to have a Thai girlfriend and marry a Thai woman.

Mo accepted the invitation to dinner and later went to the Chinese man’s apartment on Soi Nonthaburi 15 in the Thasai sub-district of Nonthaburi province. She refused to have sex with him, but the Chinese man ignored her and raped her.

The foreigner reportedly threw the 500 baht at her after sex and even ordered her to do his laundry.

Mo said she immediately left the room and rushed to the police station to report the sexual assault. The Chinese man called and asked her to return to his room, saying that 10 of his friends were waiting to have group sex with her.

Mo told the Chinese man that she was at the police station and had filed a complaint against him. The man then hung up and blocked all her contract channels.

Mo revealed that she felt sad and disappointed. He asked her out on a date but turned out to be a rapist, not a boyfriend. Mo added that he also insulted her by giving her the money and ordering her to do housework like a maid. To add insult to injury, she was appalled by his request for group sex.

Mo urged police officers to arrest the Chinese man as soon as possible to prevent him from repeating the sexual assault with others.

Due to Mo’s age, the Chinese man may face a penalty of up to 10 years in imprisonment and up to 200,000 baht in fine for sexually assaulting children aged over 15 years old but not over 18 years old according to Section 319 of the Criminal Law.