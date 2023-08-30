Teen shot as mysterious white pickup triggers early morning shooting scare incident in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A white pick-up truck, with a black bonnet and tailgate, and an unidentified licence plate, was involved in an alarming shooting incident in Bangkok today. The vehicle raced from Rama VIII Bridge, firing five rounds and narrowly missing a 15 year old boy, identified only as A. The Bangkok shooting incident occurred at 3.12am today.

Sub-lieutenant Metha Pimmaen, Deputy Investigation Officer of Phasi Charoen Police Station, was alerted to the violent gunfire assault along Phutthamonthon Sai 1 Road, near Ta Kiang Dao intersection, Bang Duan, Phasi Charoen district, Bangkok. On reaching the scene, he found five 9mm bullet casings. Witnesses informed him about the white Revo pick-up truck with a black bonnet and tailgate, with an unknown licence plate, chasing and firing at a group of teenagers who managed to escape, reported KhaoSod.

Officers discovered 15 year old A, with minor head injuries believed to be caused by a grazing bullet. A reported that he and his friends were returning from Rama VIII Bridge on five motorcycles. They were heading to drop a friend at Phutthamonthon Sai Nueng when they noticed the white pick-up parked near Thai Life Insurance Company.

As they drove past, the pick-up driver drew a gun and fired approximately five rounds at them. The group immediately fled into Soi Phetkasem 58, where A realised he’d been injured and sought medical assistance. The police initially took A’s statement before proceeding with the Bangkok shooting case.

In related gun news, a midnight teen brawl over a girl yesterday ended up in a violent shooting, leaving one seriously injured in Bang Khonthi district in Samut Songkhram province.

Follow us on :













Officers from Bang Khonthi Police Station were alerted to the incident, which took place at around 10.30pm. The violence unfolded near the popular local eatery, Pad Thai Jee Tan. To read more about the story click HERE.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.