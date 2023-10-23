100,000 baht reward for capture of notorious fugitive, says Department of Corrections

Photo: Sanook

A reward of 100,000 baht has been offered by the Department of Corrections for the capture of 37 year old Chaowalit, a notorious fugitive prisoner who escaped while receiving treatment at Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital. The escape occurred around 1am yesterday, and authorities have yet to apprehend him.

The Department of Corrections reported Chaowalit was a high-profile inmate convicted of several serious crimes including theft, infringement of liberty, and firearms offences, serving a total sentence of 21 years, three months, and 25 days.

His sentence was due to end on May 6, 2043. He was transferred from Pattalung Central Prison to Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Prison on August 7, due to his influence. On October 20, he was sent to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital for dental treatment. However, he lost consciousness and was admitted to the hospital where he later escaped.

The Director-General of the Department of Corrections has ordered the Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Prison commander and staff to urgently apprehend the escapee, coordinating with local police and military officials.

A deputy director-general has been assigned to oversee operations, and a committee has been established to investigate the incident.

The Department of Corrections has warned that any individuals involved in assisting the escape or providing shelter will be prosecuted. Relatives and close contacts of the inmate are urged to persuade him to surrender. Information on his whereabouts can be reported to Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Prison at 075 803905 or 096-6411495.

Further reports suggest that Chaowalit unlocked his cuffs and escaped from the patient ward, taking the lift from the sixth floor down. He was seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, three-quarter black trousers, and white sneakers.

After he left the lift, he immediately fled the building. It was also found that the prison officials did not immediately report the escape to the police but waited three hours before doing so.

Chaowalit is also involved in several ongoing cases, such as drug trafficking, money laundering, and conspiracy to murder. He is suspected of planning the assassination of Anant Klangchan, the former deputy governor of Nakhon Si Thammarat Province.

It was also found that officials from the AMLO had seized Chaowalit’s assets worth up to 150 million baht in Songkhla Province, which was in the custody of his sister.

Chaowalit had prepared the money to campaign as a member of the Pattalung Provincial Administrative Organisation. He was using an armoured Mercedes-Benz car during the campaign period. However, due to several serious cases against him, the notorious fugitive had to focus on his trials reported Sanook.

