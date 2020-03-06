US Surgeon General says virus risk low, no need for masks | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
US Surgeon General says virus risk low, no need for masks
“Seriously people, STOP BUYING MASKS!”
The US Surgeon General Vice Admiral Dr. Jerome Adams reiterated his blaring tweet from the weekend, urging people to “STOP BUYING MASKS.” He says they are “NOT effective” for the general public.
Adams told Americans the risk of the coronavirus to the general public is infinitessimally small, and to stop wearing face masks. He says the best thing people can do to prevent the virus is wash their hands, and that masks might actually increase a person’s risk of contracting the coronavirus if not worn properly.
“You can increase your risk of getting it by wearing a mask if you are not a health care provider.”
“Folks who don’t know how to wear them properly tend to touch their faces a lot. This actually can increase the spread of [the] coronavirus” He also noted that the increased demand for masks puts medical professionals at risk.
The comments come just after the US confirmed its second coronavirus death.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it only recommends masks for select groups of people, specifically: those in a region currently experiencing an outbreak; healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients; and anyone who experiences flu-like symptoms.
In one of two videos posted, the WHO explained most that most people should not wear face masks. It also provided video instructions for how to properly wear one.
For everyone else, other tried-and-true methods of avoiding illness, like steering clear of sick individuals, not touching your face, and regularly washing your hands, are more effective than wearing masks.
“There’s little harm in it, but it’s not likely to be very effective in preventing it.”
Coronavirus
Briton becomes Thailand’s 48th confirmed coronavirus case
Thailand’s Ministry of Health announced today that a British man flying from Hong Kong is the latest Covid-19 coronavirus patient in Thailand. The ministry’s permanent secretary Sukhum Kanchanapimai says the Briton became the 48th confirmed case after he tested positive and was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after he developed symptoms associated with the virus.
The patient, who was not identified, travelled from the United Kingdom with a transit stop in Hong Kong on February 29.
Currently 16 patients are being treated in Thai hospitals, while 31 of the 48 have recovered the health official added.
Only days ago, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul posted on Facebook a message and document declaring that people coming from 11 virus-hit “disease areas” would be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days. The places listed were South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Germany, Japan, France, Singapore, Italy and Iran. But at press conference this afternoon, that list was amended to exclude Singapore, France and Germany.
Coronavirus
Top tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Worried about coronavirus? Do you or someone you know exhibit symptoms? If you live in Thailand, your risk of contracting Covid-19 is exceedingly low, so there’s no need to panic.
Here’s what you need to know to make good decisions to plan, prepare and even prevent the spread of the virus:
This virus is contagious, but so far it’s not as deadly as other outbreaks
Compared to prior outbreaks of novel viruses, this coronavirus appears less deadly than other human coronaviruses that have spread in recent years. For instance, the death rate was about 34% for MERS and about 10% for SARS.
Contrary to some earlier reports, Covid-19 is not airborne but particle-borne, meaning you won’t catch it floating through the air.
Wash your hands
Why? Viruses can spread from person to person via respiratory droplets. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, close contacts can be infected. In addition, the virus can end up on doorknobs, elevator buttons and other surfaces. If you touch those surfaces and then touch your eyes, nose or mouth, you could become infected. So while a mask may not be a bad idea (as it will stop you touching your mouth and nose), its far more important to keep your hands clean and observe good personal hygiene, especially after using public transport or the toilet.
“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the toilet, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.”
Other precautions
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth (you’d be surprised how many times you do these things subconsciously)
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the rubbish.
• Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Don’t panic, but be prepared
• Think about the threat of a possible outbreak in your community the way you’d think about a big typhoon. If it never hits, great. If it does, you’ll be glad you prepared. Don’t hoard, but perhaps stock your cupboards with some extra food and cleaning supplies.
• When grocery shopping, buy a few extra items. Stable foods such as beans and rice that can last a long time are good options. Also, use your freezer to preserve foods, from meats and vegetables to cooked grains and even bread. Think about having enough on hand to last a few weeks.
• Check the medicine cabinet to ensure you have basic medications. If you take a daily prescription medication, have a supply on hand if possible. Think about a back-up plan if schools were to close during an outbreak.
• Ask your employer about a work-from-home options or at least explore whether you have all the technology available to complete your work away from the office if the need arises.
Postpone non-urgent travel
The US Centres for Disease Control updates its travel advisory information frequently. Most governments use the same four-level scale to rank risk, with Level 1 being the lowest risk and Level 4 the highest. For parts of Italy, where there’s been sustained spread of the novel coronavirus, there’s now a Level 4 alert.
The CDC also advises older adults and those with chronic medical conditions to consider postponing nonessential travel.
“Travellers should avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with 60%-95% alcohol.”
Check your health insurance to see if it includes international travel coverage. Also, consider travel health insurance and medical evacuation insurance. It’s estimated, that without insurance, a medical evacuation could cost over three million baht. If you’re planning a cruise or overseas travel, consider the possibility of travel disruptions.
If you were quarantined, what would be your back-up plan for your work and family responsibilities back home?
Coronavirus
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has posted a notice to clarify the “self-quarantine requirements” of all visitors coming to Thailand from “risk area” countries, relating to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The clarification comes after two days of confusing announcements coming out of the Thai Public Health Department. On Tuesday night a document was released on the Thai Public Health Minister’s Facebook page, and then shared and written up on Thai news outlets, only for the entire Facebook page to disappear hours later.
Updates from the Department of Disease Control can be read HERE.
The TAT have release this information in the hope of clarifying the Minister’s earlier announcements…
“Currently, Thailand does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions against China or other affected areas.”
“Also to date, the Thai government has not made any official announcement regarding self-quarantine for travellers from affected areas.”
The Department of Disease Control says they’ve ramped up disease surveillance protocol for visitor arrivals “at 46 point of entries including airports, sea ports and ground ports, aimed at safeguarding the public health for both Thais and foreign visitors”.
The TAT provided a list of recommendations for tourists…
• Tourists are advised to “travel safely” by practising frequent hand hygiene measures (washing with soap or using alcohol-based gel).
• Kindly comply with the primary fever screening at attractions. Travellers showing any signs of the COVID-19 symptoms (fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose and panting) are subject to further medical evaluation and treatment.
• Kindly wear a hygienic mask while travelling, avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, and avoid visiting crowded places.
• If feeling sick, do seek medical care as soon as possible and inform the healthcare worker about the details of your travel history.
The latest media release from the Department of Disease Control reads…
• The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak which was first reported in Wuhan, China spread across the regions of China. There have been confirmed cases in many countries outside of mainland China.
• Currently, people are recommended to avoid visiting mainland China in accordance with China’s announcement on 24 January 2020 halting all departing flights from Wuhan. The effective date of the announcement was extended to 31 March 2020.
• The Ministry of Public Health, Thailand recommended Thai people who arrive from affected areas and develop symptoms including coughing, sneezing, panting or runny nose within 14 days of return to seek medical care at the hospital immediately and inform the health care provider regarding the history of recent travel to China.
