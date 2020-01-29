Thailand to screen all airline passengers from China for coronavirus | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Thailand to screen all airline passengers from China for coronavirus
Beginning yesterday, all airline passenger arrivals from China, regardless of their point of origin, are being screened for the Wuhan Coronavirus when entering Thailand. Health officials announced the measure after six more Chinese visitors were diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total in Thailand to 14 cases.
The death toll from the outbreak now stands at 131 (as of Wednesday morning), all in China. Thailand has the second largest number of cases outside China, though it pales in comparison with the 5,494 infections officially reported in China (as of Wednesday morning).
Five of Thailand’s new cases, aged between six and 70, come from China’s Hubei province. According to Reuters, they belong to the same family. The sixth is from Chongqing in southwestern China.
One passenger from among the family of seven traveling together was taken to hospital after showing symptoms of the virus on arrival. The other four were quarantined after showing symptoms following monitoring.
Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry’s permanent secretary, told a news conference yesterday…
“Now we will expand screening to all Chinese from China and prepare equipment to screen 100% of people for the virus.”
Thailand had earlier screened passengers only from China’s central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, but flights from that city and nine others in the province have been discontinued while the cities remain on lockdown. Passengers from the southern city of Guangzhou, bordering Hong Kong, and the northeastern city Changchun are being screened across five Thai airports, including Suvarnabhumi in Bangkok to those at Chiang Mai, Don Mueng, Phuket and Krabi.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) says it expects the number of Chinese tourists to fall by at least 2 million to less than 9 million this year, due to the outbreak. But the eventual fallout on the Thai tourism industry remains as unpredictable today as the spread of the virus.
Tourism has been hit hard by China’s ban on group tours, as China is Thailand’s biggest source of visitors, by far. Reduced travel from China could result in 50 billion baht (1.52 billion US dollars) of lost tourism revenue, the ministry estimates. TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the agency will propose measures to help the industry.
Thai hotels are preparing for another slump in bookings as Chinese packaged tours make up 60% of all Chinese visitors to Thailand.
Another collapse in travellers may come from the meetings, incentives, conferences and also events (MICE) sector, which draws a large portion of its revenue from overseas participants. The president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said that before the outbreak, Thailand’s hotels averaged 50% occupancy, of which Chinese guests comprised as much as half, as the peak season for this market got under way. The THA expects advance bookings for February to plunge 30% as the health emergency’s impact spreads to independent travellers and MICE groups.
“The impact was felt across the country, as Chinese guests are the main source market for most hotels. Usually occupancy in February is strengthened by incentive groups. However this market is uncertain too.”
The THA expects the setback to last at least three months, the Bangkok Post reports. A source from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau said the agency is awaiting confirmation from three incentive groups from China totaling 5,500 travellers, who may yet cancel trips.
SOURCE: The Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus UPDATE – 5,578 confirmed cases, 131 dead
We awake to the latest news today on the spread of the Coronavirus where 5,578 people are now confirmed as infected and undergoing treatment, and the death toll reaching 131. 125 of those deaths are isolated to Hubei Province in central China (graph below). The largest city of Hubei is Wuhan, the epicentre of the current outbreak which first came to light in mid-December last year.
Thailand’s health ministry has now confirmed 14 cases of coronavirus, the second-most of any country behind China. Dr. Suhum Kanchanapimai, the Public health permanent secretary, confirmed that five of the six confirmed cases were members of the same Chinese family who had travelled from Hubei province together. The sixth, also a Chinese tourist, came from Chongqing, south west of Hubei in central China.
Thailand’s health minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday stated that the Thai government is “not able to stop the spread” of coronavirus in the country, according to Sky News. The Thai government now estimates that around 22,000 tourists from Wuhan entered Thailand so far this month, possibly exposing vast numbers of people to the virus. But most of the detected patients are recovering from the virus and many have already gone home. There has been no reported deaths from the virus outside China.
Bangkok businesses are now attempting to combat the spread of the disease around the capital by placing thermal scanners at the entrances to shopping malls and assigning workers to give out disinfectant to visitors. Many Bangkokians are now resorting to wearing a face mask as they move around the city. But at this stage all but one of the cases have been Chinese visitors from Wuhan. The one Thai who has contracted the virus, and has since recovered, visited Wuhan at the start of January.
The coronavirus has now spread to over a dozen countries, including the US where the Centres for Disease Control has confirmed five cases and monitoring more than 100 others.
Meanwhile, China’s decision to control the spread of the coronavirus by quarantining entire cities in Hubei Province is raising logistical, ethical and medical issues. Some public health experts now contend that the massive quarantine operation, the first of its kind in modern medical history, could actually worsen the crisis.
In other recent epidemics, infected individuals would have been quarantined in their homes or in specialist hospital wards.
But pandemic experts make the case that the undertaking in China may be too massive, affecting the lives of more than 50 million people, mostly in 15 cities around Hubei Province. An estimated 5 million people had already left the Province by the time the travel bans were put into place last week. Sociologists also say the people who are left inside the contained cities would be likely frightened and undoubtedly desperate to protect themselves and their families. Health officials, international medical staff and police now – along with some 50 million people – are living inside a huge medical experiment.
Over in the US, health officials are working to prevent a further outbreak while developing treatments and preventative countermeasures. No vaccine exists at this stage as a prevention for the novel coronavirus.
Fifteen additional US airports are now screening for travellers who may might be infected. Officials say the purpose of expanding screenings from 5 up to 20 airports is to identify passengers returning from China that may be infected, and to educate travellers about symptoms of the coronavirus so that individuals can seek medical attention if they suspect they may be infected

Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
Six new cases of of the novel coronavirus are now confirmed for Thailand by the Ministry of Public Health. That brings the total number of cases detected to 14. The six new cases have all been hospitalised.
Dr. Suhum Kanchanapimai, the Public health permanent secretary, confirmed that five of the six confirmed cases were members of the same Chinese family who had travelled from Hubei province together. The sixth, also a Chinese tourist, came from Chongqing, south west of Hubei (where Wuhan is the capital).
The five family members range in age from 6 to 60. They were detected when they arrived in Thailand and isolated for two blood tests. The tests came up positive. The five family, plus the sixth patient, are currently in Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, in Nonthabiri, Bangkok for treatment.
Of the eight cases confirmed in Thailand, five have already been discharged and returned home to China. Three are still hospitalised in isolation but they are reported to be “out of danger” and recovering well.
Read the latest on new cases and deaths from the Coronavirus HERE.
136 Chinese tourists have been examined at airports or hospitals after being suspected of being infected. But most were found to be infected with common flu – 55 of them have already returned home.
A new automatic thermo-scanning, at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang international airports, has been activated today, with all passengers arriving from China on all flights being subjected to the upgraded screening process.
“The Public Health Ministry will not cover up any information related to the novel coronavirus.”
Up until now, only passengers from Wuhan, Guangzhou and northeastern Changchun were screened across five airports – Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai, Don Mueang, Phuket and Krabi.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Immigration checkpoints enhance hygiene measures nationwide
Health screening measures are being boosted today at immigration checkpoints nationwide to prevent the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus into Thailand. Since cases were confirmed in Malaysia and Singapore, officials at the Betong border crossing in the southernmost province Yala are using handheld thermometers to screen suspected contaminanees.
Meanwhile enhanced hygiene measures are being implemented at immigration checkpoints at all airports across the Kingdom. The improved measures will help protect officials at international airports, who are in contact with tens of thousands of passengers daily, with special screening protocols at Guangzhou, where health experts be assigned specific gates. All flights from Wuhan have been cancelled as the Chinese city which is at the epicentre of the outbreak is in effective lockdown.
The Immigration Bureau said yesterday that the enhanced hygiene measures will bolster passengers’ confidence. Immigration checkpoints will be cleaned hourly with disinfectant and alcohol spray, especially in areas where officers and passengers interact. Immigration officials at all airports will wear masks and gloves, as they must handle many passports and frequently converse with passengers.
Hand sanitiser bottles for passengers will be placed on immigration counters for passengers to use, and officials will increase their surveillance of coughing and sneezing passengers, who will be referred to the airport’s health control team. Officials’ will also be monitored, and those showing symptoms will be sent to doctors immediately.
There are currently no confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus infection in Yala or southern Thailand, but Betong district is considered to be at high risk as it welcomes many Malaysian-Chinese and Singaporean-Chinese tourists.
In Samut Songkhram, southwest of Bangkok, the district chief has delivered sanitary masks to vendors at Amphawa floating market, in an attempt to reduce the chances of infection. Amphawa has ordered hotels and homestays to monitor the health of their guests, and notify authorities should any guest show symptoms.
Amphawa floating market is a tourist attraction popular among Chinese, with about half of all visitors coming from China.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
