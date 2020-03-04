“Phuket is still open for business”: Phuket Hotels Association | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
“Phuket is still open for business”: Phuket Hotels Association
Below is a media release from the Phuket Hotels Association:
Special Announcement of COVID-19 on 3 March 2020
(Translated by the Office of International Cooperation, DDC Thailand)
The situation on 3 March 2020 at 8am
1. There are currently 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) being treated in hospitals, 31 cases who returned to their homes and 1 death, which brings the total number of coronavirus infection cases detected in Thailand to 43.
2. From 3 January to 3 March 2020, the total number of patients under investigation (PUI) increased to 3,519 people. Of those, 95 PUI were detected from screening at all ports of entry and 3,394 people sought medical services on their own at hospitals. 2,099 cases returned to their homes and some of them are being continually monitored. Most of the PUI were infected with seasonal influenza, and 1,420 PUI are still admitted at hospitals.
3. Regarding the international situation involving 73 countries and two administrative regions between 5 January to 3 March 2020 at 7.00 A.M., there were 90,216 confirmed cases and 3,080 deaths, with 80,026 cases and 2,912 deaths coming from the People’s Republic of China.
The MOPH revealed that Thailand has the 15th most COVID-19 cases in the world and is preparing the protocol for receiving undocumented Thai workers from South Korea. The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) revealed that Thailand has the 15th most COVID-19 cases in the world. They are preparing the integrated joint plan for receiving undocumented Thai workers from South Korea with relevant partners.
Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, Director General of the Department of Medical Sciences stated about the COVID-19 situation today that 11 confirmed cases are still being treated in hospitals, 31 cases fully recovered and returned home, there has been one death, one severe case and the total number of confirmed cases is 43. Thailand has the 15th-highest number of cases in the world.
The cooperation from the public can slow down Thailand from entering a widespread epidemic. This disease can be prevented by eating cooked food, using serving spoons, washing hands, and wearing masks. The public should prepare to be responsible for themselves and society by self-protection and infection prevention.
If someone is at risk, they should reduce the risk of spreading the virus to other people. MoPH advises people to believe the information only from reliable channels and follow their recommendations. Fight COVID-19 together and join hands with each other. Do not put the blame on anyone else because COVID-19 involves all of us.
Regarding undocumented Thai workers in South Korea, the Ministry of Public Health of
Thailand is coordinating with relevant organizations such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Transport, Immigration Bureau and Security Department for joint planning efforts.
The integration among government sectors is required for tackling any situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Ministry of Public Health will act to prevent the spread of COVID-19, carry out all duties, and will be ready to proceed with further instructions.
The Ministry of Public Health declared COVID-19 as a disease that must be controlled under Section 18 of the Pathogens and Animal Toxins Act, B.E. 2558. It was designated as a Group 3 disease that poses a high risk or high hazard. Any person who intends to produce, import, export, sell, transit or possess the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 must ask for permission in order to comply with the Pathogens and Animal Toxins Act, B.E.2558.
Regarding public concern about not implementing quarantine in travelers arriving in Thailand, MoPH would like to clarify as follows:
1. The people who shall be quarantined or observed for clinical symptoms in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Act include:
– The group of PUI that develop suspected symptoms and have a travel history to outbreak areas.
This group shall be strictly quarantined at the hospital.
– The group that does not develop symptoms but is at risk for getting COVID-19, patients or suspected COVID-19 patients (high risk close contacts) are members of the family, working colleagues, classmates and passengers getting on the same vehicle with COVID-19 patients.
This group is recommended to strictly implement self quarantine at home for 14 days and avoid traveling, avoid attending classes, avoid working and avoid sharing personal stuff with others. If anyone develops symptoms including fever, cough and sore throat, the health officer will enter them into the system of medical treatment and surveillance.
2. Unexposed groups including both Thai people and foreigners with travel history from affected areas, but who did not have exposure to patients and who are not exhibiting suspected symptoms are requested to reduce social activities, wear a mask when leaving their accommodations, wash hands frequently, not go to crowded areas, and observe your symptoms at home for 14 days. If you have a fever, cough, or sore throat, see a doctor immediately and report your travel history.
3. The general public and people in the same community as patients are asked to follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Public Health: eat cooked food, use serving spoons, wash hands, and wear a mask when visiting crowded places.
Recommendations to the Public
3.1 If anyone has symptoms including fever, sore throat, respiratory tract infection symptoms such as runny nose, cough, reproductive cough, tachypnea or dyspnea within 14 days after departing from a risk or affected area, they should wear a hygienic mask, wash their hands and seek medical care at a nearby hospital or meet the public health officers immediately, and inform the healthcare workers of their travel history to reduce the risk of complications from pneumonia progressing to severe or fatal outcomes.
3.2 A person with an underlying disease should avoid traveling outbound, where there is an
ongoing outbreak. If this is unavoidable, people should avoid making contact with patients who have respiratory symptoms, avoid visiting markets selling live animals and avoid close contact with animals, especially with sick or dead animals.
3.3 For the general public, please take care of yourself during seasonal changes and comply with the recommendations “eat cooked food, use serving spoons, wash hands,” and wear masks while
coughing, sneezing, and avoid contact with patients who have respiratory symptoms.
Soi Dog Foundation official statement on Covid-19 and the risk to animal health
Sent to us from Soi Dog Foundation by Dr.Alicja Izydorczyk MRCVS…
There have not been any cases of suspect COVID-19 infection in dogs or cats in Thailand. At present, there is no evidence to show that companion animals such as dogs and cats can be infected with COVID-19. Additionally, there is currently no evidence that companion animals could be a source of infection to people.
The isolated case of a healthy pet dog in Hong Kong testing “weak positive” has not been confirmed and likely due to environmental contamination.
Note that the canine coronavirus (which can cause mild diarrhea) and the feline coronavirus (which can cause feline infectious peritonitis) are widespread in shelter environments around the world, though are NOT associated with the current coronavirus outbreak. All dogs at Soi Dog Foundation are vaccinated against canine coronavirus.
With regard to the precautions taken against the spread of the virus among humans, Soi Dog Foundation is closely following the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Dr.Alicja Izydorczyk MRCVS
Dr.Alicja Izydorczyk MRCVS

International Director of Animal WelfareSoi Dog Foundation
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry yesterday designated 9 countries and 2 Chinese territories as high risk areas for the Covid-19 virus. He announced that visitors to Thailand from these destination are now subject to 14 day home quarantine and will have to adhere to strict health-related follow-ups.
The official government post, on a Public Health Ministry letterhead, was released to the media and posted on the Minister’s Facebook page. It was later removed from the Facebook page but no announcement was made to either clarify or cancel the earlier announcement.
ORIGINAL STORY
The 11 locations, now designated by Thailand as “high risk” areas, are Japan, South Korea, Germany, China, Taiwan, France, Singapore, Italy and Iran, plus the two Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau.
• Visitors and Thai citizens returning from the high risk areas will be subject to 14 days home quarantine, even if they are cleared of the disease, unless they have permission from health officials.
• Those who do not have a permanent residence or lodging in Thailand are required to show officials, upon arrival, evidence of where officials can locate them during the 14 day period.
• Those who have any flu-like symptoms upon their arrival, such as a body temperature exceeding 37.5C, a runny nose, sore throat or breathing difficulties, will be sent to state hospitals for further testing, treatment or quarantine, depending on the seriousness of the illness.
• For those who cannot produce evidence of a formal lodging, such as a hotel or hostel, during their visit in Thailand, immigration officials are authorised to send them back home or to allow them entry subject to 14-days of self-quarantine.
Foreign visitors or Thai returnees from the newly designated high risk areas will have to file a daily report on their health with officials during the 14 day period and, if they become unwell or suspect they may be sick, they must inform health officials within 3 hours so that they can undergo further testing, receive treatment or be isolated.
• All the medical expenses incurred will be borne by the individuals themselves.
Earlier yesterday Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon told reporters there was no law in effect now that could force anyone to isolate themselves, contrary to the intention of the Public Health Minister’s later announcement.
The Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul briefly showed the announcement on his Facebook page yesterday afternoon with a message that all visitors from these countries will be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days with no exceptions. But the post was deleted minutes later without explanations, according to Bangkok Post.
BOTTOMLINE
If you are booked to travel to Thailand which transits through one of the ‘at risk’ country’s airports, or are travelling from one of the ‘at risk countries, you will need to keep abreast of the latest information as the dust settles on yesterday’s official announcement, and then a social media withdrawal of the post.
Today, right now, there are no restrictions on arrivals. But the situation is very fluid. The Thai PM today released a raft of new edicts relating to Thailand’s response to the virus.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
German tourist in Phuket cleared of COVID-19 infection
A German tourist who arrived from Singapore last Thursday with a fever and a runny nose and put into isolation late last, has now been discharged from hospital after testing negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew made the announcement today in response to state news agency MCOT’s report on Sunday night that a German man was suspected of being infected with the virus after landing at Phuket International Airport from Singapore.
The Phuket Airport’s health control division had identified that the man had a body temperature of 38.6ºC and a runny nose, and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, MCOT reported.
“The German tourist is 21 years old. He tested negative for the virus. He does not have COVID-19. He was discharged from Vachira Phuket Hospital on Feb 29.”
Thanit steadfastly declined to reveal information about the 10 people who were last reported on Jan 31 as “under observation” at hospitals in Phuket on suspected of being infected with virus.
“I am sorry, I can’t share any information here.”
Chief Thanit last month went public to explain that his office has no authority to explain such details in accordance with a direct order from Bangkok.
Phuket has not confirmed a single case the coronavirus.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
