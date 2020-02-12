Medical staff dance with coronavirus patients in Wuhan – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Medical staff dance with coronavirus patients in Wuhan – VIDEO
While Wuhan and other Chinese cities struggle with shortages and poor quarantine conditions, Chinese state media have been keen to find a brighter side to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
The People’s Daily published a video on Tuesday that had been widely circulated on social media, showing mask-wearing patients at an unidentified makeshift hospital in Wuhan trying to lift their spirits by square dancing, a popular pastime among older Chinese women.
“This is the most amazing square-dancing ever seen! Paired with medical treatment, maintaining a good mentality will allow you all to quickly recover,” the CCP mouthpiece wrote on its Weibo account. The video was also shared by state broadcaster CCTV the previous day.
The coronavirus first broke out in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, last December and has since resulted in more than 42,000 confirmed cases across the country and more than 1,000 deaths. In an effort to contain the virus, Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, has been on lockdown for three weeks, with the government vowing to tighten measures even further to ensure every confirmed and suspected case is quarantined and treated.
But concerns remain over shortages of medical supplies and workers, conditions in quarantine centres and there are suspicions of government cover-ups.
Some on social media shared the clips of dancing patients and medical workers with supportive messages, but others reminded web users not to forget the pressing problems at the makeshift medical facilities.
One user wrote “We need to improve the hygiene situation at the makeshift hospitals and reduce the pressure on the medical staffers,” while another opined “But should they just wait to die? Maintaining a positive mentality is also good.”
The chief of infectious diseases at China-Japan Friendship Hospital, said at a press conference in January that people should avoid square dancing.
“Dancing itself increases the risk of cross infections. It will use a lot of one’s oxygen, and one could suffocate if wearing a mask while dancing.”
Medical experts warn that healthy individuals should avoid mass outdoor gatherings, including group dances.
SOURCE: South China Morning Post
Virus cases on Japan cruise ship climb to 135
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess has climbed to 135. Sixty-five new cases were confirmed on the ship, which has been quarantined off the coast of Yokohama since February 5. Patients showing symptoms have been transferred to local hospitals.
Authorities have allowed some of the tourists to return home. The government says there were 3,700 people on board and they are being quarantined for 14 days. Authorities confirmed that the release date for the ship is February 19.
While the death toll from the virus has surpassed 1000, all but two fatalities have been in China. Nevertheless, there is a risk on the ship to the elderly and passengers with chronic disease. As many as 80% of the passengers, around 600 people, are over 60, with 251 people aged over 80 and 11 people aged more than 90. Some passengers told the Japanese press they’ve asked the government to provide more medics.
Meanwhile, the World Dream cruise ship, which was quarantined in Hong Kong, allowed 1,800 passengers who tested negative for the virus to disembark. Three passengers on the cruise ship were found to be infected in January.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
“Covid-19”. After a month and a half of being called the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Chinese Coronavirus or just boring old ‘coronavirus‘, the viral strain now has an official name. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking in Geneva. “We now have a name for the disease and it’s Covid-19,”
This morning the number of cases worldwide has reached 44,852, resulting in 1,113 deaths 4,536 total recoveries. The vast majority of the world’s cases are still in China with a recent outbreak of new cases in Japan. Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand make up the Top 5 countries for current cases.
WHO chief Tedros said that they needed to find a name that “did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease.”
“Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatising. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks.”
The word ‘coronavirus’ refers to the family of viruses it belongs to, rather than the latest strain. The virus itself has been designated SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. Researchers wanted an official name to avoid confusion and stigmatisation of any group or country.
The latest news from around the world…
• A cruise ship carrying more than 1,450 passengers has denied permission to dock in Thailand over coronavirus fears. The “Westerdam” had already been turned away from several ports, including in Japan, Taiwan, Guam and The Philippiness. Holland America, the owners of the ship, say they have “no reason to believe” anyone on board is contagious. It had planned to dock in Bangkok this Thursday but the Thai government has “refused” permission.
“While the ship would not be allowed to disembark, Thailand would gladly help providing fuel, medicine, and food to the vessel.”
• The coronavirus outbreak will hit a peak in China this month and may be over by April. The Chinese government’s senior medical adviser made the claim yesterday in the latest assessment of the Coronavirus outbreak. His predictions include…
• Virus peaks in February, then eases
• Numbers of new cases already falling in many spots
• Zhong wants global early warning system to spot future outbreaks
• Believes Chinese local authorities made mistakes
Speaking to Reuters, the 83 year old epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan, who won notoriety for combating the SARS epidemic in 2003, shed tears about the doctor Li Wenliang who died last week after being admonished for raising concerns over social media early on.
But Zhong Nanshan is optimistic the spread of the current outbreak would soon slow, with the number of new cases already statistically declining in some places.
“We don’t know why it’s so contagious, so that’s a big problem.”
• Health authorities are questioning how or why Indonesia has not yet reported a single case of the coronavirus, even though officials were slow to halt nonstop flights from China. Indonesia takes in about 2 million Chinese tourists a year, most of them to the resort island of Bali.
China’s consulate general on Bali says that about 5,000 Chinese tourists were still in Bali, including 200 from the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the current outbreak.
Indonesia’s close neighbours have all reported cases, including Thailand, The Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and, to the south, Australia.
Indonesia’s security minister, Mohammad Mahfud MD made the proud boast last Friday…
“So far, Indonesia is the only major country in Asia that does not have a corona case. The coronavirus does not exist in Indonesia.”
Do masks do anything to help?
Using a face mask to prevent infection is popular in many countries, especially China. They are also worn to protect against high pollution levels. In both cases scientists and doctors are skeptical if they do anything to prevent the wearer from catching a virus or breathing in polluted air.
Now virologists say they doubt their effectiveness against even airborne viruses (The current Coronavirus has not been confirmed to be an airborne virus. Studies continue to examine the current viral strain’s ability to be transmitted through the air).
But there is some evidence to suggest the masks can certainly help prevent hand-to-mouth transmissions.
The flimsy paper surgical masks were first introduced into hospitals in the early 1800s but didn’t make the transition into public use until the Spanish flu outbreak in 1919 that killed over 50 million people.
Speaking to the BBC, Dr David Carrington, of St George’s, University of London, says “routine surgical masks for the public are not an effective protection against viruses or bacteria carried in the air”, because they were too loose, had no air filter and left the eyes exposed. But he says they could help lower the risk of contracting a virus through the “splash” from a sneeze or a cough at extremely close range and provide some protection against hand-to-mouth transmissions. In Australian, a 2016 study from New South Wales noted that people touched their faces about 23 times an hour.
Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, says that the wearing of face masks, properly fitted, has been a standard sight in hospitals, and mostly an effective tool, especially to prevent the spread of a disease from the patient.
“However, when you move to studies looking at their effectiveness in the general population, the data is less compelling. Tt’s quite a challenge to keep a mask on for prolonged periods of time.”
Dr Connor Bamford, of the Wellcome-Wolfson Institute for Experimental Medicine, at Queen’s University in Belfast, says (as conformed by the WHO and numerous studies) “implementing simple hygiene measures” was vastly more effective.
“Covering your mouth while sneezing, washing your hands, and not putting your hands to your mouth before washing them, could help limit the risk of catching any respiratory virus.”
Whilst wearing a face mask may make you ‘feel’ more protected, unless properly worn if it unlikely to prevent you from catching the disease. The following three suggestions are your best bet to avoid catching a flu or coronavirus, confirmed by the UK NHS and the WHO…
• regularly wash your hands with warm water and soap
• avoid touching your eyes and nose wherever possible
• maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle
Coronavirus UPDATE: Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others
The world death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to climb. Official figures put the Chinese figure at 1,016 deaths, up 108 from the day before, 1,018 worldwide. Outside of China there has only been 2 deaths reported – one in The Philippines and another in Hong Kong.
The number of cases of infection has also grown to 43,104. That’s up around 3,000 in the past 24 hours. Most of the deaths were in Hubei province, there were 103, though the number of infections reported has actually declined somewhat. Worldwide, 4,043 people have fully recovered from the virus.
Other news from around the world…
• Despite the confirmation of a new case of the 2019nCov coronavirus today, Thailand has neither restricted Chinese tourists from entering the kingdom or dropped its visa-on-arrival fee waiver, implemented last year to attract Chinese.
Thailand hasn’t imposed any bans on tourists or travellers since the outbreak of the virus, though officials are screening passengers on arrival on flights from China, and now require a health certificate to enter the country. Read more about that story HERE.
• China has “removed”, or side-lined several senior officials over their handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Party secretary for the Hubei Provincial Health Commission, and the chief of the commission, were among those sacked from their jobs. They are the most senior officials to be demoted at this stage.
A deputy director of the local Chinese Red Cross was also removed for “dereliction of duty” over alleged regularities with the handling of donations. According to Chinese state media, there have been hundreds of sackings, investigations and warnings across Hubei and other provinces.
• One of the people evacuated from Wuhan to the US last week has now tested positive to coronavirus. The patient, one of 167 passengers on a chartered State Department flight out of China carrying mostly US citizens, has now been transferred to a hospital in San Diego. It is the 13th confirmed case in the US and the seventh in California.
• Nine members of the same Hong Kong family became infected with coronavirus after allegedly sharing a hot pot meal – hot pot is a large central boiling pot of broth which diners cook their own meat and vegetables. The hot pot meal was shared on January 26.
Health officials confirmed the 10 new cases of the virus on the weekend. All but one were reported as belonging to the same family. The tenth case involved a 70 year old man, unrelated to the family. The new cases bring the number of cases in Hong Kong to 36.
All 10 were admitted for isolation and management at Ruttonjee Hospital and Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital respectively.
• A British man, who apparently contracted coronavirus on a business trip to Asia, has spread the virus to 11 other people across 3 countries.
The man, in his 50s, had visited Singapore for a sales conference for two days in January, as reported by The Guardian. Around 100 people attended the conference and one participant was from Wuhan, the Chinese city, described as the epicentre of the 2019-nCoV. Medical officials believe the UK man became infected at the conference.
Unaware that he’s contracted the virus, the man travelled from Singapore to a French ski resort, where he stayed with family for 4 days from January 24.
GRAPHIC: Worldometers
