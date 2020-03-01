France bans large gatherings, discourages “air kisses” | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
France bans large gatherings, discourages “air kisses”
The number of coronavirus cases in France has nearly doubled and currently stands at 100, of whom 86 are hospitalised, two have died and 12 have recovered, according Jerome Salomon, the head of France’s national health service. To fight the spread of the virus, France is banning all indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000, and discouraging the public from exchanging greetings with the traditional kisses.
The ban on large gatherings in confined spaces was announced yesterday by Health Minister Olivier Véran after urgent government meetings on responses to the epidemic.
After previously recommending that people avoid shaking hands, Véran said the public should also cut back on “la bise,” the custom in France and much of Europe of giving greetings with kisses, or “air kisses,” on the cheeks.
The restrictions on public gatherings had an immediate effect: a major four day trade show in Cannes for property investors scheduled for was postponed until June. A half-marathon that was scheduled for today in Paris also was cancelled, as was a carnival in the Alpine town of Annecy.
Véran says other outdoor events and gatherings that might lead to a mixing of people from infected areas could also be canceled. Public gatherings are being banned entirely in the Oise region north of Paris, which has seen a cluster of cases, and in a town in the foothills of the Alps that has also seen infections.
The virus outbreak also impacted the Paris fashion industry and the city’s Catholic churches. French designer Agnès b. announced the cancellation of her Paris Fashion Week show, originally scheduled for tomorrow, “in view of the current international health context.”
The archbishop of Paris asked priests to change the way they administer communion to avoid spreading the virus. Bishop Michel Aupetit instructed that priests should no longer put the sacramental bread in the mouths of the faithful and instead place it in their hands. He instructed worshipers not to drink wine from a shared chalice or shake hands at mass, and requested that church fonts be emptied of holy water.
The bishop’s instructions were listed in a statement yesterday from the Paris diocese that said a Paris priest tested positive for the virus Friday after returning from Italy.
Thailand confirms first coronavirus-related death
Thailand today confirmed its first death from complications related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, made the announcement in a Bangkok press conference. The victim was described as a 35 year old who also had dengue fever at the time of his death.
The patient had been in hospital for around a month and was tested for the coronavirus in early February. According to Ministry of Health, he initially recovered, but later suffered complications arising from previous health issues, exacerbated by symptoms from Covid-19 virus. The man had never left the hospital since his arrival in late January. He was pronounced dead at 6:25 last night.
The man was reportedly a sales clerk who worked directly with Chinese tourists. His name was not given and an autopsy and further medical tests have been ordered. The Ministry of Health confirms he was one of two patients who had been mentioned in daily health briefings as in the ‘red’, or critical, condition.
Thailand has recorded 42 coronavirus cases since January, 30 of whom have recovered and gone home, while 11 are still being treated in hospitals, according to the department.
This is a developing story and The Thaiger will bring you updates as they become available.
OPINION: Doomsday, the Black Swan and no fear
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
“I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore” is how I am feeling on a Saturday afternoon. My senses are bruised and battered after a weeklong barrage of panic, blurring sensational bad news headlines and a mounting sense of fear amongst my fellow humans.
What is clear in the grand scheme of things or shall we say the big picture is that 2020 is shaping up to be the year of living dangerously. But taking a moment alone, pulling up the Blue Oyster classic on Spotify “Don’t Fear the Reaper” as a background sound track, I suddenly realise that despite all the chaos in the world, I am not afraid of the corona virus.
I am not a fearless person. When I was little I was afraid of the dark. To this day I am terrified of snakes and whenever flying in monsoon weather, I suddenly find myself a religious convert quietly saying a little prayer as I clutch the armrests like a gorilla hyped up on amphetamines.
My fearless streak these days has come to terms that life is dangerous, the virus is beyond my control and every day presents a new chance to live my life as I choose. Taking all that in in a deep breath, here is how I am choosing to take on tomorrow and beyong in our newfound coronavirus world..
I will continue to take to the sky and fly across Asia and the world
I will eat in restaurants, drink in bars and walk in public places
I will stay as often as I can in hotels and support the industry I love
I will continue to plan, attend and arrange events, knowing there is a future
I will continue to believe that this too, as in all crisis will pass
and most importantly…
I will NOT hide at home, dwell on negatives or let fear overcome my life
The only truth I know if that the big sleep will come sooner or later. Time is all we have in this too short a lifespan and I’m not going to waste precious moments sitting on the bench instead of embracing the unknown.
As for the entire mask thing. I am not Batman or Zorro. Everything I read based on science says it won’t prevent the deadly virus. That said, I have enough problems breathing though the damn things anyway so my own personal choice is to skip the mask. I choose science.
Coronavirus UPDATE: China cases ease, 42 cases now in Thailand
The total confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) is now 85,217, with 2,924 people having succumbed to the disease. 39,554 people have fully recovered, approaching 50% of total cases. In Thailand there are now 42 confirmed cases with 28 people listed as “recovered”. The latest Thai victim is a 21 year old salesman whose job is said to have exposed him to foreign tourists.
Regions around central South Korea remain a hotzone with 2,931 cases now reported, resulting in 16 deaths. The country has recorded its largest rise in coronavirus infections in a single day, with 594 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. The increase brings the total number of infections in South Korea to 2,931, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. South Korea has the highest number of confirmed cases outside China where the outbreak started.
The other emerging new hotzone is around northern Italy with 889 identified cases and 21 deaths. 20 European countries have now reported cases, including some of the smaller eastern European states.
Thailand’s Disease Control Department is trying to locate all of the passengers who travelled on flight XJ621, from Japan’s Sapporo to Bangkok, on February 20, because 2 of their fellow passengers are now confirmed infected with the virus.
“It is important that the passengers make contact as soon as possible, so they can be advised of important actions they need to take.”
According to the department, passengers on Thai Air Asia’s flight XJ621 from Sapporo who were seated in rows 37, 38, 39, 40 and 41, and who have not yet sought medical advice from a suitably qualified doctor, need to call 096 750 7657 and isolate themselves to avoid contact with other people, including family members, for 14 days.
“Those who do not yet have any flu-like symptoms need not see a doctor, but should remain in isolation.”
In China there has been a major drop in the number of new cases reported this week, particularly outside of Hubei, the central Chinese province where the outbreak began (in the city of Wuhan). This is leading some areas to lower travel restrictions and begin the slow process of getting back to work. Liaoning, a province in northeastern China that borders North Korea, was the first to downgrade the coronavirus emergency response level from the highest level, Level 1, to Level 3 last Saturday. This has been followed by Shanxi, Guangdong, Yunnan, Gansu and Guizhou, accounting for some 305 million people.
The World Health Organisation has now increased its coronavirus risk assessment to “very high” as the cases outside China continue to increase. The growth rate within China’s borders has slowed. But WHO officials say the virus can still be contained if the chain of transmission can be broken.
Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s health emergencies program, says the new “very high” designation was not meant to alarm or scare people.
“We are on the highest level of alert or highest level of risk assessment in terms of spread and in terms of impact. This is a reality check for every government on the planet: Wake up. Get ready. This virus may be on its way and you need to be ready. You have a duty to your citizens, you have a duty to the world to be ready.”
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director General, said yesterday that most cases can still be traced to known contacts or clusters of cases.
GRAPHIC: Infection and death rates have slowly dropped over the past week
The world’s biggest travel trade fair, the annual ITB in Berlin, Germany has been cancelled. Read the full story about that HERE.
Meanwhile the fallout on the world’s financial markets continues. US stocks tumbled further yesterday, deepening a week-long global rout.
The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 900 points shortly after the opening bell. It plummeted nearly 1,200 points on Thursday – its biggest one-day point drop ever. The Standard & Poor’s 500 slid another 2.5%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.7%.
The blue-chip stock average is now well into “correction” territory, a decline of over 10% from a recent high. The Dow and S&P 500 were down more than 10.5% so far this week, heading for their worst weekly performance since the financial crisis in 2008.
A British citizen is the first UK man to die from coronavirus after being infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship moored in Yokohama Bay, Japan. He is the sixth passenger to die from the virus. Another person has tested positive for the virus in England. This person was infected on his home soil. The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK now stands at 20.
South Korean supergroup BTS, Green Day and the US National Symphony Orchestra are cancelling their upcoming concert dates in Asia amid coronavirus concerns.
“We regret to announce that the BTS Map of the Soul tour … has been cancelled.”The statement issued from Big Hit Entertainment who manage BTS.
Green Day, which was scheduled to perform in Thailand, South Korea, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan starting in March as part of its Hella Mega Tour, followed suit. On Friday, the group announced it’s cancelling tour dates in Asia.
The National Symphony Orchestra, meanwhile, cancelled the five remaining performances in Japan, citing a recommendation from Japanese PM Shinzo Abe that major cultural events be cancelled for the next two weeks.
