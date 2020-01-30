Airlines temporarily suspend flights to China | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Airlines temporarily suspend flights to China
British Airways is suspending all direct flights to and from mainland China due to the Wuhan Coronavirus, making it one of the biggest international carriers to do so so far. The suspension comes after Britain warned against all but essential travel to the China on Tuesday.
BA.com, the airline’s website, shows no direct flights to China are available through February.
“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority. Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on BA.com.”
Thai Airways is spray-disinfecting passenger cabins and cockpits on all flights returning from China and high-risk destinations.
“Because we have in-flight entertainment, the LCD screens are being touched all the time, so we deep cleanse every flight before departure.”
A video from Thai Airways showing staff in hazmat suits spraying down a cabin garnered praise on social media for carrier’s effort, although some were alarmed by it. South Korean budget carrier Air Seoul also announced it’s suspending all flights to China due to travellers’ concerns. United Airlines too is suspending 24 US flights to Beijing; Hong Kong and Shanghai until February 8.
Low-cost airline Thai Lion Air announced yesterday it has suspended all flights between Thailand and Chengdu in southern China until February 10. Other carriers, including Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific are allowing crew to wear masks on China flights. While American Airlines provides hand sanitiser wipes for flight attendants to use on all departures to China.
Meanwhile, passengers on some airlines still flying to and from China will have to make do without hot meals, blankets and newspapers.
Taiwan’s China Airlines said it’s encouraging passengers to bring their own beverage bottles and would limit reusable items by replacing them with disposables. The airline and its regional arm Mandarin Airlines stopped serving hot meals from Monday and replaced tablecloths and napkins with paper towels on Hong Kong flights. They’ve stopped providing blankets, pillows, towels, magazines and newspapers. Beverages and disposable headphones are supplied only on request.
“The seat back pocket will only contain the aircraft safety card and sick bag,” said Tigerair Taiwan, also a member of China Airline group, adding that duty-free sales will not be available.
Thailand, the top destination for Chinese holidaymakers, had 11 million Chinese visitors last year. But with 14 coronavirus cases, it is the second-worst hit country outside of China. The economic hit on Thai tourism is expected to be high.
ASEAN
“Surgical masks no guarantee against coronavirus” – medical experts
The Wuhan Coronavirus is making news around the world and the sight of people wearing face-masks is now becoming common – whether they’re in a high-risk area or not. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has upgraded the global threat level to “high.” Many countries have banned or reduced flights from China and are stepping up screening efforts at their airports. Malaysia is the latest ASEAN member to join the growing number of countries that have imposed a temporary ban on Chinese nationals arriving from Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province. The Philippines has also banned flights from Wuhan, and sent back 500 Chinese tourists who came from the city.
As Asian commuters cover their noses and mouths with paper thin covers, medical experts dispute the usefulness of mass-produced surgical masks to block transmission of the flu-like virus.
“It is not one of the recommended barrier measures” for those who have not been contaminated, according to France’s health minister. A senior researcher at the Osaka Institute of Public Heath told the media that high-quality masks could be effective, referring to more expensive, tight-fitting respirators used to filter fine dust and pollution.
“But as always, there is no 100% guarantee.”
Still, on Bangkok’s streets many people put faith in surgical masks.
“I’m very concerned about the virus,” one citizen told reporters. “Everywhere I go, I also bring alcohol and hand sanitiser to clean my hands and avoid areas with Chinese tourists.”
Others wore heavier duty PM2.5 masks, in a city shrouded for weeks by damaging pollution. One Bangkok chemist said the outbreak has led to the most intense panic-buying of medical items he has seen since the SARS epidemic of 2002-2003.
“All our mask suppliers are out of stock. The masks are made in China and the country itself is out of stock.”
The World Health Organisation is advising regular hand washing with soap, alcohol rubs and avoiding touching one’s face as well as crowded places as effective habits to protect against infection. The advice has not stopped a run on the masks, stockpiling or price hikes, from Cambodia to Tokyo, Hubei to Hong Kong, where queues stretch outside retailers with stocks.
But while Southeast Asian governments are stepping up efforts to prevent the virus from entering their countries, their efforts may be hampered. They may be able to effectively monitor who enters and leaves their respective countries legally, but what about those who slip under the radar?
Increasing border patrols, enhancing screening efforts, blocking people from entering and even sending back Chinese tourists may be effective, but the ASEAN region also has the issue of human trafficking.
According to the 2016 Global Slavery Index by human rights group Walk Free, some 25 million people are trapped in modern slavery in the Asia Pacific region, or 62 % of the global total. The US Department of State’s Trafficking in Persons reports for 2018 and 2019 paint a grim picture for most ASEAN countries in terms of human trafficking. The coronavirus highlights the deadly consequences that could arise when problems like human trafficking are not dealt with.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE – Total virus cases surpass 7,000
The statistics keep rising, a mathematical tally of a human dimension. The world is trying to come to grips with a new, largely unknown, viral strain with flu-like symptoms that attacks the respiratory system. The good news, if any, from the latest outbreak is that most people are either ending up with “mild symptoms” and most recovering. 20% of current patients are said to have “severe symptoms”.
The World Health Organisation’s summary of the current situation is the topic of today’s update.
Whilst early indications reveal it is not as deadly as SARS, the coronavirus that emerged in China in 2002, it’s spread has certainly matched the growth of the SARS outbreak.
The number of cases of the new strain of coronavirus is close to surpassing that of reported SARS cases.
As of Thursday morning, the number of deaths attributed to the Novel Coronavirus has reached 170 whilst the number of confirmed patients is now exceeding 7,000.
The World Health Organisation says the “whole world needs to be on alert to fight the coronavirus”, this from the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program. Dr Mike Ryan praised China’s response to the outbreak.
“The challenge is great but the response has been massive.”
“An international team of experts was being assembled to go to China and work with experts there to learn more about how the disease is transmitted.”
“We are at an important juncture in this event. We believe these chains of transmission can still be interrupted.”
The director-general of the World Health Organisation says that “China deserves the international community’s gratitude and respect for having taken very serious measures to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak and prevent exporting cases overseas”.
The WHO are meeting again today to discuss whether the virus constitutes a “global health emergency”.
The virus has now spread to at least 16 countries, including Thailand, France, the US and Australia.
• There is no specific cure or vaccine although scientists are racing to learn more about the virus. They admit it could take years to test and develop a viable vaccine.
• Scientists in Australia have managed to recreate the coronavirus outside of China, raising hope that it could be used to develop an early-diagnosis test.
• Most people who contract the coronavirus are suffering only “milder symptoms”, but about 20% had severe effects such as pneumonia and respiratory failure, according to WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has just returned from China.
“China needs the world’s solidarity and support, and that “the world is pulling together to end the outbreak, building on lessons learned from past outbreaks.”
• In Wuhan, the residents are enduring an isolated and frustrating time. Traffic has been largely banned, including all forms of public transport, and 11 million people are staying in their homes, minimising their exposure to the virus.
• Videos coming out of Wuhan show neighbours shouting “Wuhan jiayou!” (Stay strong Wuhan or Keep on going Wuhan) from the safety of their homes. The phrase has been trending on Chinese social media, with people from around the country posting supportive messages.
“We will get through this. Wuhan jiayou, the whole country is supporting you.”
• The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the organisation “deeply regrets” what he describes as a “human error” in WHO reports last week that referred to the global risk of the outbreak as “moderate” instead of “high”.
Coronavirus
4 year old Wuhan girl cleared of coronavirus in Phuket
A 4 year old girl from Wuhan, who was not allowed to board her flight home on Friday, has tested negative for the Wuhan Coronavirus and been discharged from hospital.
“A fluid sample from the girl’s nose was sent to the Health Control Division in Bangkok to test for the virus,” local health authorities told The Phuket News.
“The test confirmed that she is not infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus. The girl’s condition is improving. It is just the flu. She left hospital on Monday.”
The girl landed on a direct flight from Wuhan on the night of January 19.
“She was travelling with her parents, her sister and six others on a package tour.”
But when the group tried to board their flight home last Friday, a flight attendant checking passengers’ body temperatures at the boarding gate found that the girl had a fever of above 38ºC.
“The girl and the rest of the group weren’t allowed to board. The girl, along with her sister and parents, were sent to health officers so the girl could be tested. Health officers confirmed she had a fever and had her taken immediately to Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town to be kept under observation in an isolated area”
The girl’s parents, her sister and the other six others travelling with them have not exhibited any signs of infection, and the six not related to the family left Phuket on Saturday.
“We won’t follow up where she is going because this girl is normal.”
Meanwhile, the chief of Phuket’s public health office confirmed in yesterday morning’s daily Wuhan virus report that seven people in Phuket are currently “suspected” of being infected with the virus and undergoing tests.
“All are in isolated areas under observation and receiving treatment for flu symptoms. Three at Vachira Phuket Hospital, two are at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, one is at Patong Hospital and one is at Thalang Hospital. They are still waiting for their blood tests. All seven are in stable condition.”
