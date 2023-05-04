King Rama X’s coronation: a historic event in Thai society

Thailand celebrates Coronation Day of His Majesty King Rama X today.

The highly anticipated coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua occurred on May 4, 2019, in Bangkok, Thailand. This marked the first coronation in the country in over seven decades, as HM King Rama X ascended to the throne in 2016 after the death of his father, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who had reigned for more than 70 years.

The grand and elaborate coronation ceremony was steeped in tradition and symbolism, starting with a purification ritual in which HM the King was bathed in holy water. This symbolised the purification of his body and soul. Following this, he was anointed with consecrated oil and clothed in traditional regalia, including a golden crown and a royal robe adorned with precious gems.

HM the King himself presided over the ceremony, performing several ancient rituals and ceremonies such as the pouring of consecrated water, granting royal titles, and presenting a royal sceptre and sword. High-ranking officials, foreign dignitaries, and members of the public were in attendance, lining the streets of Bangkok to catch a glimpse of the King and showing their respect and loyalty.

The coronation ceremony symbolised more than just HM the King’s ascension to the throne, it also represented continuity and stability in Thai society. The monarchy has been a prominent part of Thai culture for centuries, and the coronation of HM King Rama X served as a reminder of the deep reverence and respect that the Thai people hold for their King and their traditions.

Since his coronation, HM King Rama X has continued to fulfil his duties as the King of Thailand. This includes presiding over religious ceremonies, meeting with foreign dignitaries, and partaking in philanthropic activities. His reign is characterised by a commitment to preserving and promoting Thailand’s cultural heritage, as well as dedication to modernising the nation’s economy and infrastructure.

The coronation of HM King Rama X was a historic event in Thailand’s history, testifying to the enduring power and significance of the monarchy in Thai society.