Unbelievable delivery drama: Chinese woman’s surprise birth in hospital bathroom

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A Chinese woman who was experiencing abdominal pain was surprised when she unexpectedly gave birth in a hospital bathroom, despite her prior insistence that she was not pregnant. The baby fell into the toilet bowl. This surprising incident took place at a hospital in Yangzhou, located in Jiangsu Province, China, and left both the patient and medical staff astonished.

On Tuesday, September 12, a woman, named Chen, arrived at the hospital with her husband due to severe abdominal pain. In the initial consultation, she adamantly denied being pregnant before excusing herself to use the bathroom, where she unexpectedly gave birth. Quick action from the medical staff ensured the safety of both mother and child.

The deputy head of the hospital’s emergency department revealed that the Chinese woman arrived at the hospital with her husband around 10am. She complained of constipation and abdominal pain, but her unusually large belly raised suspicions of pregnancy. However, when questioned, Chen firmly denied being pregnant.

During the consultations, Chen experienced another bout of abdominal pain and excused herself to the bathroom with her husband. Shortly after, her husband rushed to the medical staff with the news that his wife had given birth in the bathroom.

We rushed to the bathroom immediately and found the patient still in a daze, and the baby had fallen into the toilet bowl, the medical staff reported. They immediately assisted the newborn and helped a relieved and exhausted Chen, who had managed to endure the ordeal.

But the danger was not over yet. Another medical team was alerted, and an emergency stretcher was dispatched. The Chinese woman and the baby were immediately placed on the stretcher for transportation to the emergency room.

Medical staff from the obstetrics and neonatology departments found the newborn’s skin slightly purple and her breathing uneven. They immediately administered treatment, while also cleaning up Chen.

After several examinations and treatment measures, it was found that the baby girl was healthy and weighed 3.5 kilogrammes. Both mother and daughter were safe after treatment.

During the treatment process, the medical staff discovered that the Chinese woman had given birth to a son via cesarean section just a year ago, and she was unaware and unsuspecting of her current pregnancy, attributing her weight gain and large belly to post-pregnancy weight.

Zhang Liying, the head of obstetrics, said, She is lucky. Generally, the safe interval for getting pregnant is two years after a normal cesarean section. If you get pregnant within one year, there is a risk of uterine rupture.

The obstetrician emphasized the importance of detailed prenatal assessment, stating that while everything went smoothly for Chen, looking back, the risks were quite high, reported Sanook.

As this news spread online, it sparked a lot of debate and comments.

“Is it possible that she didn’t have a regular period while breastfeeding and didn’t feel the baby’s movements in her belly?”

“Her body must be really strong to have no reaction to pregnancy. Surprise, baby number two is here.”

“Why is childbirth so easy for others? Didn’t she feel the baby moving in her belly?”

“Did she have morning sickness?”

“Did she have back pain or pelvic pain in the later stages of pregnancy?

“Didn’t she have daily abdominal tension in the third trimester? I’m so jealous.”

