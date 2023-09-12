Cat gets man’s wife pregnant – don’t worry, not the way you’re thinking!

Photo: Istock

There have long been stories of women or even men sabotaging condoms to cause a pregnancy (often called an anchor baby). But what if the saboteur is… a cat? A woman got unexpectedly pregnant due to the actions of a mischievous orange cat, according to a viral story on social media.

The cat reportedly gnawed through the packaging of contraceptives, causing the woman to unwittingly fall pregnant. The husband was taken aback, anticipating the day he would have to explain to his child that their birth was indirectly due to their pet cat.

As reported by ETtoday, a netizen posted this bizarre tale on the forum Reddit titled Cat makes wife pregnant. The couple previously decided to delay having a second child due to the wife’s physical and emotional state following the early birth of their first child and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially, the wife used birth control pills but had to stop due to discomfort, resulting in the couple switching to condoms for contraception. However, one day, the wife was shocked to discover she was pregnant.

The husband, noticing the cat’s habit of gnawing on plastic bags, decided to check the package where the condoms were stored.

Upon inspection, he discovered the contraceptive packages were filled with bite and claw marks, along with several punctures. The husband was astounded by the intelligence of their orange cat, which he claimed was smarter than a nearly one year old child. The cat could open doors, cupboards, and drawers and seemed to always find what it was looking for, reported KhaoSod.

The husband admitted that although it was his negligence for not checking the condoms, he felt the cat was too clever and at fault for his wife getting pregnant. He jokingly mentioned his anticipation of explaining to his future child that they were conceived because of the cat.

After the story was shared, commenters online left comments expressing concern for the wife’s well-being during the unexpected pregnancy and encouraged the husband to provide as much support as possible. Others commented on the humour of a cat inadvertently getting the woman pregnant.

“The orange cat is the best cat.”

“At least this child will have a good story of how they were conceived.”

“Is your cat still okay?”

