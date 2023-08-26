Thai network petitions for home-grown cannabis and 5-year import ban

The Cannabis Future Network is petitioning parliament to continue its reading of the Cannabis-Hemp Act. (via Bigc Studio)

The Cannabis Future Network in Thailand is gathering signatures for a petition, aiming to accumulate 10,000 names to urge parliament to continue its reading of the Cannabis-Hemp Act. This legislation, if passed, would permit citizens to cultivate marijuana at home and prohibit the importation of cannabis products for half a decade.

Yesterday, Prasitchai Nunual, the head of the network, stated that the act, originally consisting of 95 sections, only reached Section 17 in parliament’s reading due to a shift in government.

This section permits individuals to cultivate cannabis plants domestically. Simultaneously, the Cannabis-Hemp Act seeks to impose a five-year ban on cannabis importation, fostering a domestic production and consumption environment.

The Cannabis Future Network, liaising with the Thai populace, has extensively researched the potential benefits of cannabis, referencing its historical use in traditional medicine.

On Monday, Prasitchai revealed, that the network hosted a discussion in Chiang Mai to deliberate on the feasibility of the Cannabis-Hemp Act. He clarified that cannabis is not officially classified as a narcotic and can be grown at home for medicinal use.

Key points of discussion at the event included the eligibility of a cannabis committee, regulations for home-grown and large-scale cannabis, the licensing process, renewal rights, and grounds for revocation.

The network panel also deliberated on issues surrounding the sale of cannabis, advertising rules, child protection measures, penalties, public nuisance from marijuana consumption, and potential strategies for cannabis research and development within Thailand.

The network plans to traverse Thailand to gather public opinion on the Cannabis-Hemp Act and acquire the 10,000 signatures required for the petition to amend the cannabis-related law.

This includes a public discussion scheduled for today in Nakhon Si Thammarat, reports Bangkok Post. Prasitchai expressed the network’s desire to provide input to shape a well-rounded bill.

“We hope that the new government will listen to us and prioritise the benefit of the people.”

