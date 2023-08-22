Cannabis shop inspections urged by Phuket health officials

Dr Kusak, PR Phuket

Health officials in Phuket are set to conduct weekly random inspections of cannabis shops and venues across the island, as announced by the Chief of Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), Dr Kusak Kukkiattikoon. The move is part of a campaign aimed at regulating the island’s overwhelming cannabis industry.

The primary objective of the cannabis shop inspections is to ensure that licenced vendors advise their customers against smoking marijuana in a manner that creates unpleasant odours and smoke, potentially causing a nuisance to the public.

While cannabis has been legalised with little regulation, the smell and smoke from lighting up in public can be criminally charged as a public nuisance carrying fines of up to 20,000 baht. It should also be noted that smoking in cannabis shops is still illegal, no matter how common it may be.

Currently, Phuket houses 1,451 business operators holding licences to sell marijuana. These cannabis shops facing surprise inspections are spread across the island with 502 in Kathu District, 222 in Thalang District, and 729 in Mueang District. The PPHO chief explained the strategy of the inspections.

“To ensure effective control and oversight, a joint effort is being undertaken by the Provincial Public Health Office of the Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with the Consumer Protection Office, the District Public Health Office, the administrative organisations, the police and local government entities. We will perform unannounced weekly inspections, often during nighttime hours, with the aim of discouraging [the breaking of laws], as well as advising and ensuring adherence to regulations.”

He warned of legal consequences for violators, including potential suspension or withdrawal of their distribution licences. Penalties can go up to 20,000 baht in fines, imprisonment for up to one year, or both. Several marijuana shops have already faced prosecution for operating without a licence.

The statistics show that out of the 13 prosecuted shops, nine were in Kathu District, two in Muang District, and two in Thalang District. Dr Kusak also warned that violators can be suspended temporarily or permanently and that authorities will use social media as evidence.

“Licenced shops that disobey official orders can face 30-day licence suspensions, and if violations continue, licenses can be revoked. If evidence [of breaking the regulations] emerges on social media, authorities will act according to the law, whether an incident occurs in front of them or is reported later.”

On the subject of venues that illegally permit smoking on their property, he stated that they have ordered 11 shops in Kathu District, eight in Mueang District and one in Thalang District to temporarily halt their operations, reported Phuket News.

Dr Kusak further explained the inspections, saying that apart from obtaining the necessary legal authorisation for the distribution of cannabis, operators are obliged to inform their customers that smoking marijuana in close proximity to the shops is prohibited. Violation of this directive could result in punitive consequences, including a potential jail sentence of up to three months, a fine of up to 25,000 baht, or a combination of both penalties.

In the case of shops like restaurants, they must explicitly display on their menu that their offerings incorporate cannabis and provide guidance on its safe consumption to pass inspection. They are also required to secure official permission or certification from local authorities in order to legally operate as food vendors.

Failure to acquire this requisite licence might lead to severe repercussions, including a maximum prison sentence of six months and a fine of up to 50,000 baht, or potential imprisonment for three months or a fine of up to 25,000 baht for operating without the necessary certification.