Phuket authorities takes action against 13 illegal cannabis shops

Picture courtesy of Damian Barczak, Unsplash

A crackdown is underway in Phuket, where legal proceedings have been initiated against 13 illegal cannabis shops operating without proper licensing. The local health authority, under the direction of Chief Doctor Kusak Kookietikun of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, confirmed the actions on Monday.

The majority of these unlicensed shops, nine in total, are located in Kathu. Meanwhile, Mueang Phuket and Thalang each house two of these illegal cannabis establishments.

The owners of these shops now face the risk of significant financial penalties, with fines reaching up to 20,000 baht. They are also looking at potential jail terms of up to one year. In some cases, both punishments may be applied.

In a separate action, the licenses of 18 cannabis stores have been temporarily suspended for a 30-day period. The reasons for these suspensions vary.

Eleven of these stores allegedly permitted customers to smoke cannabis illegally on the premises. One shop was found to be operating on a footpath, while three others were cited for advertising breaches. The remaining three shops faced suspensions due to complaints lodged by concerned citizens reported The Pattaya News.

These enforcement actions were sparked by a widely circulated video clip. The footage showed an American tourist brazenly smoking cannabis illegally on Patong Road as a promotional stunt for his cannabis shop back home in America.

The American tourist’s audacious act of public cannabis smoking – which remains illegal in Thailand – while aimed at promoting his own business, has inadvertently cast a spotlight on regulatory breaches in Phuket’s cannabis trade. This has led to a swift and decisive response from the authorities, who remain vigilant in their efforts to maintain public health and safety.

These recent actions demonstrate a newly invigorated commitment by Phuket authorities to ensure that local cannabis shops adhere to all relevant laws and regulations. Those that fail to comply now face punitive consequences, as evidenced by the 13 shops now facing legal action and the 18 cannabis shops that have had their licenses temporarily suspended for illegal activities.