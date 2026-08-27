Four Twenty opens its doors to Thai cannabis farms with guaranteed purchase commitments and technical support

Thailand’s cannabis market has contracted sharply over the past two years. Thousands of dispensaries have closed; those that remain are operating under a medical framework that demands higher standards, and supply chains are being rebuilt from the ground up around compliance rather than convenience.

Against that backdrop, Four Twenty has announced Project Atlas, a nationwide farm partnership initiative designed to bring quality-focused local cultivators into a structured commercial relationship with one of Thailand’s most established cannabis brands.

The announcement positions Four Twenty not just as a buyer but as a long-term partner for licensed indoor farms looking to grow with stability and support behind them.

The problem Project Atlas is designed to solve

Independent cannabis farms across Thailand have been navigating a difficult set of conditions. Demand has been inconsistent, with the market contraction following the regulatory tightening leaving many growers without reliable buyers. Genetics access has been uneven, with smaller operations unable to source the calibre of strains that premium dispensary channels now require.

And market access, the ability to move product through compliant, high-value distribution channels, has remained out of reach for farms operating without established brand relationships.

Project Atlas is Four Twenty’s answer to all three of those problems simultaneously.

What Four Twenty is offering partner farms

The partnership programme is built around four pillars that address the practical and commercial challenges local cultivators face.

The first is access to top-tier genetics. Four Twenty is offering partner farms access to high-demand genetic options, the kind of strain selection that supports consistent, quality output at a level that premium channels require. Genetics selection has become a meaningful competitive differentiator in Thailand’s tightening market, and smaller farms without established connections to quality genetics sources have found it difficult to keep pace.

The second is cultivation support. Four Twenty is not simply offering to buy flowers. Partner facilities receive cultivation guidance, feed and nutrient strategy support, and technical training from the Four Twenty team. For farms that have strong growing capacity but limited access to specialist expertise, that knowledge transfer is a meaningful part of the proposition.

The third is guaranteed purchase volume. The commercial structure at the centre of Project Atlas is an off-take agreement: Four Twenty commits to guaranteed monthly purchase volumes, giving partner farms revenue certainty rather than the inconsistent demand that has made planning difficult for independent operators.

Farms remain independent business entities throughout. This is a commercial collaboration, not a merger, acquisition, or joint venture of any kind.

The fourth is market access. Four Twenty operates across retail dispensaries and lifestyle venues and has built distribution relationships across Thailand’s premium cannabis channels. Partner farms gain access to that network, which means their product reaches buyers through established, compliant routes rather than having to build those relationships from scratch.

Why the timing matters

Thailand’s cannabis dispensary landscape has consolidated significantly under the 2026 medical framework, with operators that cannot demonstrate compliance exiting the market. For farms that have maintained their standards and kept their licences, that consolidation creates an opening.

Fewer compliant operators competing for premium products means stronger demand for farms that can deliver consistent, high-quality supply.

Four Twenty has been operating within a compliance-first model since its founding, and the 2026 regulations have aligned with the standards the company was already running to. Project Atlas extends that model upstream into cultivation, building a supply chain that matches the quality standards the brand’s retail and distribution channels require.

Who can apply

Project Atlas is open to licensed, quality-driven indoor growers with a long-term commercial mindset. The programme is designed for cultivators who operate controlled-environment facilities, are focused on quality and consistency over volume, and are looking for a stable commercial partner rather than a short-term buyer.

Four Twenty is looking for farms that share its commitment to quality production, compliance, and long-term growth. Thailand’s cannabis farm sector has developed a range of serious operators over the past four years, and Project Atlas is aimed at the cultivators within that group who want a guaranteed home for their harvest and a team alongside them as they scale.

How to get in touch

Licensed indoor farms interested in learning more about Project Atlas can contact Four Twenty directly through the official website at fourtwenty.ltd.

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