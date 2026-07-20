Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 20, 2026, 2:23 PM
1 minute read
Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses | Thaiger
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The Thai government launched a crackdown on illegal cannabis stores in Phuket, finding 533 stores failing to renew their permits while 12 others had their permission suspended.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Lucksameesaengchan announced yesterday, July 19, that authorities are increasing inspections of businesses involved in the production and sale of cannabis flowers as part of efforts to prevent misuse and strengthen consumer protection.

The operation involved officials from the Provincial Administration, police and the Provincial Public Health Office, who inspected cannabis dispensaries across Phuket to ensure compliance with regulations limiting cannabis use to medical purposes.

According to Ploythalay, inspectors found that 533 cannabis shops had failed to renew their operating licences. A further 12 businesses had their permits suspended.

Government spoksperson
Photo via Thai Government

Authorities are now conducting further investigations to determine whether the businesses continued their services illegally after the expired and suspended permits or not.

Ploythalay said the government also instructed all relevant agencies to take strict action against unlicensed cannabis businesses, particularly in popular tourist destinations. She said the campaign aims to improve public safety, protect consumers and strengthen confidence in Thailand’s tourism industry.

Cannabis remains legal in Thailand, but the government has tightened regulations to restrict its use to medical purposes.

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Under the current rules, customers must present a medical certificate or prescription issued by an authorised healthcare professional before purchasing cannabis flowers.

Cannabis restricted for medical uses only
Photo by HighGradeRoots via Getty Images

Licensed dispensaries are also required to have qualified medical personnel, or other legally recognised professionals, available to advise customers. Businesses that do not employ medical staff directly must work with clinics or licensed doctors to assess customers before any sale is completed.

The exact staffing requirements depend on each dispensary’s licence conditions and operating model.

Authorities warned that businesses found breaching cannabis regulations could have their licences suspended for between 30 and 90 days, in addition to facing other legal action where applicable.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 20, 2026, 2:23 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.