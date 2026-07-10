Cafe built for 30 million baht up for lease at just 1.49 million, and the list of extras is huge
Here is one for anyone who has ever dreamt of running their own cafe in Thailand. A well-known cafe and resort in Chai Nat province, built at a cost of more than 30 million baht, is being offered for lease for just 1.49 million baht, with the whole operation ready to run from day one.
The listing, posted on 7 July, is for Neramit Cafe in Manorom district, a complete tourism spot spread across more than 13 rai of land. It includes a cafe, a restaurant, a resort and a range of activities, so the new operator can reopen straight away rather than build from scratch.
The property comes packed with features, including a European-style lighthouse, seven riverside rafts, seven relaxation huts, a seminar and banquet hall, and a whole range of glamping accommodation, from four floating domes and two rotating domes to tented camps and a Japanese-style house. There is also an activity zone with a miniature train that alone cost more than 1.2 million baht to build, plus kayaks and a koi fish pond.
Whoever takes it on also gets the equipment to run the business, from Thai and European kitchen sets, a coffee machine and grinder, and a POS system, to tables, chairs, a pizza oven, fridges and furnished tents. The catch is that the 1.49 million baht is for the lease and everything in it, not the land. The site rents for 60,000 baht a month, with a three-month deposit and one month paid in advance.
The current owners said they have paused the business and are looking for someone new to take over and continue the dream. For the right buyer, it could be a ready-made escape into Thailand’s cafe and resort life.
Source: เซ้งร้าน.com
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