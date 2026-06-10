Briton, doctor killer used Thai boat driver as fake company owner

Koh Phangan briton who killed doctor ran illegal nominee business. He confessed to that too.

A British man who killed a Thai doctor while driving drunk and on cocaine on Koh Phangan, Mr. Wilcock has been remanded in prison and now faces a total of 11 charges, including newly upgraded counts of causing death, as police also confirm he was arrested attempting to flee the island by boat and ran an unlicensed tour business through a Thai nominee.

Paul Duncan Wilcock, 51, struck Associate Professor Dr Teerasak Kaewomtawong, 53, a respiratory and critical care specialist volunteering at Koh Phangan Hospital, while the doctor was walking along the road near Nopparat Furniture in Moo 1, Koh Phangan, at around 21:21 on 23 May 2026. Wilcock fled the scene. Police arrested him the following day aboard a boat as he attempted to leave the island. Tests confirmed the presence of both alcohol and cocaine in his system.

Dr Teerasak was transferred to Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok, where he died on 7 June 2026 from severe brain injuries. He was 53.

Wilcock was initially charged with seven offences when he was presented to Koh Samui Provincial Court on 26 May. The court granted bail on the condition he report every 12 days and surrender his travel documents. On 8 June, following Dr Teerasak’s death, Koh Phangan Police filed two additional charges of causing death by drunk driving and causing death by reckless driving, and applied for bail to be revoked. The court granted the application. Wilcock is now held at Koh Samui District Prison.

Nominee company: confession and accounting firm link

A parallel investigation into Wilcock’s business activities has produced a separate criminal case. Records from the Surat Thani provincial commerce office confirmed that Wilcock held 49% of shares in Reef Charter Co., Ltd., a tour boat company registered on 26 June 2023 with capital of four million baht. The remaining 51% was registered in the name of a Thai national, Jamlong Rungreung.

When questioned by police, Rungreung said he had never invested in the company and was unaware he was registered as a shareholder. He told investigators he occasionally worked as a freelance boat driver for Wilcock and had handed over personal documents believing they were needed for employment paperwork. Those documents were used to register him as the majority shareholder without his consent.

On 28 May, police filed four charges against Wilcock and the company: filing false information with a public official, operating a tour business restricted to Thai nationals under List 3 of the Foreign Business Act, using a Thai national as a nominee to conduct a foreign-restricted business, and operating a tour business without a licence. Wilcock confessed to all four counts.

The Bangkok Post reported on 9 June that an accounting firm, Ameena Accounting Phangan Co., Ltd., is believed to have assisted in establishing the nominee structure. The firm is reportedly part of a wider network that was itself targeted in a police crackdown on foreign nominee businesses on 23 May 2026, the same day as the fatal accident.