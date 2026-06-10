Briton, doctor killer used Thai boat driver as fake company owner

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: June 10, 2026, 9:39 AM
109 2 minutes read
Briton, doctor killer used Thai boat driver as fake company owner | Thaiger

Koh Phangan briton who killed doctor ran illegal nominee business. He confessed to that too.

A British man who killed a Thai doctor while driving drunk and on cocaine on Koh Phangan, Mr. Wilcock has been remanded in prison and now faces a total of 11 charges, including newly upgraded counts of causing death, as police also confirm he was arrested attempting to flee the island by boat and ran an unlicensed tour business through a Thai nominee.

Paul Duncan Wilcock, 51, struck Associate Professor Dr Teerasak Kaewomtawong, 53, a respiratory and critical care specialist volunteering at Koh Phangan Hospital, while the doctor was walking along the road near Nopparat Furniture in Moo 1, Koh Phangan, at around 21:21 on 23 May 2026. Wilcock fled the scene. Police arrested him the following day aboard a boat as he attempted to leave the island. Tests confirmed the presence of both alcohol and cocaine in his system.

Dr Teerasak was transferred to Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok, where he died on 7 June 2026 from severe brain injuries. He was 53.

Wilcock was initially charged with seven offences when he was presented to Koh Samui Provincial Court on 26 May. The court granted bail on the condition he report every 12 days and surrender his travel documents. On 8 June, following Dr Teerasak’s death, Koh Phangan Police filed two additional charges of causing death by drunk driving and causing death by reckless driving, and applied for bail to be revoked. The court granted the application. Wilcock is now held at Koh Samui District Prison.

Wilcock was initially charged with seven offences when he was presented to Koh Samui Provincial

Nominee company: confession and accounting firm link

A parallel investigation into Wilcock’s business activities has produced a separate criminal case. Records from the Surat Thani provincial commerce office confirmed that Wilcock held 49% of shares in Reef Charter Co., Ltd., a tour boat company registered on 26 June 2023 with capital of four million baht. The remaining 51% was registered in the name of a Thai national, Jamlong Rungreung.

Related Articles

When questioned by police, Rungreung said he had never invested in the company and was unaware he was registered as a shareholder. He told investigators he occasionally worked as a freelance boat driver for Wilcock and had handed over personal documents believing they were needed for employment paperwork. Those documents were used to register him as the majority shareholder without his consent.

On 28 May, police filed four charges against Wilcock and the company: filing false information with a public official, operating a tour business restricted to Thai nationals under List 3 of the Foreign Business Act, using a Thai national as a nominee to conduct a foreign-restricted business, and operating a tour business without a licence. Wilcock confessed to all four counts.

The Bangkok Post reported on 9 June that an accounting firm, Ameena Accounting Phangan Co., Ltd., is believed to have assisted in establishing the nominee structure. The firm is reportedly part of a wider network that was itself targeted in a police crackdown on foreign nominee businesses on 23 May 2026, the same day as the fatal accident.

Israeli woman allegedly uses nominee company for OnlyFans sales

Latest Thailand News
Thai man rams car into motorcycle, killing his girlfriend and innocent rider | Thaiger Road deaths

Thai man rams car into motorcycle, killing his girlfriend and innocent rider

10 minutes ago
Briton, doctor killer used Thai boat driver as fake company owner | Thaiger Hot News

Briton, doctor killer used Thai boat driver as fake company owner

18 minutes ago
Naked foreign woman goes on rampage near Phuket&#8217;s Surin Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Naked foreign woman goes on rampage near Phuket’s Surin Beach

26 minutes ago
Thai man embraces friend who gets him arrested for drug run | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man embraces friend who gets him arrested for drug run

16 hours ago
Thief raids empty Phuket luxury home, steals gold and 3 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief raids empty Phuket luxury home, steals gold and 3 million baht

17 hours ago
Dusit International signs new hotel in Rishikesh as India expansion continues | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Dusit International signs new hotel in Rishikesh as India expansion continues

17 hours ago
Bus driver among three facing charges over Bangkok train collision | Thaiger Thailand News

Bus driver among three facing charges over Bangkok train collision

18 hours ago
Row erupts over missing first-prize lottery ticket in Sukhothai | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Row erupts over missing first-prize lottery ticket in Sukhothai

18 hours ago
UNHCR praises Thailand’s Myanmar refugee ID card initiative | Thaiger Thailand News

UNHCR praises Thailand’s Myanmar refugee ID card initiative

19 hours ago
Lampang drunk driving crash kills 2 year old boy, injures his parents | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang drunk driving crash kills 2 year old boy, injures his parents

19 hours ago
2026 World Cup broadcast rights not secured, report says | Thaiger Thailand News

2026 World Cup broadcast rights not secured, report says

20 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new tennis format sells out first event, plans to expand across Asia | Thaiger Events

Bangkok’s new tennis format sells out first event, plans to expand across Asia

20 hours ago
Circular island in Pathum Thani draws attention after aerial footage | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Circular island in Pathum Thani draws attention after aerial footage

20 hours ago
British tenant accused of trashing Phuket villa, causing 300,000 baht in damage | Thaiger Phuket News

British tenant accused of trashing Phuket villa, causing 300,000 baht in damage

20 hours ago
Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists

22 hours ago
Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence

22 hours ago
Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner

23 hours ago
Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach

24 hours ago
Thai man shoots teenage girl, mother over age gap relationship, jealousy | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man shoots teenage girl, mother over age gap relationship, jealousy

24 hours ago
Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies | Thaiger Thailand News

Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies

1 day ago
Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi

2 days ago
Man kills TikTok star ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself with son in car | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Man kills TikTok star ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself with son in car

2 days ago
Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner&#8217;s Bangkok airport complaint | Thaiger Aviation News

Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner’s Bangkok airport complaint

2 days ago
Philippines earthquake death toll reaches 16, 129 injured | Thaiger News

Philippines earthquake death toll reaches 16, 129 injured

2 days ago
Foreign woman on Koh Pha Ngan allegedly ignores Thai dog attack victim | Thaiger South Thailand News

Foreign woman on Koh Pha Ngan allegedly ignores Thai dog attack victim

2 days ago
Hot News
Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: June 10, 2026, 9:39 AM
109 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Phruek Vajara

Phruek Vajara