Anutin London roadshow opens with UK trade envoy talks

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 26, 2026, 9:45 AM
2 minutes read
Anutin London roadshow opens with UK trade envoy talks
Photo via Amarin TV

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in London, United Kingdom, at 9.35am local time yesterday, September 25, to begin a day of talks with UK government officials and businesses in investment, finance, aviation and tourism.

Anutin’s London programme is the final leg of his September 20 to 27 trip to Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Ekkapop Pianpiset said British business and industry representatives were set to meet Anutin, who is also interior minister, as soon as he arrived.

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The London stop follows the New York leg of the trip. There, Anutin attended the UN General Assembly and held investor talks, and he rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Stock Exchange of Thailand executives travelled with the delegation for the capital market part of the visit.

After finishing the US programme, Anutin said the financial institutions he met held a positive view of investing in Thailand. He added that the government’s explanations had given investors a clearer picture of the country’s direction.

Anutin London roadshow opens with UK trade envoy talks | News by Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

In London, his schedule opened with talks with Matt Western MP, the UK trade envoy for Thailand, and Mark Gooding OBE, director-general for Asia-Pacific strategy and relations.

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He was also due to meet Matthew Davies, director-general for trade strategy and relations, and David Thomas, minister at the British Embassy in Thailand. Rupert Goodman, chairman of the Thai-UK Business Council, completed the list.

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Anutin was then scheduled to give a speech and attend an afternoon reception with representatives of the UK public and private sectors. The event was intended to present Thailand’s potential, build confidence and promote business links between the two countries.

Later in the day, he was due to hold public-private talks with executives from UBS Group AG, Virgin Atlantic and Rolls-Royce. The talks aimed to promote cooperation and widen business connections between Thailand and the UK.

Ekkapop described the London mission as another important step in taking Thailand’s potential and opportunities to the global market. He said the meetings with government, finance and business leaders would be used to build confidence, extend cooperation and open new trade and investment opportunities between Thailand and the UK.

He added that the government wanted these to produce concrete results for the Thai economy. The delegation is due to return to Thailand tomorrow, September 27.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 26, 2026, 9:45 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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