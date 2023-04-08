Air PollutionChiang Mai

Work from home measure in Chiang Mai continues today and tomorrow

Photo of Tara Abhasakun Tara Abhasakun11 hours ago
237 1 minute read
Chiang Mai's heavy smog, photo by Thai PBS.
Chiang Mai’s air pollution problem is continuing to wreak havoc on the province.

Chiang Mai‘s work from home measure, introduced by the provincial administration yesterday will continue until tomorrow (Sunday), Thai PBS reported. This is due to the PM2.5 pollution problem in the province, which has not improved.

Governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn announced that the public will be informed if there are any changes to the air pollution situation in the province.

To minimise the risk of exposure to the smog, the private and public sectors in the province have been requested to allow their staff to work from home, as long as their absence from the office does not impact their businesses or public services.

Meanwhile, air pollution in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district is also through the roof and shows no sign of abating. In the last 24 hours, the average PM2.5 levels in the border town have exceeded 300 microns, according to Thai PBS.

District officials report that many villagers in Mae Sai’s municipal area are keeping watch at night out of fear that bushfires from Myanmar may spread to their community. Troops from the Pha Muang task force are working alongside volunteers to control the fires behind a monastery in Ban Hua Fai village.

Although a summer storm has been forecast to hit northern Thailand over the weekend, officials say that it may miss Chiang Rai province. As a result, air pollution in Mae Sai is likely to persist.

Last week, Chiang Mai had ranked as the world’s most polluted city for nine days in a row, according to the IQAir website. The highest air quality index (AQI) value was found at the Health Hospital in Ban Khai Hospital in Mae Na Wang subdistrict, Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai province, measuring at a hazardous 411 μg/m3. At Ba Pa Nai Hospital in Phrao district, Chiang Mai province, the AQI measured at 323 μg/m3 at one point.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2023-04-08 16:37
6 minutes ago, Ramanathan.P said: Year after year it is getting bad to worst. May be they need to introduce work from home for a week straight in order to avoid more people from being infected by this bad environment. …
Ramanathan.P
2023-04-08 16:43
4 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Last year, and the 2 years before that were actually really ok. Whether it was the covid pandemic shutting things down, there still was rain in and out. This year doesn't seem to have the…
HolyCowCm
2023-04-08 16:47
1 minute ago, Ramanathan.P said: With more dry spell this year, it could be worst for the summer this time. Seems to be. As said the last few years we had off out of season rain in every month, but…
Ramanathan.P
2023-04-08 16:50
Based on my experience there will be a heavy downpour especially immediately after the water festival. i have noticed this in Chiang Mai and in Siam Reap. 
HolyCowCm
2023-04-08 17:24
33 minutes ago, Ramanathan.P said: Based on my experience there will be a heavy downpour especially immediately after the water festival. i have noticed this in Chiang Mai and in Siam Reap.  Cannot say for SR, but for CM =…
Photo of Tara Abhasakun

Tara Abhasakun

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.