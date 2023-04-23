Air quality in northern Thai city improves after storm, but some areas damaged

Lampang, photo by Sanook.

The air quality in one northern Thai city has improved after a recent storm, although some areas of the city are damaged.

Locals in the city of Lampang were able to see Doi Farang peak this morning (Sunday). Doi Farang is a high peak within the Doi Phra Bat mountain range towering nearly 900 metres above sea level. The area, located in Khelang Nakhon National Park, Phichai District, Lampang Province, had been obscured from view for over a month due to the persistent haze from ongoing wildfires.

This improvement in air quality came after a torrential rainstorm swept through various areas of Lampang Province on yesterday evening. The heavy downpour contributed to a significant reduction in long-standing air pollution levels, making the environment substantially healthier, although PM 2.5 levels remained slightly above the acceptable standard.

The increase in visibility and cleaner air have encouraged residents to engage in more outdoor activities than in previous smog-filled days.

However, the heavy rainstorm and accompanying hailstorm have also caused some damage to private properties and agricultural lands in several areas, including Soem Ngam, Ko Kha, Hang Chat, and parts of the Lampang city zone.

Emergency response teams were dispatched this morning to assess the damage and provide assistance to those affected by the storm. Preliminary findings revealed that most of the damage involved roofs being destroyed due to the force of the torrential rain and high winds, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Follow us on :













On one hand, they have benefited from the improvement in air quality and visibility, leading to a renewed enthusiasm for outdoor activities. On the other hand, the rainstorm and hailstorm have caused considerable damage to homes and crops in various affected areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department expects summer storms to hit upper Thailand from Sunday to Wednesday. The department is forecasting summer storms, thunderstorms, gusty winds, isolated hail and lightning in upper Thailand during this period.