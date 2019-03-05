Air quality for Thailand – March 5 | The Thaiger

Air Pollution
Air quality for Thailand – March 5
Central Thailand
Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
Northern Thailand
Southern Thailand
Air quality for Thailand – March 4
Central Thailand
Northern Thailand
Southern Thailand
Chiang Mai kids are demanding action on air pollution
PHOTOS: Facebook / Pharadon Phonamnua
Children and their parents in Chiang Mai are sick of the poor air quality in the northern capital and have issued a new Facebook challenge with the hashtag #CleanAirAct.
The Facebook page has their photos taken with an “anti-PM2.5 dust” flags, they want action and they want it NOW.
Campaign organiser Pharadon Phonamnuai, pointing out that the North has had severe haze problems for a decade and never gets the attention from state agencies, scholars and the overseas media that Bangkok did in December and January, is inviting residents to take photos to post at landmarks such as the Three Kings Monument, the city wall and the Rin Kham intersection in Chiang Mai.
Local youngsters identified by the nicknames Pleng, Plodpran, Cin, Pitta and Tonkla initiated the project with their parents “to convey the message that we don’t want PM2.5 dust”, Pharadon quoted Cin as saying.
“Where is the clean air for children?” the kids want to know. The flags are homemade.
The level of PM2.5 in Chiang Mai has been above the safe limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air since February 25 until at least yesterday, according to the Pollution Control Department.
In Muang Mae Hong Son, however, the PM2.5 level was 94mcg. This “code-red” 94mcg level was recorded in the tambon of Jong Kham, along with an Air Quality Index score of 204, double the safe limit of 100.
Multiple forest fires are believed to be contributing to the haze in Mae Hong Son.
Forest fires are also raging in Phayao despite a ban in place through April 15 on outdoor burning.
As of publication time on Sunday, at least three forest fires were burning out of control in mountainous Dok Kham Tai district, covering hundreds of rai.
SOURCE: The Nation
Day One of burning ban – Chiang Mai still choking on poor air quality
PHOTOS: The Nation
Air pollution remains above the official safety limit in and around Chiang Mai today – the first day of a 50 day ban on all burning.
Next door, in Mae Hong Son, the level of PM2.5 micron airborne particulates measured 93 micrograms per cubic metre of air, nearly double the safe limit of 50mcg.
Chiang Mai measures 51.9 mcg at lunchtime today
The worst pollution earned the tambon of Jong Kham in Muang Mae Hong Son “code red status” with 93mcg of PM2.5 and an Air Quality Index level of 102.
Mae Hong Son, where numerous forest fires are raging, has also implemented a ban on outdoor burning that will be in effect through April.
Chiang Mai has banned outdoor burning until April 20.
Regional Health Promotion Centre 1 in the Tambon of Chang Klan remained closed today because of the haze and poor quality air.
A campfire lit by people gathering items in the woods is believed to have triggered a forest fire yesterday afternoon in Ban Huai Tak (Moo 3) in Lampang’s Ngao district.
It was extinguished within in an hour, but not before burning off four rai of trees and shrub, said Huai Tak forest-fire control unit chief Pairoj Ajiriya.
SOURCE: The Nation
