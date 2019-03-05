Air quality for Thailand – March 5 | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Facebook / Pharadon Phonamnua

Children and their parents in Chiang Mai are sick of the poor air quality in the northern capital and have issued a new Facebook challenge with the hashtag #CleanAirAct.

The Facebook page has their photos taken with an “anti-PM2.5 dust” flags, they want action and they want it NOW.

Campaign organiser Pharadon Phonamnuai, pointing out that the North has had severe haze problems for a decade and never gets the attention from state agencies, scholars and the overseas media that Bangkok did in December and January, is inviting residents to take photos to post at landmarks such as the Three Kings Monument, the city wall and the Rin Kham intersection in Chiang Mai.

Local youngsters identified by the nicknames Pleng, Plodpran, Cin, Pitta and Tonkla initiated the project with their parents “to convey the message that we don’t want PM2.5 dust”, Pharadon quoted Cin as saying.