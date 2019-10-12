Future Future leader Thanathorn denies interfering in Hong Kong issues | The Thaiger

Hong Kong
Future Future leader Thanathorn denies interfering in Hong Kong issues
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
The leader of Thailand’s Future Forward party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, says the reaction to him being photographed with Joshua Wong, leader of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, is totally overblown and taken out of context.
The picture, taken at a Hong Kong event organised by The Economist magazine where Thanathorn had been invited to speak, went viral on Thai social media, leading to some military figures and other pro-Army groups to accuse him of meddling in Hong Kong’s current turmoil.
Thanathorn strenuously denies the allegations, saying he only met Wong for five minutes, and insists he fully respects China’s position with regard to Hong Kong and the principle of, “One Country, Two Systems”.
But h admits to having looked to Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement for inspiration in 2018 when discussing with friends the best way to end the junta’s rule in Thailand. He says in the end, he decided to set up a political party as a means to achieving this.
Posting on Facebook, the politician says he has no intention of getting involved with the Hong Kong push for greater democracy or the protests which have rocked the city for four months now. The Future Forward party leader adds that his mission, and that of his party, is to continue building democracy in Thailand.
Thanathorn says he’s a supporter of freedom of expression and the right to peacefully protest, and does not want to see violence in Hong Kong.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Hong Kong
Chinese media is slamming NBA over Hong Kong comments
Sport, world politics and the mess in Hong Kong. Put the three together and you have an explosive mix. The NBA’s entire future as it expands in China is now under a serious cloud.
Chinese state media is slamming the NBA for their “about-face” after the basketball association said it would not apologise for a tweet by the Houston Rockets General Manager supporting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
The US league is drawing fire from Chinese broadcasters, sponsors and social media after Daryl Morey tweeted a message Friday saying “Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”
After the NBA called Morey’s tweet “inappropriate” in a statement on the Chinese Weibo social media , league commissioner Adam Silver insisted at a press conference in Tokyo yesterday that the league would not apologise and would “support freedom of expression”.
In an editorial, the state-run China Daily accused the NBA of a U-turn and said Silver’s remarks showed the league’s earlier “honey-mouthed” statements had been “nothing but an attempt to prevent the hemorrhaging of profits made in China.”
It added that “Silver’s about face, which will definitely give a shot to the arms of the rioters in Hong Kong, shows his organisation is willing to be another handy tool for US interference in the special administrative region.”
State broadcaster CCTV and Chinese internet company Tencent both suspended broadcasts of Rockets games and two preseason NBA games in China.
Beijing has often accused foreign forces of fuelling the unrest in Hong Kong.
An editorial in the nationalistic Global Times also blasted the NBA for bowing to “political correctness in the US”, saying there was now “little room for reconciliation” as the issue had escalated into a clash of values between China and the US.
“Silver will only offend more people no matter what he tries to say.”
The NBA commissioner said he hoped to discuss the situation with Chinese officials in Shanghai, where the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are set to play an exhibition game tomorrow. But a day after the NBA cancelled a Nets publicity event in the city, NBA representatives told AFP that it had scrapped a similar public event involving the Lakers today.
Separate training sessions by the teams, that media had been invited to, were also abruptly declared closed.
Crews at Shanghai’s Mercedes-Benz arena, where the Nets and Lakers were to tip-off, were seen this morning removing the logos of the NBA, Nets, Lakers, and corporate sponsors from lamp-posts and walls in the area. And speculation is growing in the US that the games themselves – another is to be held in the southern city of Shenzhen on Saturday – could be cancelled.
The NBA has built a lucrative Chinese fanbase in recent years thanks in part to the popularity of former Rockets centre Yao Ming.
The Chinese Basketball Association, which Yao now heads, has also cut off ties with the Rockets.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong
Hong Kong won’t rule out accepting help from China over protests
PHOTO: AFP
Following more violent protests in Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says China stepping in to end the crisis is not out of the question.
Angry demonstrations have rocked the city for four months now, having started out as protests against a proposed extradition bill that could have seen criminals sent to China for trial.
The Hong Kong government has now dropped that bill, but the protests have continued – escalating into wider calls for democracy and less interference from Beijing. The protests are widely seen as the biggest threat to Chinese rule since the handover of Hong Kong from the British in 1997.
Photo: AFP
Last weekend saw some of the most violent unrest, with subway stations having to remain closed as protesters lit fires and vandalised businesses in response to a ban on the wearing of face masks. That ban went largely ignored, with thousands taking to the streets wearing face coverings.
Carrie Lam insists that Hong Kong authorities can cope, but says China could be asked to help if things get worse.
“At this point in time, I still strongly feel that we should find the solutions ourselves. It is also the position of the central government (in Beijing) that Hong Kong should tackle the problem on her own. But if the situation becomes so bad, then no options can be ruled out if we want Hong Kong to at least have another chance.”
She also took aim at foreign leaders and others who’ve expressed opinions on the Hong Kong crisis, in particular ex-governor Chris Patten, who criticised the controversial face mask ban.
“You cannot make a spiteful comment on Hong Kong, or support the violent protesters, claiming that their way is peaceful and it’s their freedom. I think his comment is irresponsible.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Hong Kong
Singapore Government issues travel advisory warning for Hong Kong
“Singaporeans are advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong, given current developments.”
PHOTO: AFP
The ongoing protests in Hong Kong, and the Administration’s attempts to negotiate or quell the disturbances, is starting to reach far and wide with some countries now reviewing their travel advisories to China’s Special Administrative Region. This from the Singapore Government that describes the protests as “increasingly unpredictable”. The advisory reads…
“Large-scale protests have been taking place across Hong Kong since June 2019 which have become increasingly unpredictable. These protests can take place with little or no notice and could turn violent.
There are reports of possible protest activities in and around the following areas from 4 to 7 October:
a) Rallies at Central, Tsuen Wan, Sham Shui Po, Wong Tai Sin, Shatin, Tuen Mun, Prince Edward and Wanchai (4 October evening but protesters are likely to spill into other areas);
b) Rallies at Luk Yueng Galleria in Tsuen Wan, Maritime Square at Tsing Yi, Elements in West Kowloon, Telford Plaza in Kowloon Bay and Popcorn in Tseung Kwan O (5 October afternoon);
c) Protest march from East Point Road in Causeway Bay to Chater Garden (5 October afternoon);
d) Rally at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay (6 October afternoon but protestors are likely to spill into other areas); and
e) Rally outside Prince Edward MTR station (7 October evening)
Road closures and traffic disruptions in the aforementioned areas are expected.
Singaporeans are advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong, given current developments. If you are already in Hong Kong, you should take all necessary precautions to ensure your personal safety. You are advised to stay vigilant, monitor developments through the local news, and heed the instructions of the local authorities. You should avoid protests and large public gatherings, and stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe.
You may wish to follow the Hong Kong Police Force on their social media accounts (https://www.facebook.com/hongkongpoliceforce and https://twitter.com/hkpoliceforce) for latest updates. The latest information on special traffic arrangements is available at (https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm) Singaporeans travelling to HKIA may also need to cater for additional travelling time and check with their airlines or the HKIA website (https://www.hongkongairport.com/en/) for flight status and important announcements before proceeding to the airport.
Singaporeans in Hong Kong are encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/ to enable us to contact you should the need arise.
Those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong, or the MFA Duty Office (24hrs) at:
Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong
Tel: +852-2527-2212 or +852-9466-1251 (after office hours)
Fax: +852-2861-3595
Email: singcg_hkg@mfa.sg
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)
Tanglin, Singapore 248163
Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855
Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg”
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Pattaya tourist racks up 50,000 tab after ringing bar bell 20 times
Terracotta Warriors coming to Bangkok
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
Voice TV report paints grim picture of Thailand’s tourism problems
Indonesia’s President Jokowi says he is “embarrassed” by fires
Family of Thai woman seriously injured in Pattaya balcony fall blames French husband
Biometrics identify 8 fake passports in 3 days
Thai poll favours new airport in Nakhon Pathom, west of Bangkok
Future Future leader Thanathorn denies interfering in Hong Kong issues
European tourism drops 1.5% year on year due to strong baht
Phuket’s Surf House team head to South Korea for Flowboarding Worlds
Thai government introduces new measures to improve tourism
Wet weekend for most of Thailand
Thailand is facing “hybrid warfare” by “ill-intentioned politicians” – Army chief Gen Apirat
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Less monitoring, more enforcement – Prawit warns northern officials
8 injured after pickup overturns on Highway 7, Pattaya
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
World Ganja Festival comes to NE Thailand early 2020
Thai immigration’s biometrics nabs 3 more fake passport holders
Two more Thai marine parks declared ASEAN heritage parks
A cocktail of beer and insulin blamed for ATM robbery
Thailand faces renewed calls to abolish death penalty
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
Trending
- Bangkok20 hours ago
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
- Hua Hin21 hours ago
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
- Technology4 days ago
Thai Central Bank ‘sandboxing’ biometrics to open a saving account
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Chiang Mai hotels face a quiet end to 2019
- Crime3 days ago
Cafes and restaurants ordered to store customer wi-fi data for 90 days
- Environment4 days ago
5 more dead elephants located by drone at Khao Yai park waterfall
- Events3 days ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand on Sunday, October 13
- Pattaya4 days ago
22 year old woman dies after running into parked truck in Pattaya