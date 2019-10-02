China celebrates 70 years of communism, while Hong Kong police shoot pro-democracy protester | The Thaiger

Hong Kong
China celebrates 70 years of communism, while Hong Kong police shoot pro-democracy protester
PHOTO: AFP
Shortly after a huge military parade in Beijing, celebrating 70 years of communist rule in China, police shot a pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong as protests in the troubled city grew.
Demonstrations have gripped Hong Kong for four months now, but this was the first such injury from a live round and marks a significant escalation in protests that show no signs of ending.
The contrast between scenes in China’s capital and those in Hong Kong could not have been more marked.
AFP reports that while 15,000 Chinese troops saluted the country’s leader, President Xi Jinping, activists in Hong Kong were throwing eggs at his portrait, while ignoring police orders to disperse.
Some protesters even threw rocks and Molotov cocktails, with police using tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets in response.
However, one officer unloaded his gun at close range into the chest of one young demonstrator, a moment that was caught on video. The policeman in question maintains that he feared for his life. The man who was shot was taken to hospital, with his condition now reported as stable.
There’s no doubt that events in Hong Kong will have cast a shadow over celebrations in China, where tanks, nuclear missiles and a supersonic drone were showcased in an extravagant parade in the capital, Beijing.
President Xi and senior figures from the Communist Party watched the parade from a podium overlooking Tiananmen Square, scene of the 1989 pro-democracy demonstrations so violently crushed by the government.
Now, they face a similar challenge in Hong Kong but in this digital age, more of the world is watching.
There’s still significant support for the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and this represents the most serious threat to Beijing rule since the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.
While the Chinese government continues to do battle with the US in a trade war, and its pork supply has been devastated by African Swine Fever, there’s no doubt that the biggest thorn in its side right now, is Hong Kong.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Hong Kong
Hong Kong stocks open lower, another weekend of strife ahead
PHOTO: AFP
More protests in Hong Kong over the weekend, and threats of interruptions to communist China’s 70th anniversary celebrations starting tomorrow, is weighing heavily on investors this morning.
Hong Kong stocks opened lower this morning, extending losses at the end of last week, a day before mass pro-democracy protests planned in the city on communist China’s 70th anniversary.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.36%, or 94.08 points, to 25,860.73.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.14%, or 4.25 points, to open at 2,927.92 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, edged down 0.02%, or 0.27 points, to 1,611.99.
Read more about the weekend’s strife HERE.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong
Hong Kong clashes heat up ahead of 70th anniversary party for China
“Democracy activists in the financial hub had vowed to ramp up their nearly four-month-long campaign ahead of tomorrow’s National Day celebrations.”
Fierce clashes have again broken out between protesters and riot police in Hong Kong as thousands march through the sections of the strife-torn city. It was a day of global protests aimed at casting a shadow on China’s upcoming 70th birthday. Beijing is preparing for huge, tightly-choreographed festivities from tomorrow to mark the founding of the People’s Republic of China, including a massive military parade that will revel in the country’s emergence as a global superpower.
But ongoing unrest in Hong Kong threatens to upstage those celebrations as the semi-autonomous city boils with public anger over the erosion of its special freedoms under Beijing’s rule. Hong Kong protesters have dubbed tomorrow a “Day of Grief”.
Sunday witnessed the most intense clashes in weeks as police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons at multiple locations for hours during running battles with hardcore protesters hurling rocks and petrol bombs.
Using online forums and social media, demonstrators called for “anti-totalitarian” rallies to be held around the globe. Marches were held in Australia – where more than 1,000 people rallied in Sydney – and Taiwan, with more held in some 40 locations in Europe and North America. Clashes broke out before Hong Kong’s unsanctioned march begun when angry groups in the Causeway Bay shopping district surrounded and heckled officers stopping and searching people.
But the tear gas police fired only emboldened the crowds, who then began walking through the streets in the thousands.
Running battles
Some hardcore activists vandalised subway stations, tore down banners proclaiming the upcoming 70th anniversary celebrations and set fire to makeshift barricades. Many marchers were holding so-called “Chinazi flags”, a version of the Chinese flag with yellow stars arranged in the shape of a swastika.
Police spent hours firing tear gas and rubber bullets at different downtown locations and made multiple arrests throughout the day.
A news reporter was treated by volunteer medics after being hit in the face with a police projectile, while at least two men were attacked by democracy demonstrators and a taxi was trashed.
One video posted by activists showed police spraying pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu in the face point-blank with what was described as pepper spray, as he argues with the officers. Hospital authorities last night say 13 people were admitted, one in a serious condition.
A 20 year old student, who gave his first name as Tony, was waving a Ukrainian flag.
Many of Hong Kong’s more hardcore protesters take inspiration from the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution, which ousted a pro-Russian president.
“We are hoping that if we connect to different parts of the world and fight against Chinese communism, we will win this movement,” he told AFP.
A 62-year-old protester, who gave his surname as Man, said he felt people’s livelihoods and freedoms had deteriorated since Britain handed Hong Kong to China in 1997.
“I don’t want to topple the regime, but it definitely needs to change,” he told AFP.
“It needs to seek a reconciliation with the people.”
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
PHOTO: RT
PHOTO: Appeal Democrat
Hong Kong
Discussions between Hong Kong leader and protesters yield little in the way of progress
PHOTO: AFP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam appeared humble during a meeting where citizens voiced discontent at her ongoing refusal to give in to their demands. The meeting comes after more than three months of often violent anti-government protests in the city.
The protests originally began as a result of a proposed bill that would pave the way for Hong Kong criminals to be extradited to China for trial. That bill has now been withdrawn but not before it sparked months of demonstrations in what is now seen as a wider push-back against the threat of heavy-handed Beijing rule.
As part of the handover agreement between Britain and China prior to the former British colony being returned to Beijing in 1997, Hong Kong was promised semi-autonomy under a “one country, two systems” policy. Hong Kong citizens now fear that guarantee is being slowly reversed.
Thai PBS World reports that Lam had hoped the talks would calm tensions ahead of more protests planned for this weekend, which could mar celebrations for China’s National Day on October 1.
Willy Lam from the Centre for China Studies at Hong Kong’s Chinese University, says the Hong Kong leader appeared to be genuine in her search for a solution, but that good intentions were not enough.
“Carrie Lam showed some sincerity. She sat through more than two hours of humiliation and demonstrated at least willingness to hear radically different views. She has the guts to face opposition but still it’s not good enough. It was a good occasion for people to reduce pent-up anger, but it will not cool down emotions because there was no concrete reconciliatory moves.”
During the talks, the Hong Kong leader accepted responsibility for having caused serious political upheaval with her proposed extradition bill and pledged to do her best to win back the public’s trust.
She stopped short however, of any commitment to consent to the protester’s key demands, which include an investigation into police brutality and the release of those arrested during the demonstrations.
Instead, she appeared to blame the protests on social inequality, promising to address issues such as a lack of affordable housing in Hong Kong.
Lam remained in the building for four hours after the talks had ended, to avoid angry encounters with some protesters waiting outside.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
