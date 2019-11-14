“Be water” and “Blossom everywhere”: Hong Kong protesters’ attempts to outsmart police | The Thaiger

Hong Kong
“Be water” and “Blossom everywhere”: Hong Kong protesters’ attempts to outsmart police
As the protests that have brought Hong Kong to a standstill show no signs of ending, demonstrators are employing new tactics in an attempt to overcome the police.
AFP reports that flash-mobs are springing up across different parts of the city since Monday, as 7½ million people attempt to create as much chaos as possible. Shops continue to be ransacked, pro-Beijing businesses vandalised, and public transport severely disrupted.
Anonymous messages on social media provide direction to protesters, such as the one that appeared Wednesday on an internet message board used by pro-democracy activists.
“We must blossom everywhere to divert the police force.”
The police for their part, are employing new ways to put an end to demonstrations and rallies but are being accused of violence and heavy-handedness in their approach.
To fight police efforts, protesters are attempting to create chaos and confusion by blocking traffic in one part of the city, then quickly disappearing and re-emerging in another, a tactic they’re calling, “be water”, after the philosophy of one of Hong Kong’s most famous sons, martial arts star Bruce Lee.
It’s a tactic that has brought the subway system to a halt however, as authorities attempt to prevent activists using it to quickly travel from one protest hot-spot to another. The closure of the transport system has resulted in protesters vandalising the trains.
“Blossom everywhere”, the tactic referred to in Wednesday’s online instruction, involves creating as many diversions in as many different parts of the city as possible, in efforts to overwhelm police.
As part of this, posts on social media ask that people gather in small numbers in their own local areas, without having to move far or rely on public transport.
“Do not go to other districts. Firstly, not familiar. Secondly, no transport.”
Another indication that things are moving up a notch is the fact that since Monday, protests are no longer confined to weekends and evenings, with the “blossom everywhere” disruption taking place three days in a row this week.
On Tuesday, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying Hong Kong was “on the brink of total collapse.”
SOURCE: themalaysianreserve.com
ASEAN
Thais warned on Hong Kong travel
Hong Kong’s Thai Consular Office has issued a warning to travellers and Thais living there, of violent demonstrations that may be dangerous and disrupt public transport.
The office tells Thai people to preparefor inconvenience, avoid protest areas and be very cautious.
“Don’t photograph protesters or police, and refrain from doing anything that might be provocative,” the office warns
Thais in Hong Kong can get updates on the website of the Hong Kong Polic,e and can check public transport information and flights on these websites:
http://www.mtr.com.hk/en/customer/main/index.html
http://www.hongkongairport.com/
They can also call emergency lines at (+852) 6821-1545 or (+852) 6821-1546, or the call centre of Department of Consular Service at (+66) 25728442.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s stocks drop amongst jittery sentiment and continued violence
Hong Kong’s government has closed down kindergartens, primary schools and secondary schools for the first time yesterday in the wake of escalating violence on Monday and Tuesday this week.
Classes at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, which was the scene of protests and serious damage this week amid fires and petrol bombs thrown by protesters, is also cancelling classes for the rest of the term. Many students have already left the island.
The Stock Market, which up to this week had been surprisingly resilient in the face of bad media and localised violent demonstrations, finally succumbed. The mounting violence sent stocks tumbling as investors worried that the economy of the Asian financial hub could no longer ignore the events on the streets and the cascade of daily negative media and threats from Beijing.
As the violence continues to ramp up, moves into the centre of Hong Kong island from the territory’s peripheries, and now continues during the working week as well as the weekend, jittery investors are now seeing the problems out of their glass towers, not just on the nightly news.
Since the protests began, originally as a protest against a proposed (and subsequently withdrawn) extradition bill, became violent five months ago, Hong Kong’s stock exchange index, the Hang Seng (HSI), has fallen nearly 8%.
Police say 142 people are now in custody since Tuesday, bringing the total number of arrests to more than 4,000. The arrested protesters are putting pressure on police, prosecutors, legal representatives, families and the territory government.
Hong Kong’s hospitals report that dozens of people had been injured during Monday and Tuesday’s violence.
The months of unrest are now hitting Hong Kong’s economy hard. If that’s the effect the protesters wanted, they should now be happy. The city is already in a recession, the tourism industry is suffering and the property market is jittery with some recent sales showing one one the world’s most expensive real estate markets has lost its sheen.
Over the border in mainland China, state media has responded to the escalating violence with harshly-worded commentary, condemning local politicians and academics for fuelling the demonstrators. Chinese social media, surely some of it state-sponsored, is describing protesters “cockroaches” and “thugs.”
From late Tuesday to Wednesday morning, major state-owned news outlets including the Communist Party’s Global Times, People’s Daily and Xinhua News Agency ran stories on Hong Kong highlighting destructive behavior by pro-democracy protesters. The Global Times repeated a warning that Beijing could intervene militarily.
But the territory has been a resilient financial success for more than a century, under Chinese and British rule, weathering many crises and transitions. Leading financial analysts say that there are no companies, yet, intending to move they headquarters from the world famous financial hub.
Hong Kong
Protestor shot, man burns in Hong Kong unrest
Police are warning that Hong Kong’s rule of law has been pushed to the “brink of total collapse”. The protests have been lingering for five months now.
The warning came as protesters clashed with police across the city again yesterday (Tuesday).
On Monday, a police officer shot a masked protester and a man was set on fire during one of Hong Kong’s worst days of clashes in decades. Footage of the shooting, broadcast live on Facebook by a bystander, showed a policeman drawing a pistol as he tried to arrest a masked person at a junction that was blocked by protesters.
Another unarmed masked protester approached and was shot in the stomach. Authorities say he’s in critical condition in hospital.
Police chiefs defended the shooting, saying the officer feared for his safety. But protesters, who have accused police of using excessive force for months and demanded an independent inquiry into their actions, were incensed.
Tensions were already high after the death of a 22 year old student died after a suspicious fall a week before.
Police fired tear gas into thousands of protesters at lunchtime on Monday in Central, the downtown district that’s home to global conglomerates and luxury brands. Protesters, mostly wearing office clothes, chanted “murderers”. Tear gas and rubber bullets were fired at various hot spots around the city, including university campuses.
A video posted on social media showed a policeman officer trying to drive his motorbike into a crowd of protesters. Police say the officer has been suspended pending a full enquiry. A masked assailant doused a man with flammable liquid and set him on fire, and the entire event was caught on mobile phones and posted online.
Police insist a protester was responsible and also accused black-clad “rioters” of throwing a petrol bomb in a train carriage.
SOURCE: AFP | BBC
