Ban on Hong Kong protester face masks – Carrie Lam | The Thaiger

Hong Kong
Ban on Hong Kong protester face masks – Carrie Lam
Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has announced a ban on protesters wearing face masks, invoking colonial-era emergency powers, in a bid to quell months of violent anti-government unrest.
Carrie Lam said she had made the order under the Emergency Regulations Ordinances, a sweeping law that grants her the ability to make any law during a time of emergency or public danger. It is the first time the law has been invoked in 52 years.
“We believe that the new law will create a deterrent effect against masked violent protesters and rioters, and will assist the police in its law enforcement.”
But she stressed her use of the powers did not mean the government had officially declared a state of emergency.
“Although the ordinance carries the title emergency, Hong Kong is not in a state of emergency.”
Before the announcement, thousands of masked protesters, many of them office workers, marched through the city’s commercial district, promising to defy the new law.
“Youngsters are risking their lives, they don’t mind being jailed for 10 years, so wearing masks is not a problem,” a 34 year old office worker wearing a surgical mask, who gave her first name as Mary, told AFP at a protest this afternoon.
Government critics also warn the move was a major step towards authoritarianism for Hong Kong, which has been governed by China under a “one country, two systems” framework since British colonial rule ended in 1997.
“This is a watershed. This is a Rubicon,” pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo told AFP.
“And I’m worried this could be just a starter. More draconian bans in the name of law could be lurking around the corner.”
Hong Kong’s protests were ignited by a now-scrapped plan to allow extraditions to the mainland, which fuelled fears of an erosion of liberties promised under “one country, two systems”. After Beijing and local leaders took a hardline against the protesters, they snowballed into a wider movement calling for more democratic freedoms and police accountability.
Protesters have used face masks to avoid identification, along with yellow helmets, goggles and respirators to protect themselves from tear gas and police projectiles. The ban, which Lam said would take effect immediately, came after Hong Kong was rocked by the worst violence of the year on Tuesday, the same day China celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule. Street battles raged for hours between riot police and hardcore protesters.
A teenager who was part of a group that attacked police with umbrellas and poles was shot in the chest with a live round – the first such shooting since the demonstrations began.
The law allows the city’s leader to make “any regulations whatsoever” in the event of an emergency or public danger without the need to go via the city’s parliament.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong police call for curfew amid riots
PHOTO: AFP
Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have been clashing with police since the shooting at close range of an 18 year old protester earlier this week.
Activists have gone on the rampage, setting fires and throwing petrol bombs, while police responded with tear gas, as four months of protests show no signs of dying down.
The police themselves are now a prime target, accused of using heavy-handed tactics – an accusation the recent shooting has only reinforced.
The 18 year old shot at point-blank range by police is a secondary school student who was fighting off a police officer with a metal pipe. The officer who shot him claims he feared for his life.
The student was rushed to hospital in critical condition, although it’s understood he is now stable and has in fact been charged with assault and rioting.
The shooting sparked more violent clashes across the city, resulting in several MTR stations being closed, although it’s understood all were re-opened later on Thursday.
Pro-democracy activists are determined, and show no signs of giving in, as interior designer Alex Chan pointed out during riots that ran into the early hours of yesterday.
“Wherever there are protests nearby I’ll come. I’m out tonight for a simple reason. You don’t shoot a teenager at point blank range. These protests will continue, and we won’t give up.”
The chairman of the Junior Police Officers Association, Lam Chi-wai, is now urging the government to impose a curfew in an effort to control matters.
“We are only an enforcement agency with limited power under the law. When facing such a series of massive rioting incidents, we cannot work alone – clapping only with one hand – without appropriate measures and support from top level.”
It’s understood that negative sentiment towards the police is now growing amid the general public, following what’s seen as use of excessive force, but the police argue that they are holding back while facing increasing levels of violence.
What started as a protest against a proposed extradition bill has now escalated into huge opposition to increased interference from Beijing.
Hong Kong is now in the midst of the biggest political crisis since the British handed it over to China in 1997.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Hong Kong
China celebrates 70 years of communism, while Hong Kong police shoot pro-democracy protester
PHOTO: AFP
Shortly after a huge military parade in Beijing, celebrating 70 years of communist rule in China, police shot a pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong as protests in the troubled city grew.
Demonstrations have gripped Hong Kong for four months now, but this was the first such injury from a live round and marks a significant escalation in protests that show no signs of ending.
The contrast between scenes in China’s capital and those in Hong Kong could not have been more marked.
AFP reports that while 15,000 Chinese troops saluted the country’s leader, President Xi Jinping, activists in Hong Kong were throwing eggs at his portrait, while ignoring police orders to disperse.
Some protesters even threw rocks and Molotov cocktails, with police using tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets in response.
However, one officer unloaded his gun at close range into the chest of one young demonstrator, a moment that was caught on video. The policeman in question maintains that he feared for his life. The man who was shot was taken to hospital, with his condition now reported as stable.
There’s no doubt that events in Hong Kong will have cast a shadow over celebrations in China, where tanks, nuclear missiles and a supersonic drone were showcased in an extravagant parade in the capital, Beijing.
President Xi and senior figures from the Communist Party watched the parade from a podium overlooking Tiananmen Square, scene of the 1989 pro-democracy demonstrations so violently crushed by the government.
Now, they face a similar challenge in Hong Kong but in this digital age, more of the world is watching.
There’s still significant support for the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and this represents the most serious threat to Beijing rule since the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.
While the Chinese government continues to do battle with the US in a trade war, and its pork supply has been devastated by African Swine Fever, there’s no doubt that the biggest thorn in its side right now, is Hong Kong.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Hong Kong
Hong Kong stocks open lower, another weekend of strife ahead
PHOTO: AFP
More protests in Hong Kong over the weekend, and threats of interruptions to communist China’s 70th anniversary celebrations starting tomorrow, is weighing heavily on investors this morning.
Hong Kong stocks opened lower this morning, extending losses at the end of last week, a day before mass pro-democracy protests planned in the city on communist China’s 70th anniversary.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.36%, or 94.08 points, to 25,860.73.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.14%, or 4.25 points, to open at 2,927.92 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, edged down 0.02%, or 0.27 points, to 1,611.99.
Read more about the weekend’s strife HERE.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
What goes up must come down – the battle of the baht
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Foreign companies looking to relocate factories in Vietnam
Thai government introduces new TM30T, to keep track of Thais
Australian newspaper reports on Thai minister’s criminal drug past
Bangkok is the world’s most visited city again, fourth year in a row
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Dengue fever in Thailand: 3 dead in Bangkok since January 2019
“If you want to shoot me, get on with it,” British grandmother
Police shoot and kill chef in North Pattaya hotel car park
Ban on Hong Kong protester face masks – Carrie Lam
“No liquidity crunch” – Thai Airways’ President
Anti-corruption body calls for transparency over controversial herbicides decision
Raffles reopens historic Grand Hotel d’Angkor in Cambodia
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
Competing in ESports in grades-obsessed Singapore
Thai couple divorce after 8 months because he’s not really a millionaire
Transformers-inspired robot rolls out green message in Vietnam
Thai PM issues warning to drivers of polluting vehicles
Over-use of social media may be harming our youth
Alcohol ban may be on the horizon for two important holidays
“Vulnerable” deer species rescued six kilometres off shore in southern Thailand
Hong Kong police call for curfew amid riots
Dr. Thon pleads for dugong conservation plan
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
Trending
- Thai Life7 hours ago
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
- Thailand7 hours ago
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Indonesia’s burning issue – controlling the palm oil giants
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Solving Thailand’s smoke haze problems. “Use shorter or smaller joss-sticks.”
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai state railway board members resign, effective immediately
- Business2 days ago
Draft bill to inspect e-bank transfers over 50,000 baht
- Thailand3 days ago
Thais most likely to abuse tourist visas in South Korea
- North East3 days ago
King cobra pops up at Korat night market