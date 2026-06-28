Why foreigners feel free to break the law in Thailand, and how to fix it at the root

There has barely been a week in the first half of 2026 without a foreigner making the news for the wrong reasons.

An Icelandic man was arrested for robbing a female taxi driver in Phuket. An American DJ was detained mid-set in Chiang Mai for working without a visa. A South Korean was picked up in a luxury Pattaya condo with drugs. A late-night brawl in Nong Prue saw locals and foreigners trading punches.

Put together, these stories have fuelled a question that keeps growing louder in Thai society:

Why do some foreigners seem to believe they can do whatever they like here?

There is an easy, emotional way to answer that. But anyone who actually wants to solve the problem has to look past the anger and ask what conditions make these people so bold in the first place. This piece walks through the real situation, the structural roots, and the concrete fixes.

The real picture

Start by separating fact from feeling. Security data shows that violent crime against foreign tourists remains very rare relative to the number of visitors. Bangkok recorded just 12 serious incidents involving foreign tourists in the first quarter of 2026, down from 18 in the same period a year earlier. The most common problems are still petty crimes such as pickpocketing and scams rather than violent offences.

What has changed, and what is driving the sense of unease, is the nature of the cases now tied to foreigners. They are growing heavier and more complex. This is no longer just drunk tourists causing a scene.

The most alarming case of this cycle involved Sun Mingchen, a Chinese national arrested on 8 May 2026 in Chon Buri. Police found a cache of assault rifles, grenades, C4 explosives, ammunition and bulletproof vests. The investigation widened and led to the arrest of ten more suspects, with links to arms trafficking, call centre scam operations and transnational money laundering. The case was serious enough that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul summoned the national police chief for urgent talks at Government House.

When everyday tourist misbehaviour collides with a major transnational crime case at roughly the same moment, public feeling runs hotter than the statistics alone would suggest. That is the backdrop forcing the government into a hard-line response.

The roots

The willingness to break the law is not about the character of any one nationality. It comes from the conditions Thailand itself has created. At least five factors combine to produce it.

One, an openness too wide to screen in time.

Thailand’s greatest strength is being an open gateway that is easy to enter. But that same strength is a weakness from a security standpoint. As Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, assistant national police chief, has acknowledged, the sheer volume of foreigners from diverse backgrounds living here makes screening and monitoring far harder. Some people fleeing charges in their own countries choose Thailand as a place to hide, while others begin offending only after they arrive.

Two, the loopholes in the visa system.

Extending visa-free stays from 30 to 60 days in mid-2024 to accelerate the tourism recovery opened the door for people to use tourist visas to work, to run repeated border runs to reset their stay, or to hide behind student visas. In the first five months of 2026 alone, 668 fake student visas were revoked. The deeper issue is that the system lets people stay for long stretches without ever having to prove what they are really doing here.

Three, enforcement that is inconsistent, and the limits on investigation.

Deterrence does not rest on harsh penalties. It rests on the certainty that breaking the law means getting caught. As long as arrests depend on whether a case is trending in the news, offenders can keep gambling on getting away with it.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop has also pointed to language capability as the single biggest obstacle for police because it limits how many officers can run deep investigations or penetrate tightly knit foreign networks. The harder these networks are to investigate, the more confident they become that they will never be traced.

Four, the culture of connections and paying your way out.

The belief that money or the right contacts can make a problem disappear is what erodes respect for the law most of all. This belief is so entrenched that the state itself has had to address it head on.

Arsit Sampantharat, permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry, declared plainly that foreigners cannot behave like influential figures, break the law or bully their hosts, and that no one has the connections to clear things up for them. The fact that officials feel the need to stress this at all suggests the assumption that things can be fixed is very much alive in the minds of those who offend.

Five, transnational crime networks using Thailand as a base.

Many of these cases are not lone individuals but organisations. Police say offences involving Chinese nationals are mostly linked to fraud and call centre gangs, while Russian suspects are more often tied to digital asset crime and laundering money for criminal networks.

This connects directly to nominee businesses, where Thai nationals are used as proxy shareholders to set up front companies. The Department of Business Development has examined more than 3,294 at-risk companies and found accounting firms and 140 accountants holding stakes in over 2,040 foreign-invested companies. When there is a corporate structure to lean on, wrongdoing stops being accidental and becomes systematic.

A caution. Do not generalise yourself into self harm

Before turning to solutions, it is worth getting the framing right. The vast majority of foreigners who come to Thailand are tourists, investors and residents who follow the law. They are the country’s main source of income.

Thailand expects roughly 33 million arrivals in 2026, still below pre-pandemic levels, and early-year figures were already down around 7 percent. Heavy-handed measures, such as scrapping the 60-day visa exemption for 93 countries on 19 May 2026 and reverting to a 30-day maximum, therefore carry an economic cost that has to be weighed carefully.

The real task is not to slam the door on everyone. It is to separate the good from the bad with precision. A net cast too wide will chase quality visitors away alongside the criminals, and that is an outcome Thailand cannot afford.

Concrete solutions

In our view this problem is solvable, provided the government is willing to invest in structure rather than in press conferences staged in waves. Six measures should run in parallel.

1. Make enforcement certain and predictable.

What actually deters criminals is the sense that breaking the law means getting caught, not the hope of slipping through. The state should apply the same standard of prosecution to foreigners across every province and at all times, not only when a case is in the headlines.

The Phuket model, which involves daily inspections and follows the trail back to the company structures behind the scenes, is the example to make permanent rather than a temporary campaign.

2. Strengthen screening at the source using data.

Stopping high-risk individuals before they enter is far more cost-effective than chasing them down later. Systems that link international criminal records with Interpol and screen against databases such as APPS deserve sustained investment.

In the first five months of 2026, Thailand denied entry to 29,490 people, which shows proactive screening works and should be made more precise rather than indiscriminate.

3. Close the nominee loophole seriously and continuously.

As long as foreigners can easily set up front companies using Thai proxy shareholders, the economic base of transnational crime remains intact.

Recent nominee operations recovered 172 land plots, arrested 65 suspects and flagged 1,450 suspect companies. That is the right direction, but it must be backed by rule changes that make verifying the true beneficial owner a routine part of doing business rather than a periodic sweep.

4. Invest in police language and investigation capability.

Since language is the biggest obstacle, adding professional interpreters, investigators who can work in Chinese, Russian and other relevant languages, and dedicated transnational crime teams is a high-return investment. It turns networks that were once untouchable into ones that can be reached.

5. Kill the myth of connections through transparency.

The declaration that no one can clear things up only carries weight if it is shown to be true in practice. The state should regularly publish the outcomes of foreign cases that ended in conviction and deportation, and make examples of the officials who take payment to make problems vanish.

If the source of corruption survives, offenders will keep believing that paying still ends the matter.

6. Speed up deportation and blacklisting.

For those whose guilt is clear, prosecution, deportation and a persona non grata designation should be fast and without exception. This sends a direct message to criminal networks that Thailand is no longer a safe place to operate.

The bottom line

The government’s claim that crime fell by nearly 60 percent over three months is a welcome signal. But the real lesson is that enforcement delivered in bursts has never produced a lasting fix.

What emboldens certain foreigners is not weak Thai law. It is enforcement that is uncertain, loopholes that stay open, and a belief in connections that refuses to die.

If Thailand wants to be both an open destination and a country where the law is respected, the answer is not to push foreigners out. It is to make everyone who sets foot here understand one thing: the same rules apply to everyone equally, and breaking them means facing the consequences, no matter which passport they hold.