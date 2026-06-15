Why expat health insurance in Thailand may not cover you after 65

If you’re an expat living in Thailand and you’ve had the same health insurance policy for years, it’s easy to assume you’re set. You pay your renewal, you stay covered, and that’s that.

But most Thai domestic health insurance policies have a ceiling built into the small print, an age at which the insurer stops accepting new applicants, and another at which they stop renewing existing ones altogether.

For most local plans, new applicants are cut off somewhere between 60 and 70. Renewals typically end between 75 and 80. And if your policy lapses at that point, or gets declined, getting comparable cover at your current age is far harder than most people expect.

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How age limits work on expat health insurance in Thailand

Thai domestic health insurance works with two separate age thresholds. The first is the maximum entry age, how old you can be when you first sign up. The second is the maximum renewal age, how long you’re allowed to keep renewing once you’re already in.

Most Thai domestic plans accept new applicants up to around 60 to 70, with renewal typically ending between 75 and 80.

What makes this confusing is that Thailand’s Office of Insurance Commission doesn’t set a national standard for either figure. Entry and renewal ages are decided product-by-product under the OIC’s New Health Standard framework, which is why you’ll see different numbers quoted across brokers and comparison sites.

The same issue shows up with internationally regulated carriers, too. Several of them also refuse new applicants from the mid-70s onward, so the problem isn’t unique to Thai domestic plans.

What happens if your policy lapses

The renewal ceiling gets most of the attention, but there’s a more crucial risk worth understanding: what happens if your cover lapses for any reason before you hit that ceiling.

If your policy is declined or you let it lapse, you have to reapply as a new applicant, at your current age, with your current health profile. That means going through medical underwriting all over again.

Any conditions your existing policy covers today, such as managed hypertension, early-stage diabetes, or a previously treated joint issue, can come back as exclusions on a new application.

The policy you hold right now reflects who you were health-wise when you first joined, but that history doesn’t transfer. The longer you wait to think about this, the fewer options remain.

The real cost of health insurance over 65 in Thailand

The part that catches people off guard is that medical costs in Thailand are rising faster than almost anywhere else in the world. Willis Towers Watson’s 2026 Global Medical Trends Survey puts Thailand’s medical inflation at 14% annually, the highest rate globally.

And premiums on comparable Thai plans roughly double between the ages of 65 and 75, before a single claim is made.

To put some numbers behind that:

A heart bypass costs between 600,000 and 800,000 baht. Multi-year cancer treatment, once you factor in targeted therapies like immunotherapy at up to 300,000 baht per cycle, can exceed 5 million baht. A knee replacement at a private hospital costs around 300,000 baht.



The visa minimum 400,000-baht inpatient limit doesn’t even cover a single bypass.

There’s also the OIC co-payment rule, which came into effect on March 20, 2025. It puts additional financial pressure on older policyholders who claim more frequently.

You can read the full breakdown in our guide to the co-payment clause.

The O-A visa problem

For expats on a retirement visa, health insurance is a visa requirement. The O-A visa requires health insurance for annual extensions filed inside Thailand, and immigration specifically requires cover from an OIC-approved Thai insurer. International policies are frequently turned away at the counter.

For annual extensions inside Thailand, the minimum required is 400,000 baht inpatient and 40,000 baht outpatient. Most embassy applications have moved to a minimum of 3,000,000 baht total, though you should check with your specific embassy to confirm the current figure.

Either way, these limits are thin. A bypass alone already exceeds the standard extension minimum.

This is where age caps become a visa problem. If your OIC-approved plan declines renewal in your mid-70s, or if you arrive in Thailand after the entry-age wall has already closed, you may find yourself unable to meet a requirement you’ve been satisfying for years.

Expat health insurance in Thailand with no age limit: what Cigna Global offers

Cigna Global sets no upper age limit on new applications, and its plans are guaranteed renewable, meaning they can’t decline to renew your policy based on your age or your claims history. For expats over 60, Cigna Global offers a 10% senior discount on its Silver core plan

It’s worth being clear about what guaranteed renewability does and doesn’t mean: it protects you from being cut off. Premiums will still rise with age and medical inflation, but the decision to continue your cover stays with you, not your insurer.

Cigna Global is internationally regulated, which means it sits outside the OIC framework and isn’t subject to the co-payment rule. For O-A and O-X visa holders, Cigna’s plans meet the Thai government’s extension minimums, with 400,000 baht inpatient and 40,000 baht outpatient cover included.

For anyone looking at health insurance for seniors, the plan tier matters. Silver, Gold, and Platinum all include a 60+ pre-existing condition maintenance benefit covering hypertension, type 2 diabetes, glaucoma, arthritis, joint and back pain, and osteoporosis.

Close Care doesn’t include this benefit, so Silver is the minimum recommended starting point for applicants over 60. A 10% senior discount also applies to the Silver core plan for those aged 60 and over, with optional outpatient cover and Health and Wellbeing access available.

*Terms and conditions apply, including a minimum deductible condition.

Cigna Global has no upper age limit on new applications and guarantees renewability regardless of claims history. Get a free quote today.

What to do now

Start with your current policy document. Find the renewal conditions or age limits section and note the maximum renewal age, better to know it now.

If your policy ever lapses, even briefly, you lose the underwriting continuity you’ve built up. Keep proof of continuous coverage for every immigration appointment, and treat any gap as a risk rather than an admin issue.

Finally, check your annual inpatient limit against what a serious event actually costs, not against the visa minimum. If your ceiling is 400,000 baht, you’re already underinsured for the most common major medical events in Thailand.