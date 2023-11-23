Why do you need legal protection as a foreigner in Thailand?

Legal protection might not top your list as a foreigner living in Thailand. But imagine having to navigate the Thai legal system without being fluent in the language or knowing the local culture. This is the reality for numerous foreigners in Thailand. You see, not all Thai experiences involve pristine beaches and colourful night markets. Sometimes, it also includes brushing against Thai law, from condo leases to immigration regulations. That’s why having a trustworthy legal service is important.

Thai Legal Protection understands the unique challenges faced by foreigners living in Thailand. Their mission is clear: to provide reliable and affordable legal services tailored to the needs of expatriates. Unlike traditional law firms that often come with hefty price tags, Thai Legal Protection offers essential services and consultations at an affordable monthly rate through their Personal Legal Plan.

Why is legal protection for foreigners in Thailand important?

Legal services are often associated with courtroom battles. But the truth is, these services play a crucial role in preventing troubles before they arise. As the saying goes, “forewarned is forearmed”.

Not being well-versed in Thai law can lead to unintentional violations and legal entanglements. From dealing with immigration issues and creating personal estate documents to signing a condo lease and finalising an employment agreement, every task is a challenge and the worry about making a mistake or being scammed is a constant thing.

While there are many “expat experts” sharing their opinions, finding people you can genuinely trust for accurate and up-to-date information is not always easy. Moreover, traditional law firms can be too expensive for some people. And most of the time, all you need is reliable information and advice, not a law firm to file a legal case.

What does the Personal Legal Plan include?

For 795 THB per month, Thai Legal Protection’s Personal Legal Plan allows you to connect with multilingual lawyers who are fully qualified and highly adept in Thailand law. Whether it is real estate or divorce advice, assistance with will preparation or contract reviews, or help with visa applications or opening a Thai bank account, no matter how trivial or traumatic it may seem, they are ready to help you with any legal matter.

Here’s the suite of services that the Personal Legal Plan offers:

Unlimited consultations

With the Personal Legal Plan, you gain access to limitless consultations with reputable lawyers. From expert advice on visas and immigration to addressing general legal issues, rest assured that support is just a consultation away whenever you need it.

Direct phone access

Say goodbye to frustrating automated systems. With Thai Legal Protection, you can speak directly with English and Thai-speaking experts over the phone. This direct access ensures swift and precise answers to your questions, eliminating the need for cumbersome middlemen.

Legal representation

Should the need arise, Thai Legal Protection goes the extra mile. Their legal experts handle everything from drafting legal letters to making calls and conducting legal research on your behalf post-consultation. This comprehensive approach saves you both time and effort.

Comprehensive assistance

Whether you’re scrutinising contracts, settling lease disputes, dealing with real estate matters, or handling family law, Thai Legal Protection has you covered. Their team of experts is your go-to for any Thai legal question or concern.

Estate planning

Enjoy the preparation of essential documents such as Last Wills and Living Wills for free. This proactive measure ensures that your personal affairs are in order, providing peace of mind in the face of uncertainty.

Document translation

Dealing with Thai bureaucracy becomes more accessible with Thai Legal Protection’s document translation service. Included in the plan is the translation of essential personal documents, including Birth, Death, Marriage, Divorce, and Home Registration.

24-hour emergency support

Life is unpredictable, and legal emergencies can arise at any time. With Thai Legal Protection, enjoy the peace of mind that comes with 24-hour emergency support. Their team is ready to assist you in any legal crisis, offering reassurance around the clock.

Don’t let legal uncertainties cast a shadow on your time in Thailand. Sign up for Thai Legal Protection’s Personal Legal Plan today and live your life in the Land of Smiles worry-free. After all, everyone deserves equal rights to comprehensive legal protection, including foreigners living under Thai skies.

For more information, visit Thai Legal Protection’s website HERE.