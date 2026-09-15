Thailand’s new DTV rule creates embassy-by-embassy uncertainty

Thailand’s revised Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) rules have left overseas applicants facing different published residency requirements depending on the Thai embassy or consulate handling their application.

A nationwide change that took effect on August 31 replaced the requirement for proof of an applicant’s current location with proof of permanent residence. Applicants must also provide a criminal record clearance certificate under the revised requirements announced by the Department of Consular Affairs.

Applications submitted through the Thai e-Visa system before August 31 continue to be considered under the previous supporting-document requirements.

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Also: Thailand’s new visa rules start today

However, current information published by individual Thai missions shows considerable variation in what applicants may use to satisfy the new residency requirement, particularly when applying outside their country of nationality.

Thai missions publish different requirements

The Royal Thai Embassy in Vientiane states that DTV applicants must be either a national or permanent resident of the country where the visa application is submitted.

Its visa guidance, originally published in 2023 but updated on August 28, 2026, specifically incorporates the new requirements taking effect from August 31. It states that applicants applying through Vientiane must therefore be Lao nationals or permanent residents of Laos.

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They must also provide a criminal record clearance certificate issued by either Laos or their country of nationality.

The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City, however, publishes a somewhat different requirement.

Its current DTV guidance asks for proof of long-term residence in Vietnam and explicitly accepts either a Temporary Residence Card or Permanent Residence Card. This provides a route for applicants holding temporary long-term residence rather than only formal permanent-resident status.

Some accept temporary residence or visas

Requirements published by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles are broader again.

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Its visa information states that proof of permanent residence may include a valid driving licence, valid US visa or permanent resident card. Its DTV page, updated on September 1, also says non-US citizens may submit either a permanent resident alien card or a valid US visa with at least six months remaining.

The same DTV page continues to list a “document indicating current location” elsewhere in its checklist, despite separately adding the new proof-of-permanent-residence requirement.

Taken together, the current published instructions do not apply the same documentary standard as the guidance in Vientiane.

Moscow guidance also differs between pages

Current information from the Royal Thai Embassy in Moscow adds another layer of uncertainty.

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The embassy’s English-language DTV page, updated on September 12, states that applicants must provide proof of permanent residence in the country where they apply.

However, its additional requirements for non-Russian citizens say they may submit either a copy of a permanent residence permit or a valid Russian visa accompanied by a registration paper.

A Russian-language announcement published by the same embassy on September 12 uses narrower eligibility wording.

It says DTV applications through Moscow may be submitted by citizens of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Uzbekistan or Moldova, or by nationals of other countries who hold permanent-resident status in one of those five countries.

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That announcement is separate from an English-language notice published by the Moscow embassy on September 2, which explained the nationwide August 31 document changes without setting out those country-specific eligibility conditions.

The two current Moscow pages therefore do not fully align on whether a non-Russian applicant holding a valid Russian visa and registration, but not permanent-resident status, satisfies the residency requirement.

What the nationwide rule says

The Department of Consular Affairs’ August 28 announcement establishes two changes: applicants must provide proof of permanent residence instead of proof of their current location, and must submit a criminal record clearance certificate.

The August 28 Department of Consular Affairs announcement does not, however, define which residence permits, temporary visas, or other documents should qualify as proof of permanent residence.

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Current mission-level guidance therefore ranges from Vientiane’s requirement for nationality or permanent residency, to Ho Chi Minh City’s acceptance of temporary residence cards, and Los Angeles’ acceptance of a valid US visa among its examples.

Applicants should consequently check the latest requirements published by the specific Thai embassy or consulate handling their application before submitting their documents or paying a visa fee.

The DTV remains a five-year, multiple-entry visa for categories including remote workers and digital nomads, people travelling to Thailand for eligible activities, and qualifying family members of DTV holders. Thai missions may request additional supporting documents when considering individual applications.