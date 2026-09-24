Thailand work permit 2026: types, requirements and application process

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 24, 2026, 3:55 PM
7 minutes read
Thailand work permit 2026: types, requirements and application process

Getting a work permit in Thailand in 2026 is not the same process for every foreign worker. A professional joining an ordinary Thai company follows a different route from someone working for a BOI-promoted business, an LTR holder or a startup founder using the SMART Visa programme.

One distinction matters from the start: your visa and your permission to work are separate. A Non-Immigrant B visa is commonly used for employment, but it does not by itself permit you to begin working in Thailand.

The main administrative change is that work-permit applications are now centred on the nationwide e-WorkPermit system, which launched on October 13, 2025. Applications, document checks, status updates and approvals are handled electronically, although approved applicants can still be required to attend a service centre for identity verification and permit collection.

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What type of Thailand work permit applies to you?

Thailand work permit 2026: types, requirements and application process | News by Thaiger
Photo by AndreyPopov from Getty Images

Most foreign professionals employed by an ordinary Thai company will use the standard route under Section 59 of the Foreigners’ Working Management Emergency Decree. Other routes cover overseas hires, urgent assignments and employment under investment or special programmes.

Your situation Typical route
Regular professional employed by a Thai company Section 59 work permit
Employer hiring you while you are overseas Section 60 pre-entry approval, followed by the ordinary permit route
Genuine urgent or necessary short assignment Section 61
BOI, IEAT or investment-promoted employment Special investment-promotion procedures
Qualifying LTR holder employed in Thailand LTR Digital Work Permit
Qualifying startup entrepreneur SMART Visa route
MOU, border or specified special-status worker Separate statutory route

For most expats taking a conventional professional job, Section 59 is the main route. The current e-WorkPermit system uses form บต.25 for ordinary applications and renewals.

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If you are still overseas, your employer can begin the labour approval process before you enter Thailand. Older embassy guidance may still refer to WP3, while the current e-WorkPermit portal lists the employer-side pre-entry application under Section 60, using บต.32.

Section 61 is much narrower. It covers genuinely necessary, urgent or specific work, normally for up to 15 days, and should not be treated as an easier alternative to getting an ordinary permit for ongoing employment.

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A Non-B visa is not a work permit

A Non-Immigrant B visa is the usual immigration basis for foreign employees joining Thai companies, but having one does not mean you can immediately start work.

Some people holding other lawful immigration statuses, including certain Non-O holders, may also qualify for work authorisation. Retirement status does not provide ordinary employment rights, while a Destination Thailand Visa should not be treated as permission to take a local job with a Thai employer.

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LTR and SMART holders follow their own rules, which is why it is better to identify the work-authorisation route first rather than assuming every foreign employee needs exactly the same permit.

A foreign professional applying for a Thailand work permit in 2026 at a service center.
Photo by khunkorn from Canva

Thailand work permit requirements in 2026

A work-permit application depends on both the employee and the employer. A foreign professional can have the right experience and qualifications but still run into problems if the sponsoring company does not meet the relevant requirements.

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For the employee, a conventional application may require a passport and current immigration records, an employment contract or certification letter, a CV, qualifications relevant to the job, any required professional licence, a medical certificate and previous Thai work or tax records where applicable. The live e-WorkPermit checklist should be followed rather than relying entirely on older paper WP.25 forms.

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The employer usually has the heavier paperwork. This can include DBD company documents, shareholder information, VAT and tax filings, financial statements, Social Security records, Thai employee information, workplace evidence, operating licences where relevant, the job description and the employment agreement.

Details should also match across the paperwork. Employer name, workplace, position, duties, salary and employment dates should be consistent between the visa documents, contract and work-permit application.

Do you really need four Thai employees and 2 million baht capital?

Two figures come up repeatedly when a Thai company hires a foreign employee: 2 million baht in capital and four Thai employees per foreign worker.

They are useful planning benchmarks for conventional company-sponsored employment, but they do not come from one universal rule applying identically to every work-permit case. The capital requirement forms part of ordinary work-permit considerations, while the four-Thai-employee ratio is also closely connected with Immigration requirements used for employment-based extensions of stay.

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BOI-promoted companies, LTR holders and some family or special-category cases can follow different rules. The figures are therefore useful for checking whether an ordinary company is likely to qualify, but they should not replace checking the actual route being used.

A foreign employee discussing their Thailand work permit application process with an employer.
Photo by 89Stocker from Canva

Some jobs remain restricted to foreigners

A work permit cannot make a prohibited occupation legal.

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Thailand’s current general framework still relies on the Ministry of Labour’s 2020 notification covering occupations prohibited or restricted for foreigners. The rules are more complicated than one simple banned-jobs list because some work is prohibited outright while other occupations are permitted only under particular conditions or worker categories.

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Examples include tour guiding, Thai massage, street vending, clerical and secretarial work, hairdressing and certain legal services. The wider list of prohibited jobs for foreigners in Thailand also includes occupations where the exact duties and worker category matter.

A senior-sounding title does not override those restrictions. Someone employed as a manager cannot simply perform front-line work that is separately prohibited to foreigners.

How to apply for a Thailand work permit in 2026

For someone already in Thailand with suitable immigration status, the standard process now runs through e-WorkPermit.

A typical application involves the employer and employee confirming eligibility, selecting the correct Section 59 workflow, entering the required information and uploading supporting documents. The Department of Employment then reviews the file and can request corrections before approval.

Once approval is granted, the relevant permit fee is paid, and the applicant follows the portal’s instructions for identity verification and issuance. DOE’s launch guidance states that an approved applicant can book a service-centre appointment and attend for identity checks that may include facial, iris and fingerprint verification before receiving the permit.

The main point is simple: do not start ordinary employment merely because the application has been submitted. Work should begin once the required legal authority is in place.

If you are applying from outside Thailand

For a conventional overseas hire, the sequence is broadly:

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Thai employer sponsorship → Section 60 labour pre-approval → Non-B visa → enter Thailand → Section 59 work permit → begin employment

The employer starts the process in Thailand, while the employee uses the resulting approval or reference as part of the relevant visa application. Embassy or Thai e-Visa requirements can differ depending on where the application is lodged, so the mission-specific checklist should also be checked.

A detailed guide on the costs associated with obtaining a Thailand work permit.
Photo by Karola G from Pexels

How much does a Thailand work permit cost?

For an ordinary permit, the conventional government charges used for budgeting are:

Government charge Amount
Application fee 100 baht
Permit up to 3 months 750 baht
More than 3 to 6 months 1,500 baht
More than 6 months to 1 year 3,000 baht

The amount generated by the current e-WorkPermit system should take precedence if it differs. These figures also exclude visa and Immigration charges, medical certificates, translations, legalisation and any professional service fees.

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Older DOE material gives a service benchmark of three working days once a complete application has been accepted. That does not include the time needed to assemble documents, correct a submission or complete later identity steps, so it is sensible to leave additional time rather than planning around the three-day figure.

An overseas hire needing labour pre-approval and a Non-B visa will naturally take longer.

BOI, LTR, SMART and urgent work

Some foreign workers use different systems altogether.

BOI-promoted employers can use specialist procedures for approved foreign experts and executives. The privilege belongs to the qualifying project and position, so it does not automatically cover every foreign employee within a wider company group.

LTR visa holders employed by an entity in Thailand use the LTR work-permit process and are required to obtain permission for that Thai employment. BOI states that the application is made through the LTR system after visa issuance, with a work-permit fee of 3,000 baht per year. Work-from-Thailand Professionals working remotely for an overseas employer are treated differently and normally do not receive a Digital Work Permit for that foreign remote work.

SMART Visa holders follow separate work-authorisation rules depending on their category. Qualifying startup entrepreneurs may be able to work under SMART Visa conditions without applying for an ordinary work permit.

Urgent work under Section 61 remains available for qualifying short assignments, but it is intentionally limited.

What happens after approval?

Getting the permit does not finish every employment-related requirement.

Your immigration stay, work authorisation, tax position and Social Security obligations, where applicable, are separate issues. Ordinary long-stay workers may also need 90-day reporting and re-entry permission before travelling internationally, depending on their immigration status.

Your work permit is only one part of working legally in Thailand. Immigration status, tax obligations and Social Security registration may also apply depending on your employment situation.

Income from work performed in Thailand can also create Thai income-tax obligations even when the salary is paid into an overseas account.

Thailand work permit 2026: types, requirements and application process | News by Thaiger
Photo by charliepix from Canva

Changing employers or leaving employment

A Thailand work permit is not something you simply carry from one employer to another.

The new employer must qualify, the work-authorisation records need to be updated, and your Immigration permission may also be linked to the job you are leaving. Do not assume that you automatically receive a fixed grace period after employment ends.

Anyone changing jobs should coordinate the employment, work-permit and immigration sides before beginning work for the new company.

What happens if you work without permission?

A foreign worker who works without the required authority can face a fine of 5,000 to 50,000 baht plus repatriation, subject to statutory exceptions.

An employer hiring an unauthorised foreign worker can face a fine of 10,000 to 100,000 baht per worker. Repeat offences can bring higher fines, imprisonment and a three-year prohibition on employing foreign workers.

Those consequences are why working in Thailand without a work permit should not be treated as a harmless paperwork issue simply because the employee already has lawful immigration status.

Before you start working in Thailand

Before agreeing on a start date, confirm four things: your immigration status, whether the employer qualifies, whether your actual duties are permitted and which work-authorisation route applies to you.

For a straightforward foreign professional joining an ordinary Thai company, that will normally mean suitable Non-Immigrant status and a Section 59 application through e-WorkPermit. For anyone using a special route, getting that classification right before work begins is much easier than trying to correct it afterwards.

This article is for general information only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. Thailand’s work-permit requirements and application procedures may change, and individual circumstances can affect eligibility. Check the latest requirements with the Department of Employment, Immigration Bureau or relevant Thai embassy, and seek professional advice where necessary.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 24, 2026, 3:55 PM
7 minutes read
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.
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