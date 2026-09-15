Thailand’s new visa rules start today: Full guide for tourists and expats

Thailand ends its 60-day visa exemption on September 15, replacing it with 30-day and 15-day schemes, a shorter Visa on Arrival list and tighter limits at land borders.

Thailand’s revised tourist entry rules take effect today, September 15, 2026, changing how long millions of foreign visitors can stay without arranging a visa before departure.

The previous 60-day visa exemption for 93 countries and territories has ended. Under the new system, 60 nationalities and territories receive a 30-day exemption, Mauritius and Seychelles receive 15 days, and only Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia remain eligible for Visa on Arrival.

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The change is based on Ministry of Interior announcements published in the Royal Gazette on August 31. It applies according to the date a traveller enters Thailand, not the date a flight or hotel was booked.

For tourists, the central question is now which entry route applies to their passport. With these new rules for expats and frequent visitors, the bigger lesson is that visa exemption is intended for short tourism stays in Thailand and should not be treated as a substitute for a suitable long-stay, work, study or family visa.

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Thailand visa rules from September 15 at a glance

Entry route Eligible passports Stay granted Visa needed before travel? 30-day visa exemption 60 countries and territories Up to 30 days No 15-day visa exemption Mauritius and Seychelles Up to 15 days No Visa on Arrival Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia Up to 15 days No, but travellers must apply and pay on arrival Bilateral visa exemption Selected nationalities 14, 30 or 90 days Usually no, subject to the agreement Tourist or other visa All eligible applicants Depends on visa type Yes

Visa exemption is not a visa. It is permission to seek entry without obtaining a visa in advance. Visa on Arrival, by contrast, requires an application at an eligible immigration checkpoint and payment of the applicable fee.

In every category, admission remains subject to an immigration officer’s decision at the border.

The 60 passports eligible for a 30-day visa exemption

From September 15, the rules state that holders of passports or recognised travel documents from the following countries and territories may enter for tourism without a visa for up to 30 days in thailand:

Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Malaysia, Maldives, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

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This list replaces the broader 93-country scheme. A traveller whose passport appeared on the old list should not assume that the same privilege continues.

Mauritius and Seychelles receive 15 visa-free days

Ordinary passport holders from Mauritius and Seychelles may enter Thailand without arranging a visa in advance, but their permitted stay is limited to 15 days.

This category is separate from Visa on Arrival. Eligible travellers pass through the visa-exempt process but receive the shorter stay.

Visa on Arrival is reduced to three nationalities

Visa on Arrival is now available only to passport or recognised travel-document holders from:

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Azerbaijan

Belarus

Serbia

The permitted stay is up to 15 days. Applicants should be ready to present a valid travel document, accommodation details, evidence of an onward or return journey and proof of sufficient funds. The standard Visa on Arrival fee is 2,000 baht.

Visa on Arrival should not be confused with a visa exemption. It involves a formal application at the checkpoint, and approval is not guaranteed.

Travellers from countries removed from both the former exemption and Visa on Arrival lists may need a visa before boarding under the new rules in Thailand.

Thai embassy guidance has specifically warned that Uzbek citizens lose both their previous 60-day exemption and Visa on Arrival access, while Armenian citizens lose Visa on Arrival access. Both groups should obtain the appropriate visa in advance unless another entitlement applies.

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Bilateral agreements can produce a different answer

Thailand’s bilateral visa-waiver agreements remain in force. These can give some ordinary passport holders a different permitted stay from the new general schemes.

Current Thai diplomatic guidance lists the following arrangements:

Permitted stay Ordinary passports covered by bilateral arrangements 14 days Cambodia; Myanmar, for arrivals at international airports only 30 days China, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Laos, Macao, Mongolia, Russia, Timor-Leste and Vietnam 90 days Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru and South Korea

These stays arise from separate agreements rather than the general 30-day list. Conditions can differ by nationality, passport type and arrival checkpoint, so travellers should confirm the current position with the Thai embassy or consulate responsible for their country before departure.

What happens if you entered before September 15?

The new rules do not shorten permission already granted.

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A foreign visitor who entered Thailand before September 15 may remain until the date stamped in their passport by immigration. Someone admitted for 60 days on September 14 does not automatically lose the remaining 30 days when the new framework begins.

Visitors should check the “admitted until” date in their passport rather than calculating their stay from news reports. If the stamp appears incorrect, ask an immigration officer to correct it as soon as possible.

Anyone arriving on or after September 15 is assessed under the new rules, even if the ticket, accommodation or tour was booked while the former 60-day scheme was in force.

Can a 30-day visa-exempt stay be extended?

Eligible travellers admitted under the 30-day exemption may apply at a Thai immigration office for an extension of up to another 30 days before their authorised stay expires.

The application fee is 1,900 baht. Approval and the length of any extension remain at the immigration officer’s discretion; paying the fee does not guarantee approval.

Applicants normally use form TM.7 and should take their passport, a recent photograph, copies of relevant passport and entry pages, proof of address in Thailand and any additional documents requested by the local office. Requirements can vary, so checking with the intended immigration office before visiting can prevent a wasted journey.

Travellers admitted for 15 days or under Visa on Arrival should not assume that they qualify for the same routine 30-day extension. If a longer trip is planned, obtaining the correct visa before travel is safer than relying on an extension after arrival.

Land-border entries are capped for most visa-exempt travellers

Travellers using the new 30-day exemption at land-border checkpoints may generally do so no more than twice per calendar year.

The announced limit does not apply to nationals of Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia and Singapore, or to any other nationalities later designated by the interior minister.

The twice-yearly limit also generally applies to the new 15-day exemption at land borders, although ministerial exceptions are possible.

The restriction concerns entry under these visa-exemption schemes by land. It does not mean that every traveller is guaranteed unlimited entry by air. Immigration officers can still question repeated visits, ask for supporting documents or refuse entry if they believe a person is using tourist permission for an improper purpose.

Travellers entering under a bilateral agreement should check the terms of that agreement rather than assuming the general land-border rule applies in exactly the same way.

The TDAC is still compulsory and it is free

The Thailand Digital Arrival Card, or TDAC, remains mandatory for almost every non-Thai national entering the country by air, land or sea, regardless of visa type.

Travellers must submit a new TDAC for every entry within the three days before arrival, including the arrival date. Children must also be registered, although a parent or accompanying adult can submit their information as part of a group.

Passengers who remain in international transit and do not pass through Thai immigration do not need to submit the form.

The official website is tdac.immigration.go.th. The government does not charge a fee. Travellers should avoid commercial websites that imitate the official portal and demand payment.

A TDAC is an arrival declaration, not a visa or permission to enter. Completing it does not replace the need to qualify for visa exemption, Visa on Arrival or an appropriate visa.

Tourism exemption no longer covers ordinary work

The revised exemption is for tourism. It does not authorise employment with a Thai company or remove the need for a work permit where one is required.

Foreign nationals travelling for employment, regular business duties, study, retirement, family reasons or another long-term purpose should use the visa category matching that activity. Depending on the circumstances, that could include a Non-Immigrant B, ED or O visa, a retirement route, the Destination Thailand Visa or the Long-Term Resident visa.

The September 15 announcement changes the tourist visa-exemption and Visa on Arrival framework. It does not cancel valid visas or amend the permitted stays attached to other visa categories.

Remote workers should be particularly careful. A tourist exemption is not formal permission to base a long-term working life in Thailand. The Destination Thailand Visa is designed for qualifying remote workers earning from overseas and for approved “soft power” activities, while employment for a Thai business generally requires the appropriate work visa and authorisation.

What travellers should prepare before flying

Visa-free entry does not mean document-free entry under the new rules in Thailand today. Tourists should keep the following available at check-in and immigration:

A passport or travel document valid for the trip and accepted under the relevant scheme

A completed TDAC confirmation

A return or onward ticket within the permitted stay

The address and booking details for accommodation in Thailand

Evidence of sufficient funds, if requested

Documents explaining the purpose of the visit, particularly after repeated trips

Thai authorities reminded visitors in July that immigration officers may request proof of funds. The applicable amount depends on the entry category. Official guidance lists 10,000 baht per person or 20,000 baht per family for Visa on Arrival, while other visa and exemption categories can carry different requirements in Thailand’s new rules.

Airlines may conduct their own document checks before boarding. A passenger who cannot show a visa, an applicable exemption, onward travel or another required document may face delays or be denied boarding even before reaching Thai immigration.

Practical examples under the new rules

A British tourist arriving on September 15: The traveller may receive up to 30 days visa-free, not 60. They may later apply for an extension of up to 30 days, subject to approval.

A British tourist who entered on September 14: The traveller keeps the permission already stamped in the passport, even though the rules change the following day.

A Mauritian tourist arriving on September 15: The traveller may receive a 15-day visa exemption.

A Belarusian tourist arriving on September 15: The traveller may apply for Visa on Arrival for a stay of up to 15 days and must meet the VOA requirements.

A Russian tourist arriving on September 15: The traveller’s stay continues to be determined by Thailand’s bilateral agreement with Russia, currently 30 days for ordinary passport holders.

A digital nomad planning six months in Thailand: A series of tourist exemptions is not a dependable long-term strategy. The traveller should assess eligibility for a DTV or another appropriate visa before departure.

Why Thailand changed the system

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the review considered national security, tourism and economic interests, reciprocity with other countries, overlap between entry schemes and the wider availability of Thailand’s e-Visa system.

The result is a more nationality-specific framework. For many short-stay tourists from major markets, the practical effect is a return from 60 days to 30. For travellers removed from the old 93-country list, the consequences are greater and may require a visa application before travel.

The safest approach is to check the rule for the passport being used, not a traveller’s country of residence or nationality in general. Dual nationals should ensure that bookings, TDAC details and entry documents match the same passport.

Travellers can check visa options through the official Thai e-Visa portal or the website of the relevant Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate-General. For questions inside Thailand, the Immigration Bureau operates call centre 1178 with English-language service.

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