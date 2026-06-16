Thailand visa requirements 2026: complete entry guide

Thailand’s visa framework is going through yet another overhaul, with the 60-day visa exemption, introduced in July 2024 and briefly extended to 93 countries, being scrapped. Most nationalities revert to 30 days once the change clears the Royal Gazette. Understanding Thailand visa requirements in 2026 means knowing both what’s currently in force and what kicks in the moment that publication happens.

This guide covers every route in: visa exemption, visa on arrival, the e-Visa system, the Destination Thailand Visa, and the Thailand Digital Arrival Card that every traveller now has to complete before boarding.

The 60-day exemption: what’s changing and when

On May 19, 2026, Thailand’s Cabinet approved the end of the 60-day visa-free scheme that had been running since July 2024. Once published in the Royal Gazette, new rules take effect 15 days later. Countries previously on the 60-day list revert to whatever arrangement applied before the programme existed.

As of June 16, 2026, nothing has been published, and the 60-day exemption is still in force at the border. If your trip is coming up, plan for the possibility that 30 days apply by the time you land.

If you need more than 30 days and you’re not willing to gamble on the Gazette timeline, apply for a tourist visa before departure rather than hoping the longer window holds.

Under the incoming framework, nationals of 54 countries and territories get a 30-day visa exemption. Three countries drop to 15 days. Bilateral agreements providing 14, 30, or 90-day exemptions continue separately and are unaffected by the change.

Thai authorities have framed the revision as a push toward quality tourism over volume. Government figures show the average foreign visitor stays around nine days, well under the old 30-day floor, so for most package tourists, this changes nothing in practice.

Visa on arrival

The VOA list is also being cut, from 31 countries to four. Indian nationals are among the most affected, having moved from Visa on Arrival onto the 60-day exemption list in February 2026, they’re heading back to a 15-day VOA once the Royal Gazette changes take effect.

The VOA costs 2,000 baht, and you’ll need a passport photo, proof of onward travel, and enough funds. It cannot be extended and covers tourism only. If your nationality is no longer eligible for visa-free entry or the VOA under the new rules, a tourist visa through the Thai e-Visa portal is the path forward.

The Thailand e-Visa system

The official portal is thaievisa.go.th and all tourist and non-immigrant visa applications go through this system, or in person at a Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate.

Tourist visa (TR)

A single-entry tourist visa gives you 60 days, with one possible 30-day extension at an immigration office, 90 days total from first arrival. A multiple-entry tourist visa runs for six months and allows repeated 60-day stays per entry.

Both require a credit card for online payment. Processing takes up to 15 working days, so apply at least a month before travel.

Non-immigrant visas

Non-immigrant B visas cover business trips, conferences, and employment. ED visas are for enrolled students. Retirement visas, the O-A and O-X, apply to those aged 50 and above.

Requirements typically include 800,000 baht held in a Thai bank account, or verifiable pension income of 65,000 baht per month, plus health insurance covering at least 40,000 baht outpatient and 400,000 baht inpatient costs.

The Destination Thailand Visa (DTV)

The DTV is a five-year multiple-entry visa for remote workers, freelancers, and people coming for approved soft power activities, including Muay Thai, cooking courses, medical treatment, and cultural events.

Each entry allows 180 days, extendable by a further 180 days at an immigration office before the initial stay runs out.

Applicants must be at least 20, hold a clean record with Thai immigration, and show at least 500,000 baht in a bank account. That money needs to have been sitting there for at least three months before you apply; recently transferred funds get flagged, and this single requirement accounts for a large share of rejections. The visa fee is 10,000 baht at most embassies.

You cannot work for a Thai company on this visa, but working remotely for overseas clients is permitted.

With enhanced border scrutiny on repeat entries since November 2025 and a formal two-per-year cap on visa-free entries being introduced under the new May 2026 framework, the DTV is the most practical long-stay route for digital nomads.

Entry requirements

These apply regardless of your visa category or nationality.

Passport validity

Your passport must be valid for at least six months beyond your arrival date, with at least one blank page for the entry stamp. Dual nationals should exit on the same passport used to enter.

Proof of onward travel and funds

Airlines and immigration officers regularly check for a return or onward ticket. The standard funds expectation is 20,000 baht per person; carry this in cash or have it easily demonstrable. Hotel bookings or a confirmed accommodation address also help at the border.

Health requirements

A Covid-19 vaccination or test is no longer required, but a Yellow Fever vaccination certificate is needed if you’re arriving from a country on the WHO yellow fever risk list. No other vaccinations are mandatory for entry, though Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, and malaria precautions are standard travel health advice for the region.

The Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC)

The paper TM6 arrival card is gone. From May 1, 2025, all foreign nationals entering Thailand, regardless of visa status or length of stay, must complete the TDAC before arrival. Air, land, and sea entry all require it.

Every traveller needs their own submission, including children. Transit passengers who don’t clear immigration are exempt.

How to complete the TDAC

The submission window opens 72 hours before your arrival date. The portal is tdac.immigration.go.th. The TDAC is free; any third-party site charging for it is a scam.

The steps:

Enter your passport details exactly as they appear on the document. The portal can scan the MRZ strip on your photo page to auto-fill fields. Add your trip details: arrival date, flight number, purpose of visit, and accommodation address in Thailand. Submit and check your email as the system sends a QR code confirmation. Save the QR code to your phone and screenshot it as a backup; don’t rely on having internet access at immigration.

If you make a significant error, file a fresh submission rather than trying to edit. Immigration only looks at the most recent entry. Missing the TDAC can mean denied boarding or a delay at immigration while you sort it out on arrival.

Visa extensions

Most visa categories allow at least one extension at an immigration office for a fee of 1,900 baht. Tourist visa holders on the standard 60-day entry can extend for 30 days, giving 90 days total from first arrival.

Apply before your permitted stay expires; one day late and the office will refuse the application outright.

DTV holders can extend their 180-day entry by a further 180 days without needing to leave the country first.

Overstay penalties

Overstaying past your permitted date is a serious offence. The fine is 500 baht per day, capped at 20,000 baht, and that ceiling is usually reached after around 40 days. Do note that hitting the cap does not reduce your legal exposure; the daily counter just stops.

Getting caught inside Thailand while overstaying carries heavier consequences than leaving voluntarily. An overstay of under a year caught by immigration can mean a five-year re-entry ban.

An overstay of more than a year can result in a 10-year ban. Deportation comes out of your own pocket, and the record causes problems with future visa applications beyond Thailand, too.

If you’ve already overstayed, paying the fine at airport immigration when you depart is the straightforward route. Do not wait to be found.

People regularly confuse visa validity with permitted length of stay. They’re not the same number. The DTV runs for five years as a visa, but each entry only allows 180 days. The only date that matters is the “Admitted Until” stamp an immigration officer puts in your passport on arrival. That is your actual deadline.

Long-stay options: a brief overview

Retirement visa (Non-immigrant O-A/O-X): For those aged 50 and above who can meet the financial and health insurance thresholds. The O-A is renewed annually; the O-X covers five years.

For those aged 50 and above who can meet the financial and health insurance thresholds. The O-A is renewed annually; the O-X covers five years. Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa: For high-value investors, senior executives, and certain skilled professionals. Valid for up to 10 years.

For high-value investors, senior executives, and certain skilled professionals. Valid for up to 10 years. Thailand Privilege visa: A fee-based membership scheme giving long-stay access, available in various tiers depending on how much you want to spend upfront.

All long-stay visa holders must file a 90-day address report with immigration, in person or by post. Miss it, and the fine starts at 2,000 baht, rising steeply if enforcement gets involved.

What does this mean by nationality?

US, UK, EU, Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand passport holders currently enter on the 60-day exemption and should expect to move to 30 days once the Royal Gazette changes land. For anyone on a standard holiday, nothing changes. For longer stays, a tourist visa or DTV is the path.

Indian nationals face the sharpest reduction, from a 60-day visa exemption back to a 15-day Visa on Arrival. Anyone planning a stay beyond 15 days should apply for a tourist visa through thaievisa.go.th before travelling.

Chinese nationals are currently on the 60-day exemption list. Verify the post-Gazette position for Chinese passports at a Royal Thai Embassy before departure, as the bilateral arrangements governing this category are still being confirmed.

For all nationalities: the authoritative source is the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate in your country of residence. Not forums, not visa agencies, not guides written before May 2026.

Common mistakes at the border

Assuming previous rules still apply. Thailand’s entry conditions changed several times between 2024 and 2026. What worked on the last trip may not work now.

Confusing visa exemption with Visa on Arrival. These are different categories. Visa-exempt travellers enter without any fee or advance stamp; VOA travellers pay 2,000 baht and receive a 15-day entry.

Skipping the TDAC. Many airlines treat it as a boarding requirement. Complete it within the 72-hour window and keep the QR code accessible offline, not just in your email.

No onward ticket. Airlines and immigration both check this. Have a confirmed booking ready to show.

Passport validity. A passport expiring within six months of your arrival date means getting turned away before you even board. Check this before buying flights.

Working on a tourist entry. Enforcement is more active now. Remote workers planning extended stays should be on a DTV, not cycling through tourist entries.

Overstaying by even one day. The fine starts immediately, and the downstream consequences compound fast. Know your “Admitted Until” date, and know it before you need it.

Before you travel

Verify your entry category via the Royal Thai Embassy in your country or at thaievisa.go.th

Apply for a tourist visa or DTV before departure if your planned stay or nationality requires it

Complete the TDAC at tdac.immigration.go.th within 72 hours of departure — it is free, and no legitimate service charges for it

Confirm your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your arrival date, with one blank page remaining

Have 20,000 baht per person in accessible funds

Carry a confirmed onward or return ticket

Note your “Admitted Until” date on arrival, and set a calendar reminder if you plan to extend

Thailand’s entry rules are detailed and in flux. The time to check official sources is before you buy your flights, not at the departure gate.