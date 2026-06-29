Thailand visa exemption in 2026 – every nationality covered and what is changing

Thailand’s visa exemption framework is one of the most generous in Southeast Asia, and also one of the most actively changing. As of late June 2026, nationals from 93 countries and territories enter Thailand visa-free for up to 60 days. A Cabinet decision made on 19 May 2026 approved scrapping that scheme entirely, but as of late June 2026, the change has not been published in the Royal Gazette and is therefore not yet law. The 60-day stamp is still being issued at the border.

This guide covers the Thailand visa exemption rules currently in force, the approved changes and when they take effect, and a full nationality breakdown so you can find your position at a glance. For a broader overview of all entry routes, including visas and the DTV, the Thailand visa requirements 2026 complete entry guide covers the full picture.

On this page:

Section (Click to jump) summary What the Thailand visa exemption currently allows The current Thailand visa exemption grants eligible nationals up to 60 days, extendable by 30 days, while the TDAC remains a mandatory pre-arrival requirement. The new framework by nationality The approved framework introduces different visa exemption periods by nationality, including 30-day, 15-day, Visa on Arrival, and bilateral treaty categories once it becomes law. What the visa exemption does not mean Visa exemption does not guarantee entry, permit employment, or remove proof-of-funds and land border restrictions, which immigration officers continue to enforce.

What the Thailand visa exemption currently allows

Since 15 July 2024, nationals of 93 countries and territories have been able to enter Thailand visa-free for up to 60 days for tourism, business engagements, and certain short-term urgent work. That stay is extendable once by 30 days at an immigration office for 1,900 baht, giving a 90-day ceiling. This remains legally in force until the Royal Gazette publishes the new framework, at which point a 15-day countdown begins before the change takes effect.

The Thailand visa exemption does not begin at the border. Since 1 May 2025, all foreign nationals must complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) online within 72 hours before arrival at tdac.immigration.go.th. The TDAC is free. Any third-party site charging for it is a scam.

What is changing and when

The Cabinet approved a tiered rollback on 19 May 2026, built on a one-country, one visa privilege principle. Under the incoming framework, the Thailand visa exemption reverts from 60 days to 30 days for most nationalities. Three island nations, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles, drop to 15 days. The Visa on Arrival list is cut from 31 countries to four. A two-entries-per-year land border cap is reinstated for most nationalities.

The change is not retroactive. Anyone already in Thailand on a 60-day stamp, or entering before the effective date, keeps their stamped stay. Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul confirmed the Cabinet decision, stating the government would revert to the previous criteria and pursue quality tourism over volume.

The benchmark that changes everything is the Royal Gazette publication. Until those three Ministry of Interior notifications appear, the 60-day Thailand visa exemption remains in force. Check mfa.go.th and your nearest Royal Thai Embassy on your actual travel date, not your booking date.

The new framework by nationality

Under the approved but not yet gazetted rollback, nationalities fall into the following groups.

30 days (54 countries): The US, UK, all major EU member states, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Brunei, Israel, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Turkey, Georgia, Bhutan, Fiji, and Taiwan, among others.

15 days (three territories): Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

Visa on Arrival, 15 days (four countries): Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, and Serbia.

Bilateral arrangements unaffected: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and South Korea keep 90 days under separate bilateral treaties. China keeps 30 days under the Thailand-China mutual exemption agreement signed in January 2024 and in force since March 2024. Laos, Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Macao keep 30 days under bilateral arrangements. Myanmar retains 14 days at international airports only. These bilateral tiers are entirely separate from the unilateral exemption scheme and are not touched by the May 2026 Cabinet decision.

India is the most significantly affected individual market. Having only been upgraded to the 60-day visa-free list in February 2026, it now drops to a 15-day Visa on Arrival under the incoming framework. India was Thailand’s third-largest source market in 2025 with 2.48 million arrivals, per Tourism Authority of Thailand data.

What the visa exemption does not mean

Several common misunderstandings are worth addressing directly.

Visa exemption is not a right of admission. Immigration officers retain full discretion to deny entry under Section 12 of the Immigration Act. Repeated visa-exempt entries, weak proof of funds, vague accommodation plans, or suspected misuse of the exemption for de facto residence can all result in refusal. Immigration Bureau Commissioner Pol. Lt. Gen. Panumas Boonyalug stated in November 2025 that approximately 2,900 foreigners had already been refused entry in 2025 for exactly these reasons.

Visa exemption does not permit work. The July 2024 framework carved out a narrow urgent work mechanism covering 16 specific categories for up to 15 days after notification. That is not open-ended employment. All other work requires a valid work permit.

Land border entries are capped. Most nationalities are limited to two visa-exempt land border entries per calendar year. Nationals of Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, and Singapore are exempt from this cap. The border run as a long-stay strategy is over.

Proof of funds matters. Newer embassy guidance requires 20,000 baht per person or 40,000 baht per family. Carry the higher amount alongside proof of onward travel and accommodation.

For the full breakdown of what the scrapping of the 60-day scheme means in practice, this guide covers what to do by situation.

For anyone considering the DTV as an alternative for longer stays, the DTV Thailand Visa 2026 regulatory guide covers eligibility and application in detail.