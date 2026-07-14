Decline in Indian arrivals prompts Thailand to restore visa-free scheme

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 14, 2026, 5:52 PM
1 minute read
Decline in Indian arrivals prompts Thailand to restore visa-free scheme

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports restored a visa-free scheme for Indian tourists, allowing visitors from India to stay for up to 30 days after officials reported a decline in arrivals following recent visa changes.

In May, the Cabinet ended the temporary 60-day visa exemption that had applied to citizens of 93 countries and territories. The government said the measure had been abused by some foreign nationals to work illegally, operate businesses without permission and commit other offences.

Officials said tourism data showed that most genuine visitors stayed in Thailand for 30 days or less, making the previous 60-day exemption unnecessary for the majority of travellers.

Following the policy change, Thailand reinstated the standard 30-day visa exemption for citizens of 57 countries. At the same time, authorities began reviewing entry conditions for countries outside that list, with some expected to receive shorter visa-on-arrival or visa exemption periods.

Surasak Phancharoenworakul
Surasak Phancharoenworakul | Photo via Facebook/ กระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬา

As a result, Indian nationals reverted to the visa-on-arrival (VoA) scheme, which allows a stay of up to 15 days. The VoA costs 2,000 baht, while an electronic visa application costs 1,000 baht.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said today that the revised entry requirements have contributed to a decline of nearly 20% in Indian visitor numbers.

He added that the policy change had also created confusion among some Indian travellers, affecting their decisions to visit Thailand.

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To address the issue, the ministry introduced a visa-free entry scheme allowing Indian nationals to stay in Thailand for up to 30 days.

Indian tourist at airport
Photo by Creativa Images via Canva

Surasak said Indian tourists remain an important target market for Thailand’s tourism industry. He added that the government could review or amend the policy in the future if authorities find that visitors misuse the longer period of stay.

The minister also said a 15-day visa exemption was also approved for visitors from the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Mauritius.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 14, 2026, 5:52 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.