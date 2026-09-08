Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between

If you are staying in Thailand on any form of temporary permission, and you have been here continuously for close to 90 days, there is a good chance you need to file a TM.47. Thailand’s 90-day reporting requirement is one of the most commonly misunderstood obligations for long-stay foreigners, partly because it gets confused with visa extensions, partly because the online system has changed, and partly because the rules vary depending on what visa type you are on.

This guide covers everything you need to know about Thailand 90-day reporting in 2026: the legal basis, the filing window, how to do it online, what to do if the portal rejects you, what the fine is if you miss it, and which visa holders are exempt.

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What Thailand 90-day reporting actually is

Thailand 90-day reporting, formally known as TM.47, is an address-notification obligation under Section 37(5) of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979). It is not a visa extension. It does not add days to your permitted stay. It is simply a notification to the Immigration Bureau confirming that you are still in Thailand and providing your current address.

This distinction matters because someone can have a valid TM.47 receipt but still be overstaying if their permission-to-stay stamp has expired. The two are completely separate. Thailand’s immigration rules have tightened significantly since 2025, and 90-day reporting is one of the obligations that is no longer treated lightly.

Who needs to file

The obligation applies to foreigners on temporary permission who remain continuously in Thailand through the 90-day reporting point. That covers most long-stay visa categories, including retirement, marriage, education and business visas, and it also applies to Destination Thailand Visa holders, since the DTV allows stays of up to 180 days per entry, meaning most DTV holders will cross the 90-day threshold on a continuous stay.

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Two major exceptions exist. Long-Term Resident Visa holders use a different form, TM.95, and report annually rather than every 90 days.

Smart Visa holders use TM.91 and also report annually, though they have an additional separate obligation to report their visa status to the BOI. As of February 2025, the Smart Visa was restructured, and only the SMART-S category for qualifying startup founders remains active.

Former holders of discontinued Smart Visa categories should now be on the LTR visa rather than the Smart Visa framework Foreigners who hold true Thai permanent residence are outside the ordinary Section 37 temporary-stay framework entirely.

The filing window

The Immigration Bureau allows TM.47 to be filed within a specific window around the due date.

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Point Practical position Day 75 (15 days before due date) Filing window opens. This is the recommended time to submit online. Day 90 Nominal due date. Always follow the date on your last Immigration receipt, not a self-calculated date. Up to 7 days after Still within Immigration’s published reporting window. Beyond 7 days after Treat the report as late. Report in person and expect a fine.

The best habit is to submit online around days 75 to 80, not on day 90. This leaves time to deal with a rejection, a system outage or a public holiday without turning a technical problem into a compliance problem.

How to file TM.47 online

The official online channel for Thailand 90-day reporting is the dedicated Immigration Bureau portal at tm47.immigration.go.th.

The process is straightforward:

Register an email account on the portal if you have not already done so. Log in and select New Application (TM.47). Enter your details in English exactly as they appear on your Immigration records, including passport number, nationality, arrival date, and Thai address. Submit and save a copy of the submission reference. Check your email and the portal’s status page within three working days. Once approved, download and save the Receipt of Notification.

The approved receipt is what matters, not the submission confirmation. A status showing pending is not the same as an approved report. If the application remains unresolved as your deadline approaches, switch to in-person filing immediately.

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One important update from older guidance: the current Immigration online manual now expressly allows holders of re-entry permits who have departed and returned to Thailand to file their subsequent 90-day report online. The old advice that the first report after any re-entry must be done in person is no longer current.

Filing in person

For Bangkok, the 90-day reporting section is at Immigration Division 1, Chalermprakiat Government Complex, Building B, 120 Moo 3, Chaeng Watthana Road, Soi 7, Thung Song Hong, Laksi, Bangkok 10210.

Bring your original passport, a completed TM.47 form, your previous 90-day receipt if you have one, and your latest arrival evidence. For anyone who entered Thailand after May 1, 2025, the Thailand Digital Arrival Card has replaced the paper TM.6 form as arrival evidence. Some older Immigration web pages still reference TM.6, but this is a documentation lag rather than a reason to obtain a paper form that was never issued.

It is also sensible to bring photocopies of your passport bio page, visa, entry stamp and any extension stamps. Exact requirements vary by office. Immigration requirements and processes vary across offices, so calling ahead is worthwhile.

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For postal filing, send the completed TM.47 package by registered mail well before the due date, retain the postal receipt, and include a stamped self-addressed return envelope. For Bangkok, send to the Immigration Division 1 address above.

Chiang Mai Immigration introduced a drive-through 90-day reporting service in July 2026. This is a local initiative specific to Chiang Mai, not a nationwide service, and hours should be confirmed directly with the Chiang Mai office before travelling.

What happens if you miss it

If you miss Thailand’s 90-day reporting deadline, report as soon as possible. Do not wait for the next cycle. The Immigration Bureau’s standard practice for voluntary late reporting is a 2,000-baht fine paid when you attend in person.

The statutory ceiling under Section 76 of the Immigration Act is higher than the standard administrative fine. Verify the current maximum with a Thai immigration lawyer or directly from the Act before citing this figure in any formal context.

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Missing the report does not resolve itself. Continued noncompliance only increases legal exposure.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. Thai immigration rules, procedures and office requirements may change or vary by location and individual circumstances. Always confirm the latest requirements with the Thai Immigration Bureau or your local immigration office before filing.

Frequently asked questions

Does filing TM.47 extend my stay in Thailand? No. Thailand 90-day reporting is an address notification only. It has no effect on your permission to stay. Your visa expiry and permitted stay are entirely separate matters. Does leaving Thailand reset the 90-day count? Yes, in most cases. A genuine departure and re-entry ordinarily ends the current continuous-stay cycle and starts a new one from the new arrival date. However, departure does not retroactively erase a violation that was already complete before you left. My online application says pending. Am I compliant? No. A pending status is not an approved report. Immigration publishes a three-working-day processing target for online applications. If your application remains pending as the deadline approaches, switch to in-person filing immediately rather than waiting. Does a DTV holder need to do 90-day reporting? Yes, unless a specific exemption applies. The DTV allows stays of up to 180 days per entry, so most DTV holders who remain continuously in Thailand will pass the 90-day notification point and need to file TM.47. Does my landlord's TM.30 filing count as my TM.47? No. TM.30 is a separate accommodation notification filed by the house master, owner or possessor. TM.47 is the recurring notification filed by the long-stay foreigner. Filing one does not satisfy the other.

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