How to stay in Thailand longer than 30 days in 2026

If your 30 days in Thailand are nearly up and you are not ready to leave, the first option to check is usually a Thailand visa extension. For eligible travellers on the current 30-day visa exemption, Immigration can grant up to another 30 days, subject to approval, without requiring you to leave the country.

If you want to stay for several months or make Thailand a longer-term base, another extension may only postpone the real decision about the type of visa you want. Tourist visas, the Destination Thailand Visa, work and education visas, marriage and retirement routes, the LTR Visa and Thailand Privilege all serve different purposes.

Before doing anything else, check the “Admitted Until” date stamped in your passport or recorded by Immigration. That date determines how long you can legally remain on your current entry, regardless of how long you thought your visa or exemption lasted.

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If you only need another 30 days

For someone currently admitted for 30 days under Thailand’s visa-exemption scheme, the simplest route is normally to apply for an extension before that permission expires.

From September 15, 2026, ordinary passport holders from 60 listed countries and territories can enter Thailand visa-free for up to 30 days under the main exemption scheme. Current Thai embassy guidance says that the stay can be extended by up to another 30 days at the discretion of Immigration.

The standard extension fee is 1,900 baht, and the application uses form TM.7. Immigration offices commonly require your passport, copies of relevant passport and entry pages, a recent photograph and supporting address information; your local office may also ask for TM30 evidence or other documents.

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Do not treat the extra 30 days as automatic. Extensions are discretionary, and requirements can vary slightly between immigration offices. It is worth preparing the paperwork before your final lawful day, particularly if you are unfamiliar with the tourist visa extension process in Thailand.

Once an extension is approved, check the new expiry date in your passport before leaving the office.

What visa extension option if you want to stay for several months or longer in Thailand

Once you are talking about months rather than weeks, the better question is: why are you staying?

Thailand’s longer-stay routes are mostly purpose-based. Someone travelling for another few months needs a different solution from a remote worker, an employee of a Thai company, a student, a retiree or someone married to a Thai citizen.

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Single-Entry or Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa

If you are still genuinely travelling rather than working or settling under another status, a tourist visa remains the straightforward option.

A Single-Entry Tourist Visa, or SETV, normally gives up to 60 days on entry and can generally be followed by a 30-day extension, subject to Immigration approval. That can give you roughly 90 days without needing to leave after arrival.

A Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa, or METV, is valid for six months and normally allows stays of up to 60 days on each entry. Current embassy guidance also allows a possible 30-day extension of each qualifying tourist admission.

The important distinction is that six months of visa validity does not mean six continuous months in Thailand. Your actual permitted stay is set each time you enter.

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Tourist visas also do not give you permission to take employment in Thailand.

Destination Thailand Visa

For remote workers, freelancers and people coming for certain approved activities, the Destination Thailand Visa, or DTV, is one of the most flexible longer-stay routes.

The DTV is valid for five years with multiple entries and gives up to 180 days per entry. One in-country extension of up to another 180 days is possible before the holder must leave and re-enter while the visa remains valid. Applicants must show financial evidence of at least 500,000 baht or equivalent, alongside proof of their qualifying purpose.

The visa covers digital nomads, remote workers and freelancers, certain Thai soft-power activities such as Muay Thai or culinary training, medical treatment, and eligible spouses and children. The eligibility and document requirements are more involved than the headline 180-day stay suggests, particularly for people comparing the DTV as a remote-work option in Thailand.

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One major change took effect on August 31, 2026. Thai missions adjusted DTV supporting-document rules, and the London embassy now requires applicants to prove permanent residence in its jurisdiction and provide a police-clearance certificate issued within the previous six months.

That matters if you are already in Thailand and planning a quick trip abroad to apply. Do not assume that flying to whichever nearby country is cheapest automatically makes you eligible to submit an application there. Check the individual mission’s jurisdiction rules before booking the trip.

Non-B for working in Thailand

If you are taking a job with a Thai company, the usual route is a Non-Immigrant B visa plus lawful work authorisation.

Those are two separate things. Holding a Non-B does not, by itself, mean you are free to start working; the employment and work-permit side also has to be in order.

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A typical process starts with the employer preparing the required company and employment documents, followed by the visa and work-authorisation stages. Qualifying workers can later use annual extensions tied to the job.

This route is very different from the DTV, which is designed around foreign remote work and defined DTV activities rather than ordinary employment with a Thai business.

Education visa

A Non-Immigrant ED visa is for genuine study, training or another recognised educational purpose.

The school or university supports the application with enrolment and institutional documents, and extensions depend on the student continuing to meet the conditions of the course. An ED visa is not general permission to work in Thailand.

That makes it a sensible route if you are actually studying, but a poor choice if the course exists mainly as an excuse to remain in the country.

Non-O based on Thai marriage

If you are legally married to a Thai citizen, a Non-Immigrant O based on family or marriage can lead to renewable one-year extensions.

The usual financial benchmark is 400,000 baht in qualifying funds or 40,000 baht in monthly income, alongside evidence of the genuine relationship and the required supporting documents.

A marriage-based Non-O does not automatically authorise employment, but it can coexist with appropriate work permission if you have a qualifying Thai job.

For someone genuinely building a life with a Thai spouse, it is usually a more sustainable route than trying to string together tourist entries.

Retirement routes

Foreigners aged 50 or over have several retirement options, but the differences matter more than the number of visas available.

The most common route is the Non-Immigrant O retirement pathway, followed by renewable annual extensions. The standard financial benchmarks are generally 800,000 baht in qualifying funds or 65,000 baht in monthly income, with detailed rules governing how and when the money must be held.

The O-A is normally applied for from abroad and adds requirements such as medical insurance, criminal-record clearance and a medical certificate. The O-X can provide five years plus another five for eligible nationalities, but requires substantially more money and is not open to everyone.

Higher-income retirees may also qualify for the BOI’s LTR Wealthy Pensioner category. Anyone deciding between them should compare the financial, insurance and application requirements across the main retirement visa options in Thailand rather than assuming the longest visa is automatically the best fit.

Long-Term Resident Visa

Thailand’s Long-Term Resident Visa, or LTR, is aimed at higher-income or higher-wealth applicants rather than the typical tourist who simply wants another few months.

The programme covers Wealthy Global Citizens, Wealthy Pensioners, Work-from-Thailand Professionals and Highly-Skilled Professionals. It provides an initial five-year permission that can be extended for another five years if the holder continues to qualify, and normal 90-day reporting is replaced with annual reporting.

The eligibility thresholds are much higher than the DTV or ordinary Non-O routes, so this is less about finding an easy visa and more about whether your income, employer, investment or professional profile fits the BOI criteria.

Thailand Privilege

Thailand Privilege, formerly associated with the Thailand Elite name, is the paid-convenience option.

Current visa memberships run from the 650,000-baht Bronze package for five years through longer Gold, Platinum, Diamond and invitation-only Reserve memberships lasting up to 20 years.

It appeals to people who want predictable long-term residence without qualifying through employment, retirement, marriage or education and are comfortable paying for that convenience.

It should not be confused with permission to work in Thailand. If employment is part of the plan, the work-authorisation question still needs to be dealt with separately.

Why border runs are a weaker strategy now

Leaving Thailand and coming straight back used to be the default answer whenever someone’s tourist stay was running out. That is a much less convincing long-term plan under the rules now in force.

The Royal Thai Embassy in London states that eligible passport holders may use Thailand’s visa-exemption scheme only twice within a calendar year and advises people intending to make more visits to obtain an appropriate visa instead.

That does not mean every trip out of Thailand is a problem.

A genuine visa run, where you leave to apply for the correct visa and later return under that status, is entirely different from a border bounce, where the purpose of the trip is simply to obtain another visa-exempt entry.

Every fresh arrival also involves a new Immigration decision. Even if you have not used your two exemptions, a new stamp should never be treated as a guaranteed residence strategy.

If you know you want to spend six months, a year or several years here, it is usually better to choose a visa that reflects what you are actually doing.

A surprising amount of visa trouble comes from mixing up visa validity, permission to stay and re-entry permits.

Visa validity tells you when a visa can be used to enter Thailand. A five-year DTV, for example, gives you five years in which to make qualifying entries; it does not give you five uninterrupted years in the country.

Permission to stay is the period Immigration grants on a particular entry. This is why the admitted-until date in your passport matters so much.

A re-entry permit serves a different purpose. If you are staying on certain annual extensions, leaving Thailand without the required re-entry permit can cancel the remaining permission. The re-entry permit preserves the existing expiry date; it does not add more time.

And if you leave and return, remember the Thailand Digital Arrival Card. Non-Thai nationals must submit a new TDAC for every entry, within three days before arrival. It is free, and it is not a visa.

What happens if you overstay?

Overstaying is not a cheap unofficial extension.

If you remain beyond your permitted date for less than 90 days, the standard fine is 500 baht per day, capped at 20,000 baht. Once you are caught overstaying or accumulate a significant overstay, re-entry bans apply and scale with how long the overstay lasted.

You should consult current Immigration guidance for the specific thresholds before your situation reaches that point where detention and removal are also possible in more serious cases.

If your deadline is approaching, the safer choices are straightforward: apply for an extension, move onto another status if you genuinely qualify, or leave Thailand before the current permission expires.

So which route makes sense for visa extension in Thailand?

If you just want one more month, start with the 30-day extension. It is cheaper and simpler than leaving Thailand purely to obtain more time.

If you want several months, look at a tourist visa or DTV depending on what you are actually doing. If you are working for a Thai employer, studying, married to a Thai citizen or retiring here, use the corresponding purpose-based route rather than trying to make tourist status do a job it was not designed for.

Nationality still matters, especially because Thailand has bilateral visa-waiver arrangements in addition to the main 30-day exemption. Embassy jurisdiction and document requirements can also differ, so check the current official rules before paying for a flight or submitting a non-refundable visa application.

Research checked September 2026. Visa, embassy and Immigration requirements can change, and individual applications remain subject to official approval.

Frequently asked questions about extending your visa stay

Can I extend my 30-day stay in Thailand? If you entered under an eligible 30-day visa exemption, you can generally request an extension of up to another 30 days at Immigration. Approval is discretionary. How much is a Thailand visa extension? The standard fee for a TM.7 extension of temporary stay is 1,900 baht. Can I stay in Thailand for 90 days? Yes, depending on the route. A 60-day tourist visa followed by an approved 30-day extension is one common way to reach roughly 90 days without leaving Thailand. Can I do a border run after 30 days? A new visa-exempt entry may still be possible if you remain eligible, but current London embassy guidance limits use of the exemption to twice per calendar year. It is not a good basis for repeated long-term stays. Can I apply for a DTV while in Thailand? The DTV is applied for through Thailand's e-Visa or overseas mission system rather than treated as a simple in-country extension. Mission jurisdiction rules matter, and after the August 31, 2026 changes, some embassies now require proof of permanent residence in their jurisdiction plus police clearance.