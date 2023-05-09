A guide to obtaining a marriage visa in Thailand

PHOTO: Freepik

So you’ve fallen head over heels for a Thai citizen, and now you can’t wait to start your life together in the amazing Land of Smiles? The Thai Marriage Visa is your golden ticket to spending your life in Thailand with your better half.

But is obtaining Thai Marriage Visa a complicated process? What should you prepare to obtain it besides being married to a Thai citizen? Keep reading to find the answers!

What is the Thai Marriage Visa?

The Thai marriage visa, also known as the 1-Year Extension of Stay Based on Marriage, is a long-term visa granted to foreign nationals who are married to Thai citizens and meet the requirements set forth by the Immigration Bureau. This visa allows the holder to reside in Thailand for a full year without the need to leave the country.

One of the key benefits of the Thai marriage visa is its renewability. You can renew the visa annually without having to travel outside of Thailand, as long as you continue to meet the requirements. Moreover, you can purchase property, open a bank account, and register a vehicle in your own name.

In addition to facilitating a long-term stay in the country, the Thai marriage visa also permits the holder to work in Thailand. This aspect of the Thai marriage visa is particularly advantageous for foreign job seekers, as it streamlines the employment process – the employer’s only responsibility is to arrange the Work Permit.

Who’s eligible for a Marriage Visa in Thailand?

Before you can apply for a marriage visa in Thailand, it’s crucial to ensure that you and your partner meet the eligibility requirements. Below is a list of conditions that must be met to qualify for a marriage visa in Thailand:

You and your partner must be at least 18 years old.

You’re married to a Thai citizen or a foreigner with a valid Thai residence permit. This can be proven with two documents: the Marriage Certificate (Kor Ror 3) and the Marriage Registration (Kor Ror 2). If you got married outside of Thailand, you or your Thai spouse need to report the marriage to the local district office (amphur) and get a Kor Ror 22 document.

You must demonstrate an intention to live together as a married couple in Thailand.

You must meet the financial requirements: You’ll need to either have a security deposit of THB 400,000 in a Thai bank account for at least two months before applying for the visa, or a monthly income of at least THB 40,000. To prove your income, you’ll need a letter from your embassy.

What are the requirements to obtain a Marriage Visa in Thailand?

Once you have determined your eligibility, it’s time to gather the necessary documents for your marriage visa application in Thailand. These include:

Passport of the foreign spouse, along with copies of the passport’s photo/ID page, current Thai visa, and entry stamp.

Make sure your passport is valid for at least 6 months from the date of entry into Thailand.

Marriage certificate (both original and translated into Thai, if applicable) – this must be certified by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Proof of financial status, such as a letter from your embassy verifying the monthly income or a copy of your Thai bank book showing the required deposits.

Thai spouse’s identification documents, such as ID card and house registration.

Thai spouse’s identification documents, such as ID card and house registration. Passport-sized photos (3.5 x 4.5 cm) taken within the last 6 months.

Police clearance certificate from your home country or a Thai police clearance certificate if you’ve lived in Thailand for over 3 months.

Completed application form for a Non-Immigrant O visa.

Steps to Obtain a Marriage Visa in Thailand

Now that you’re aware of the eligibility requirements and necessary documents, it’s time to delve into the process of obtaining a marriage visa in Thailand. Follow these steps to ensure a smooth application process:

Step 1: Register Your Marriage

Before applying for a marriage visa in Thailand, you first need to register your marriage with the local Thai authorities. This involves visiting the local Amphur (District Office) or Khet (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Office) with your partner, submitting the required documents, and signing the marriage registration book. It’s important to note that a religious ceremony alone does not constitute a legal marriage in Thailand.

Step 2: Obtain a Non-Immigrant O Visa

You must first obtain a Non-Immigrant O Visa from a Thai embassy or consulate in your home country or country of residence before you can apply for the Marriage Visa in Thailand. This visa allows you to enter and stay in Thailand for an initial 90-day period. You may also obtain the Non-Immigrant O Visa from Thailand’s neighbouring countries.

If you’re already in Thailand on a Visa Exemption stamp or a Tourist visa, you can still apply for a Thai marriage visa. Just make sure you’ve met the requirements for both the Non-Immigrant O Visa and the one-year Thai Marriage Visa. You can apply at the local Thai immigration office in the province where you and your Thai spouse live.

Step 3: Apply for the Marriage Visa in Thailand

Once you’re in Thailand on the Non-Immigrant O Visa, you can apply for the marriage visa at the local immigration office. You must submit the required documents, along with the completed application form, to the immigration officer. The officer will then review the application and may request further documentation or an interview with you to verify the legitimacy of the marriage.

It might take around a month for the immigration to issue your one-year Thai marriage visa after you’ve submitted your application.

Step 4: Receive the Marriage Visa

If the application is approved, you will receive a marriage visa in Thailand. Thus, granting you permission to stay in the country for one year. You can renew this visa annually, as long as you continue to meet the eligibility requirements.

Step 5: Report to Immigration Every 90 Days

You need to report to the local immigration office every 90 days to update your address and confirm your continued eligibility for the visa. Failure to comply with this requirement may result in fines or the cancellation of the visa.

Can you exit and reenter Thailand as much as you’d like with a Marriage Visa?

To prevent the cancellation of your visa during its one-year validity, obtain a multiple re-entry permit if you plan to travel in and out of Thailand. If you’re planning to stay in Thailand the whole time, you don’t need to apply for this permit.

However, if an unexpected situation arises and you need to leave Thailand, you can apply for a re-entry permit at the nearest Immigration Office or at the international airport before you depart.

Follow us on :













Tips for a Successful Marriage Visa Application in Thailand

To ensure a smooth and successful marriage visa application process in Thailand, consider these helpful tips:

Prepare ahead of time: Gather all the necessary documents and complete the application form accurately to avoid delays or complications during the application process.

Gather all the necessary documents and complete the application form accurately to avoid delays or complications during the application process. Get help from a professional service: If you’re unsure about any aspect of the marriage visa process in Thailand, consider consulting a reputable visa agent or immigration lawyer for guidance.

If you’re unsure about any aspect of the marriage visa process in Thailand, consider consulting a reputable visa agent or immigration lawyer for guidance. Maintain an open line of communication: Keep in touch with your local immigration office to stay informed about any changes in the marriage visa requirements or procedures.

Keep in touch with your local immigration office to stay informed about any changes in the marriage visa requirements or procedures. Plan ahead: Allow ample time for the various steps involved in obtaining a marriage visa in Thailand, including registering your marriage, obtaining the Non-Immigrant O Visa, and submitting the marriage visa application.

Navigating the process of obtaining a marriage visa in Thailand can be somewhat daunting, but with the right information and preparation, it’s entirely achievable. By ensuring that you meet the eligibility requirements, gathering the necessary documents, and following the outlined steps, you and your partner can embark on a new chapter of your lives together in the enchanting Land of Smiles. Best of luck, and congratulations on your upcoming nuptials!