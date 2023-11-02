UrbanFlowers, where flower delivery and gifting gets a stylish, tech-savvy upgrade

Image courtesy of UrbanFlowers

Imagine this awesome scenario: The doorbell rings, and you have just received a flower delivery, a visual masterpiece with blooms that captivate your senses. The fragrance is an aromatic symphony, making you feel like the star of the show. Just when you think the experience can’t get any better, a delightful surprise unfolds – a video magically appears on your phone. Someone you adore, or care deeply about, pours their heartfelt emotions into a video message just for you. It’s not just flowers anymore; it’s an emotional crescendo, a personalized symphony that brings your gift to life. Welcome to the reality of gifting at UrbanFlowers, where every bouquet comes with a story, and every video message captures a moment that adds to the most remarkable journey we call life.

A Fusion of Timeless and Bold Flower Arrangement!

UrbanFlowers is a new online gift service creating a buzz, making waves not only with its modern designs but also by tipping its hat to the classics. Their flower menu blends the best of both worlds, offering a range from timeless arrangements to daring, modern creations. Embracing diversity is their mantra, and their Spooky Halloween collection is proof—a mix of refined beauty, vibrant colours, and a hint of spookiness you won’t find anywhere else.

Lush Up Your Space with Plant Delivery!

Beyond flower bouquets, UrbanFlowers brings nature’s calm right to your doorstep with plant delivery in Bangkok. With a few clicks on their website, you can transform your living space into a green haven within three hours. Whether it’s a statement indoor plant or a collection of succulents, UrbanFlowers effortlessly brings the outdoors inside, turning your home into a peaceful retreat amid the urban chaos.

Building Relationships Through Gifts!

“At UrbanFlowers, our mission is simple yet profound—providing an exceptional and affordable gifting experience that deeply resonates with both the giver and the receiver. It’s beyond mere gift delivery; it’s about actively participating in moments, crafting meaningful narratives, and leaving enduring impressions,” as aptly expressed by Alice Komarn, Operation Manager at UrbanFlowers.

Johannes Bergstrom, the CEO and founder, echoes this sentiment, saying,

“Happy birthday, congratulations. im sorry, will you marry me? These are the occasions we help add some magic to. Yes, we are a gifting company, but our mission is to help build and strengthen relationships. Whether through flowers, a lovely plant, or an amazing gift, we are all about helping people celebrate the important moments in life.”

Elevating the Experience with Personalized Video Greetings

UrbanFlowers isn’t just a florist; they’re stepping into the future with their latest video feature. Each bouquet or gift now comes with a personalized video greeting, adding an intimate touch that goes beyond traditional gifting. A simple QR code scan and the sender’s voice weaves into the gift, creating an experience that’s more than expected. It’s personal and surprising and ensures every UrbanFlowers gift is deeply felt and remembered by the receiver.

UrbanFlowers Puts Customers First

“At our core, we’re all about making your experience exceptional. Gift-giving isn’t just about handing over a product—it’s the whole package,” says CEO and founder Johannes Bergstrom. From wrapping and packaging to personal touches and delivery, every detail matters, creating the magic of a gift. It’s about the customer, from the first touchpoint to the last, focusing not just on delivering an amazing product but giving you the option to personalize your gifts so you can build and nurture relationships in the best way possible.

Follow us on :













Go Big, Save Big Concept

Sometimes, you need more than just flowers; you need a grand gesture. UrbanFlowers introduces the concept of “Go Big, Save Big.” They offer three bouquet sizes—Single, Double, and Triple—ensuring your sentiments are celebrated in full bloom. When you upgrade to a double-sized bouquet, you get a 15% discount, and when you opt for the triple size, you get an impressive 25% discount, making your gesture more grand.

So, Make Someone Happy with UrbanFlowers!

Whether you’re living abroad or amidst the vibrant streets of Bangkok, take a moment to nurture your relationships with beautiful gifts in this captivating city often fondly referred to as the Big Mango. Dive into the world of UrbanFlowers, where gifting is not just an action; it’s an art, a story, and a connection waiting to blossom, UrbanFlowers invites you to “Make Someone Happy”.