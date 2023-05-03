Things to do in Pattaya for a fantastic long weekend vacation

PHOTO: Amari Pattaya

Unsure how to make the most of your time in Pattaya this long weekend? Worry not; we’ve compiled a pick of fantastic things to do in Pattaya. This famous beach resort is a destination that appeals to party-goers as much as it does to families and culture vultures. Whether you want a nature escape, a sun-soaked beach getaway, an intimate gateway, or you want to learn more about the local culture, there really is something for everyone in this Pattaya.

1. Soak up some rays at Pattaya’s best beaches

People seem to think that the beaches in Pattaya aren’t all that great. Sure, the beaches might not have the most pristine white sands and bluest waters like the ones in the Kingdom’s tropical islands, but some are well worth a visit.

One of the popular beaches is Jomtien Beach, which is located only 4km away from the Pattaya city. It’s quiet enough for those who want to escape from the bustle of the city centre, but still offers a lot of activities to enjoy. The palm-fringed beach is the perfect location for relaxing with family and friends. There are plenty of spots along the shores for those who just want to work on their tan while enjoying the cool ocean air and reading a book. Adrenaline junkies can enjoy all types of water sports, such as parasailing, windsurfing, and jet skiing. Moreover, the beach is lined with cafes and restaurants offering mouthwatering Thai food.

If you’re looking for something quieter, Wong Amat Beach can be a great option since it’s cleaner and less crowded compared to other beaches. Relax in the shade provided by trees, sunbathe, or take a dip in the ocean to escape the heat.

2. Explore the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden

The Nong Nooch Tropical Garden is the perfect place to visit if you love flowers and landscaped gardens. Spanning over 200 hectares, the park offers a wide range of activities for families to enjoy. You can explore numerous gardens, including a 17th-century French garden, topiary garden, European Renaissance garden, and species-specific gardens with plants like bonsai, orchid, and succulents.

In addition to exploring the gardens, be sure to enjoy the live shows at the Thai Cultural Hall. You can watch performances of Thai kickboxing, Thai dancing, and even sword-fighting.

3. Tour the temples and museums

One of the best things to do in Pattaya is taking a tour of the temples and museums. For those who love culture and history, be sure to visit Wat Yansangwararam (also known as Wat Yan). The temple provides insights into Thai design, architectural traditions, and the values of the local society. The next temple you should add to your itinerary is the Big Buddha Temple of Pattaya, which is located on Pratumnak Hill. You can climb the steep stairs to see the beautiful 18-metre tall golden statue of the Buddha, but be sure to be respectful as the site is an active temple.

For those who love architecture, be sure to visit The Sanctuary of Truth. Soaring 105 metres into the sky, this one-of-a-kind teak structure boasts the most intricate carvings. It’s truly a beautiful sight to behold. Love art and want to be a part of it? Head to the Art in Paradise, an illusion art museum that brings art to life and invites visitors to become part of it. The family-friendly museum is great to visit for families as it provides fun photo ops. Another great museum to visit is Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, which has over 300 mind-blowing exhibits, a waxworks museum, fun rides, a 12D Moving Theatre, and the famous Sky Rider.

4. Experience the Four Regions Floating Market

The Four Regions Floating Market, mostly known as Pattaya Floating Market, is among the best things to do in Pattaya. This 10-hectare development is divided into several subsections, representing the 4 major areas of Thailand: the south, central, north, and northeast. Each section offers products that represent part of the country. Here, you can shop for souvenirs, handicrafts, clothing, and numerous other things. It’s also the place to go for those who are brave enough to sample delicious food, such as fried crickets and scorpions. Aside from shopping and sampling delicious food, the floating market also has many shows and activities, such as traditional Thai dances, sea boxing, and ziplining over the water.

The shops are either floating on stilted properties standing at the banks or in boats moving through the canals. Therefore, the best way to experience the market is to hire a small boat.

5. Rest and relax in a sophisticated hotel

When it comes to rest and relaxation, Pattaya is dotted with various luxury hotels offering the best service and facilities. Take Dusit Thani Pattaya, for example. Located in North Pattaya, the hotel offers sweeping ocean views and direct access to the beach. Plus, it features two swimming pools, three on-site restaurants, tennis courts, a fitness centre, an 18-hole golf course, and a spa. Staying at Dusit Thani means you don’t have to go anywhere to have a memorable vacation.

For those travelling with kids, the Amari Pattaya can be a perfect choice. In addition to its fantastic rooms and upscale facilities, the hotel also boasts a fully trained team to take your kids on their own little adventures. While the kids are entertained with some poolside games and creative crafting, parents can enjoy a well-deserved alone time.

Want to stay in the middle of Pattaya’s hustle and bustle? The Hilton Pattaya is located within Pattaya Beach and is adjacent to the CentralFestival shopping centre. It’s also just over a kilometre away from Pattaya Walking Street. But inside the hotel, you’ll feel a world away since it offers unmatched serenity. Another great hotel to stay at when you want to be close to Pattaya’s famous attractions is Grande Centre Point. The luxury hotel is just a few minutes away from Art In Paradise and Alcazar Cabaret Show. Moreover, the Grande Centre Point Space Pattaya, the first “Space” themed hotel in Thailand has it’s grand opening in August of 2022.

6. Enjoy spectacular views from Pattaya View Point

Want to get a bird’s eye view of Pattaya’s stunning crescent-shaped bay? Visiting the Khao Pattaya View Point on Pratumnak Hill is a must. Except for the occasional flow of package tours, the viewpoint is pretty quiet. The view is fantastic in almost all directions, allowing you to enjoy stunning panoramic views of the city and the sparkling ocean. The scenery at night is just as spectacular, with twinkling lights from the buildings and the bay.

7. Eat like a local

One of the best things to do in Pattaya is to feast on a mountain of delicious and authentic dishes in the local restaurants. Some of Pattaya’s most popular local dishes contain a range of fresh seafood, such as prawns, lobster, and crab, all cooked in a hot and sour flavour. Noodles and rice dishes are not to be missed as well. You can find them in many spots around the city, from street stalls and bustling markets to beachside restaurants.

If you really want to indulge and try different varieties of dishes, visit the Thepprasit Night Market aka “Pattaya Weekend Market” which is opens Friday-Sunday at 5PM in the evening. There, you’ll find wide alleys lined with shops selling all kinds of local dishes. Some of the most favourite are BBQ seafood, chicken satay, noodle soups, roasted duck, and curries. For some sweet treats, be sure to try coconut ice cream.

8. Take a ferry to Koh Larn (Coral Island)

For a peaceful escape from Pattaya’s high-rise buildings and frenetic nightlife, take a ferry or speedboat to Koh Larn from Bali Hai Pier. Also known as Coral Island, Koh Larn is only a 30-minute speedboat ride from Pattaya, making it a great destination for a day trip or an overnight adventure from the beachside resort.

This tiny piece of paradise boasts some of the prettiest beaches in Thailand with pristine white sand and clear blue waters. Aside from enjoying the natural beauty and lying in the sun, you can also try parasailing, banana boat riding, and snorkelling. For an overnight trip, there are many resorts along the beach at Tawaen and Samae. It’s truly an amazing retreat if you need an escape from Pattaya’s overdeveloped and tourist-packed beaches.

9. Have fun at a waterpark

There are lots of awesome things to do in Pattaya for families with kids. One of them is visiting a water park dotting the city. The biggest is the Ramayana Water Park, which offers exhilarating slides, rides, splashing fountains, and sprawling pools for all ages. Kids will have a blast in the Aquasplash park, where they can play around with water jets, sprinkles, and gentle rides. Adults can enjoy a number of adrenaline-pumping slides and exciting rides. Activities like fish feeding and water polo are also available to make your day out even more fun.

10. Party ’til dawn at the Walking Street

Famous for its nightlife scene, strolling around and partying on Walking Street is one of the best things to do in Pattaya. No other street in Thailand can compare to the experience you’ll get in Pattaya’s Walking Street. Since the 500 metres road is full of nightclubs, bars, go-go bars, beer bars, and restaurants, Walking Street is almost deserted during the day. At night, however, the street comes alive with loud music, neon lights, street performances, food vendors, and party goers looking to have some fun. However, remember to be in your senses and drink responsibly while you explore the festive street!

Now that you know the best things to do in Pattaya, it’s time to pack your bags and go get ready for a memorable long weekend vacation!

