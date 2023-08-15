Things to do along the Yellow MRT Line

Photo of the Yellow Line MRT train | Photo by Tarmashiba via Wikipedia

The Yellow Line MRT in Bangkok is an exciting addition to the city’s public transportation system. This line interchanges with the Lat Phrao BTS stations and stretches from the Yellow Line Lat Phrao to the Samrong station.

Covering about 30.4 kilometers of distance, there is a multitude of shopping malls, parks, restaurants, etc. to visit along the way. For many, this station is a blessing to travel between work and home. However, this station is not a convenient vehicle for commuting but also a vessel to discover more of Bangkok.

Furthermore, here are some of the top activities and attractions one can explore on the new Yellow Line MRT in Bangkok:

Things to do

1. King Rama IX Park

Experience tranquility and witness the beauty of nature at King Rama IX Park. Named after the late King Bhumibol, it was established in 1987 and stands as the largest public park in Bangkok. All in all, King Rama IX Park is a grandiose place that fits its namesake.

A beautiful park that is full of activities to do. one could walk, cycle, or jog around the park to witness the nature and well-crafted architecture. On the flip side, if you are feeling tired, you could rest in one of the numerous picnic spots throughout the park. There are also swan pedalos for a fun ride on the lake and a mini train that you could ride on.

Various flora are featured that range from various majestic Thai plants to gaze upon. On top of that, multiple countries are represented in the park where there are gardens that imitate the American, Chinese, Italian, and French styles.

Monitor lizards and a variety of birds also frequent the park off the beaten path so there is always life despite the absence of visitors.

In addition to the wonderful nature that the park provides, there is a structure called the Spiredamangkhala pavilion with a golden spire that resembles s spaceship. Inside there is a gallery that showcases and honours the life of the late king through exhibitions and photographs.

Just a sixteen-minute walk from the Suan Luang Rama 9 Yellow MRT line, If you are looking for a natural and beautiful patch of land within the urban jungle of Bangkok, King Rama IX Park presents that dream for you.

Address:

Chaloem Phrakiat Ratchakan Thi 9 Rd, เเขวง หนองบอน Prawet, Bangkok 10250

Opening hours:

Everyday 5am to 7pm

2. Paradise Park Mall

If a stroll through nature is not to your taste, then you could direct your attention back to the urban jungle of Bangkok. Just off the Suan Luang Rama 9 Yellow Line MRT stop, the Paradise Park Mall is just a five-minute from the station.

Formerly known as Seri Center, Paradise Park Mall contains over about 700 retail shops and a cineplex with digital and 3D screens. Moreover, there are spaces dedicated to IT, food, wellness, banking, home decoration, and more.

The modern architecture of the mall fits itself within the environment of eastern Bangkok but also incorporates elements of nature in the mall. Walking around inside, one would find that there are natural designs everywhere where each floor incorporated a garden with a theme.

Paradise Park Mall is a nice place to visit if you desire to shop. This mall may not have the popularity as others such as Central World or Siam Paragon but it is a nice change of pace to experience a new centre without sacrificing the expectations of quality.

Address:

61 Srinakarin Rd, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250

Opening hours:

Everyday 10am to 9pm

3. Srinagarindra Train Night Market

Behind Seacon Square, there lies a massive market full of opportunities to discover. Srinagarindra Train Night Market is a huge open-air market that offers a variety of things to purchase for curious customers.

As there are items that exist in other markets already such as food and snacks, clothing, and souvenirs, This market’s specialty lies in its vintage and hotrod areas.

Catering to a more local Thai taste, Srinagarindra offers a more different and authentic look into Thai life that would not be found in its sibling markets such as the Ratchada market and Jodd fairs.

If anything, the lack of tourists is one of the major contributors to the closing of the Ratchada market in 2021 where it would reopen at “The One Ratchada” in 2022. With that, this market has staying power and there should not be concern about it closing soon.

The night market offers a plethora of limitless street food vendors, clothing stores, and souvenir shops. However, what makes this market more unique are the vintage shops which give you the chance to find rare and unique antiques. There are also warehouses filled with pimped-up American muscle cars, bikes, and hotrods with events to participate in as well.

Srinagarindra Train Night Market is a unique experience that caters to the local Thais that you should try especially if you have visited other night markets before.

Address:

1 4 Srinakarin Rd, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 1025061 Srinakarin Rd, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250

Opening Hours:

Monday to Wednesday Closed Thursday to Sunday 5pm to 1am

4. HOP – Hub of Photography

“A picture is worth a thousand words.” Illustrator Fred R. Barnard believed in the power of a still image to condense many complex meanings in a single portrayal. With that, photography is a favorite pastime for many people and HOP fills in the sense of community and inspiration that photographers desire.

Standing for the “Hub of Photography,” HOP is an exhibition located inside Seacon Square and includes numerous displays to see inside.

The goal of this exhibition is to foster the growth of the photography community by showcasing various works from Thai photographers. The entrance into the site is open to the general public and the artworks are rotated often to switch up the “mood” as well.

Each of the works contrasts the blank and minimalist environment and portrays the personality of their photographers. Included with the art as well are their statements which allow us to further comprehend the message of the work although there is also room for interpretation.

The club itself does not only offer artwork alone since if you feel the need to rest a bit, there is also a library. In this library, there is a large selection of free-access books about photography where one could sit down and read to improve their photography or just expand their knowledge.

For the photography or art lovers out there, HOP is a place to visit to experience the message and heart of the creators but also their passion and effort to tie together the community more.

Address:

Srinakarin Rd, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250

Opening hours:

Everyday 11am to 7pm

5. Lucky Home

A massive warehouse filled with crates, boxes, and shelves full of various items sits at an eleven-minute walk away from the Samrong station. These items are a variety that offers a unique and exciting shopping experience for vintage lovers and treasure hunters alike.

At Lucky Home, The electronics are imported from Japan by a secretive collector and sold in bulk in Thailand.

Inside, there are laser discs, vinyl, VHS tapes, and music CDs from a large variety of genres but also rarities as well. In addition, there is a separate warehouse for enthusiastic photographers that are full of camera parts and hundreds of cameras to choose from.

And finally, the six-string players are not even left out as there are a variety of electric guitars as well for which there are auctions every Friday.

Lucky Home’s policy on purchases is that you can get quality items if you have a good eye so if your item is broken or does not function properly, there are no returns.

Japan’s trash is the treasure for the hunter here in Thailand. Tap into your inner collector and uncover the endless possibilities that Lucky Home presents.

Address:

399/464-467 Moo8 Thang Rotfai Sai Kao Rd, Samrong Klang, Phra Pradeng, Samut Prakan 10130

Opening Hours:

Monday Closed Tuesday to Sunday 10pm to 6pm

These are just some of the more prominent thing you could do along the Yellow MRT line. With 30.4 kilometers of rail to explore, it should take you a long time to witness everything that this line has to offer. Get out there and get yourself lost off this track!

