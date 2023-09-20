The best places to retire in Thailand 2023

PHOTO: iStock

Thailand is undoubtedly a charming country. And for many people, spending retirement years in this country is the ultimate dream. There are so many good reasons to retire in Thailand. The people are friendly and welcoming, the weather is fantastic, and high-quality medical care is widely available. Plus, who wouldn’t want to live in the perfect property surrounded by beautiful nature, delicious food, and excellent shopping for a fraction of the cost? Your money can definitely stretch farther here compared to in most Western countries.

Thailand also offers an enticing retirement visa, that adds value to those seeking property in the country. Thaiger is here to help you retire in Thailand by assisting you in obtaining your visa promptly and easily.

So if you’re ready to retire in Thailand, let’s take a look at the best locations in the country and see which one would be perfect for you!

Best Places To Retire in Thailand

1. Phuket

Phuket is very popular among expats because it’s like you’re staying in a big city, but not as big as Bangkok. Thus, the island houses the biggest expat population outside of Bangkok, making it easier for you to find a group of like-minded people. Living in Phuket means you will be surrounded by some of the world’s most magnificent beaches. Here, you can find a plethora of attractions and activities that cater to many types of travellers. The island is dotted with bars, restaurants, and shopping centres. Additionally, the Andaman Sea features stunning islands easily accessible by the many budget-friendly boat tours.

Since Phuket is the largest island in Thailand, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to property. You can find condos in bustling areas like Patong, luxury villas with ocean views in quaint seaside villages, or beautiful colonial-era buildings in Phuket City. In terms of healthcare, Phuket has a number of world-class hospitals. The public transportation system here isn’t as good as in Bangkok. However, you can always rent a scooter, find a taxi, or use ride-hailing apps like Grab to move about.

Although Phuket is a bit pricier than other places in which to settle in Thailand, it can be argued that it genuinely offers a magnificent life for those looking to retire on this beautiful island.

2. Hua Hin

Plenty of northern European expats flock to Hua Hin. Therefore, just like in Phuket, you’ll find a large expat retiree community here. The seaside resort city is best for those who want to retire in a more laid-back area. It’s also popular among golf enthusiasts since it’s home to some of the best golf courses in the country. Although Hua Hin is much quieter than Phuket and Pattaya, there’s enough nightlife if you’re looking for a fun night out. There are several shopping malls as well, which means getting international food and imported goods is not a big problem.

With coastal views that rival many other tropical paradises, Hua Hin offers the best of island life without compromising modern amenities and facilities. Moreover, Bangkok is only a 3-hour drive away if you yearn to go shopping in a big city.

3. Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai offers one thing that other places on this list don’t: cooler temperatures. Thanks to its fantastic mountainous backdrop, the weather in Chiang Mai is generally cooler than in the rest of the country. However, it may still be a bit warm for foreigners who are used to a temperate climate. Known as the Bangkok of the North, Chiang Mai is great for families and those wanting everything a big city has to offer, without the annoyances. Although there are some things that you can’t avoid when living in a larger city, Chiang Mai is known to be relaxing and breathtaking. It’s perfect for those who to retire close to nature since the surrounding mountains offer plenty of options for outdoor adventures.

Moreover, it features a Lanna culture and heritage, making its atmosphere unique from Bangkok and southern beach towns. The locals here are known for being quite hospitable, and it is easy to find accommodations for every budget. The healthcare is quite good here since there are a couple of international-standard hospitals. Furthermore, Chiang Mai is cheaper than the island towns, making it an excellent place for retirees. The only downside is the smoke season, which forces you to deal with toxic air pollution for a few months a year.

4. Koh Samui

Although getting to Koh Samui is a bit more tedious and expensive, once you arrive, you will surely be in heaven. Known as an upscale island with plenty of relaxing spas and activities, expats love this island as it truly feels like they are in paradise. As Phuket and Hua Hin are undoubtedly bigger areas, those expats on Koh Samui enjoy the true island-style vibe, which is much calmer and serene.

However, despite featuring a more laid-back atmosphere, Samui also has all the amenities you need to retire here comfortably. The island boasts four private hospitals with western-style facilities. The food is fantastic here. In addition to authentic Thai dishes, you can find a range of International restaurants offering Italian, French, and Japanese cuisines, among others. Additionally, expats with all types of budgets are welcome as the island has many types of housing available. You can find anything to suit your needs, from hilltop villas to beachfront homes. With pristine, white-sanded beaches, Koh Samui offers a beautiful island life without compromising necessary amenities.

5. Pattaya re tire

Just 150 km from Bangkok, Pattaya is the nearest beach town outside of Bangkok. Here, you can enjoy sunbathing on the beach while still having access to top-notch amenities and hospitals. As Pattaya is a huge expat town, you can be certain to find a support group among the thriving expat community.

Although Pattaya is world-famous for its seedy nightlife, it offers many other fun things to do and see for families. Shopping malls, golf courses, and scenic island hopping are just a few other things you can do in this beach town. In terms of housing, a variety of accommodation is available, from Thai-style apartments to pool villas and luxury penthouses. Compared to Phuket, the cost of living in Pattaya is much more affordable.

Thailand is a wonderful destination to retire and stretch your money, whether you want to enjoy the gorgeous outdoors of this Southeast Asian country or feast on excellent cuisines. It’s easy to see why so many expats chose this country as their new home, with world-class attractions and beaches.