Thailand ranks among countries with the fewest remote jobs despite being a digital nomad hotspot

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: August 28, 2026, 3:45 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand ranks among countries with the fewest remote jobs despite being a digital nomad hotspot | Thaiger
Photo by toa55 from akaratwimages

Thailand has built a strong reputation as one of the world’s most popular destinations for digital nomads and remote workers. The infrastructure, cost of living and quality of life draw tens of thousands of location-independent professionals each year. What the country offers far less of is remote jobs from Thai employers.

A study from Remitly analysing nearly 8 million LinkedIn job listings found that just 7.9% of job listings in Thailand are tagged as remote roles, placing the country ninth globally among those with the fewest remote work opportunities. The research was conducted across LinkedIn job data from May 2026.

For context, the countries with similarly low proportions of remote listings include some of the world’s largest economies. Australia sits at 7.6%, the United States at 8.4% and the United Kingdom at 10.1%. Thailand’s figure puts it in the same tier as these major markets, despite being a significantly smaller economy with a different labour market structure.

Remote jobs in Thailand are scarce, with only 7.9% of listings tagged as remote.
Statistics table from Remitly

Low competition for the roles that exist

The same study found something that cuts the other way. Thailand ranked 12th among the least competitive countries for remote jobs. Where remote listings do exist, fewer people are applying for them compared with most markets globally.

For comparison, Qatar averaged 983 applications per remote vacancy, India 964, and the United States 905. The US figure reflects both a shrinking pool of remote listings since 2022 and the wave of back-to-office mandates from major employers, which has made every remote role significantly more contested.

Thailand’s combination of few remote listings but relatively low competition means the odds for applicants are better than the headline availability figure suggests. The challenge is finding the listings in the first place rather than beating out a large field of candidates once you do.

What this means for expats and digital nomads in Thailand

The practical implication for most foreign professionals living in Thailand is the same one that has always applied: remote jobs here tend to come with you rather than be found locally. The Thai labour market is not structured around remote-first employment in the way that some European and African markets have become, and the data reinforces that.

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Thailand has acknowledged this reality through the Destination Thailand Visa, which is specifically designed for remote workers earning income from outside the country. The DTV gives remote workers a legal, structured route to live in Thailand for up to 180 days per entry on a five-year visa, provided their income comes from foreign clients or employers rather than the Thai labour market. Over 35,000 applicants had filed for the visa by mid-2025.

The mismatch between Thailand’s appeal as a place to live and work and the availability of locally listed remote roles is therefore not a new problem for the expat community. It is simply now documented in numbers. Anyone planning to work remotely from Thailand is better positioned starting with a foreign income source and understanding what the DTV does and does not permit than searching Thai job boards for remote listings.

For those weighing up the broader picture of Thailand as a long-term base, the current expat visa landscape in 2026 covers the regulatory changes that have made the DTV the most practical long-stay route available.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: August 28, 2026, 3:45 PM
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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.