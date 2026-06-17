Thai Time Expressions Explained — The Complete Guide for Beginners
Thailand has its own way of telling time. Once you understand the logic, it all clicks.
If you’ve ever asked a Thai friend “What time does it start?” and gotten an answer like “สามทุ่ม” (sǎam thûm), you probably just smiled and nodded. You’re not alone.
Thai time expressions don’t map directly onto the 12-hour or 24-hour systems most foreigners are used to. Thailand has its own traditional system that divides the day into four rotating six-hour rounds, each with its own name. It sounds complicated. It’s actually not, once someone walks you through it.
Why Thai Has Two Time Systems
Most countries use one clock. Thailand effectively uses two, and you’ll encounter both.
The traditional system (นาฬิกาไทย, naa-lí-gaa tai) is what Thai people use in everyday conversation. It’s informal, natural, and the one you’ll hear at markets, restaurants, and social gatherings.
The 24-hour system is used in formal and official contexts: TV broadcasts, train schedules, airport announcements, and anything printed on a ticket or signboard. It works exactly like the 24-hour system you already know, just said in Thai.
Start with the traditional system. That’s what will actually help you get through the day.
The Traditional Thai Clock: Four Rounds of Six Hours
Think of the day as being divided into four blocks of six hours each. Each block has its own name that acts like a label for that part of the day.
|Time Block
|Period Name
|Hours Covered
|Late night
|ตี (dtee)
|Midnight to ~6am
|Morning
|โมงเช้า (moong cháo)
|6am to noon
|Afternoon
|บ่าย (bàai)
|1pm to ~5pm
|Evening/Night
|ทุ่ม (thûm)
|7pm to midnight
You count within each block using regular Thai numbers (หนึ่ง, สอง, สาม…). So “three o’clock in the morning” becomes “ตี สาม” and “nine at night” becomes “สาม ทุ่ม” — three counts into the evening block.
Here’s the full day, hour by hour:
Late Night — ตี (dtee)
Midnight to 6am
|Thai
|Pronunciation
|English
|เที่ยงคืน
|thîang keun
|Midnight (12:00 AM)
|ตี หนึ่ง
|dtee nèung
|1:00 AM
|ตี สอง
|dtee sǎawng
|2:00 AM
|ตี สาม
|dtee sǎam
|3:00 AM
|ตี สี่
|dtee sèe
|4:00 AM
|ตี ห้า
|dtee hâa
|5:00 AM
Morning — โมงเช้า (moong cháo)
6am to noon
|Thai
|Pronunciation
|English
|หก โมง เช้า
|hòk moong cháo
|6:00 AM
|เจ็ด โมง เช้า
|jèt moong cháo
|7:00 AM
|แปด โมง เช้า
|bpàet moong cháo
|8:00 AM
|เก้า โมง เช้า
|gâo moong cháo
|9:00 AM
|สิบ โมง เช้า
|sìp moong cháo
|10:00 AM
|สิบเอ็ด โมง เช้า
|sìp-èt moong cháo
|11:00 AM
|เที่ยง
|thîang
|Noon (12:00 PM)
Quick tip: In casual speech, Thai people often drop เช้า and just say the number + โมง, so “เจ็ดโมง” is fine for 7am if the context is clear.
Afternoon — บ่าย (bàai)
1pm to 6pm
|Thai
|Pronunciation
|English
|บ่าย โมง
|bàai moong
|1:00 PM
|บ่าย สอง โมง
|bàai sǎawng moong
|2:00 PM
|บ่าย สาม โมง
|bàai sǎam moong
|3:00 PM
|บ่าย สี่ โมง
|bàai sèe moong
|4:00 PM
|ห้า โมง เย็น
|hâa moong yen
|5:00 PM
|หก โมง เย็น
|hòk moong yen
|6:00 PM
Notice the shift: At 5pm and 6pm, the label switches from บ่าย to เย็น (evening). เย็น (yen) means cool or evening, and it’s a gentle signal that the day is winding down.
Evening/Night — ทุ่ม (thûm)
7pm to midnight
|Thai
|Pronunciation
|English
|หนึ่ง ทุ่ม
|nèung thûm
|7:00 PM
|สอง ทุ่ม
|sǎawng thûm
|8:00 PM
|สาม ทุ่ม
|sǎam thûm
|9:00 PM
|สี่ ทุ่ม
|sèe thûm
|10:00 PM
|ห้า ทุ่ม
|hâa thûm
|11:00 PM
|เที่ยงคืน
|thîang keun
|Midnight
The pattern: ทุ่ม starts counting from 1 at 7pm. So when someone says “สามทุ่ม”, just remember: 3 + 6 = 9pm. Add 6 to whatever ทุ่ม number you hear and you’ve got the hour.
Adding Minutes
For minutes, just add the number plus นาที (naa-tee) after the hour.
For half past, use ครึ่ง (krêung), which means “half.”
|Thai
|English
|แปดโมงครึ่ง
|8:30 AM
|บ่ายโมงสิบห้านาที
|1:15 PM
|สามทุ่มสี่สิบห้านาที
|9:45 PM
The structure is always: [Hour] + [Minutes] + นาที
Parts of the Day — Useful Vocabulary
Even without knowing the exact time, these words let you set the scene in any sentence.
|Thai
|Pronunciation
|Meaning
|เช้า
|cháo
|Morning (6am–mid-morning)
|สาย
|sǎai
|Late morning (around 9–11am)
|เที่ยง
|thîang
|Noon
|บ่าย
|bàai
|Afternoon
|เย็น
|yen
|Evening
|ค่ำ
|khâm
|Early night
|กลางคืน
|glaang keun
|Nighttime
|ดึก
|dèuk
|Late at night / the small hours
|ตอนเช้า
|dtawn cháo
|In the morning
|ตอนเย็น
|dtawn yen
|In the evening
These are the words that make your Thai sound natural. “I’ll see you ตอนเย็น” is something a real person says. It’s flexible and easy to use.
The 24-Hour System
When you’re reading a bus schedule, buying a train ticket, or watching the evening news, you’ll encounter the 24-hour system. It works the same way as international military time — just spoken in Thai.
The key word is นาฬิกา (naa-lí-gaa), meaning “o’clock” in the formal sense. On printed materials, you’ll see it abbreviated as น.
|Thai
|English
|แปด นาฬิกา (08.00 น.)
|8:00 AM
|สิบสอง นาฬิกา (12.00 น.)
|12:00 PM (noon)
|สิบสาม นาฬิกา (13.00 น.)
|1:00 PM
|สิบแปด นาฬิกา สามสิบ นาที (18.30 น.)
|6:30 PM
|ยี่สิบสอง นาฬิกา (22.00 น.)
|10:00 PM
For everyday life, you don’t need to speak in the 24-hour format. But being able to understand it means you’ll never miss a flight because you misread the departure time.
Asking and Telling the Time
The most useful question you can learn:
ตอนนี้กี่โมง? dtawn née gèe moong? What time is it now?
Shorter, more casual:
กี่โมงแล้ว? gèe moong láew? What time is it? (Literally: How many o’clock already?)
When someone answers, you might hear them add แล้ว (láew) at the end, meaning “already.” It adds a sense of the time having arrived.
สามทุ่มแล้ว — “It’s already 9pm.”
Relative Time: Today, Tomorrow, Yesterday
These are the words you’ll use every single day.
|Thai
|Pronunciation
|English
|ตอนนี้
|dtawn née
|Now
|เมื่อกี้
|mêua gêe
|Just now / a moment ago
|อีกสักครู่
|èek sàk krûu
|In a little while
|วันนี้
|wan née
|Today
|เมื่อวาน
|mêua waan
|Yesterday
|พรุ่งนี้
|prûng née
|Tomorrow
|วานซืน
|waan seun
|The day before yesterday
|มะรืน
|má-reun
|The day after tomorrow
For weeks, months, and years:
|Thai
|English
|อาทิตย์นี้
|This week
|อาทิตย์ที่แล้ว
|Last week
|อาทิตย์หน้า
|Next week
|เดือนนี้
|This month
|เดือนที่แล้ว
|Last month
|เดือนหน้า
|Next month
|ปีนี้
|This year
|ปีที่แล้ว
|Last year
|ปีหน้า
|Next year
The pattern is simple. นี้ (née) = this. ที่แล้ว (thîi láew) = last/past. หน้า (nâa) = next.
Days of the Week
Thai days of the week are named after celestial bodies — the same system used in many ancient cultures. It’s a small piece of history you carry with you every time you name a day.
|Thai
|Pronunciation
|English
|Named After
|วันจันทร์
|wan jan
|Monday
|The Moon
|วันอังคาร
|wan ang-kaan
|Tuesday
|Mars
|วันพุธ
|wan phút
|Wednesday
|Mercury
|วันพฤหัสบดี
|wan pá-rée-hàt
|Thursday
|Jupiter
|วันศุกร์
|wan sùk
|Friday
|Venus
|วันเสาร์
|wan sǎo
|Saturday
|Saturn
|วันอาทิตย์
|wan aa-thít
|Sunday
|The Sun
Shortcut: วันพฤหัสบดี (Thursday) is a mouthful. Thai people shorten it to just วันพฤหัส in everyday speech. You can do the same.
Putting It Together: Time in a Sentence
In Thai, time expressions are flexible. They can come at the beginning or end of a sentence, and both are correct.
Structure 1: Subject + Time + Verb
ฉัน ตี ห้า ตื่นนอน I wake up at 5am.
Structure 2: Subject + Verb + Time
เราจะเจอกัน บ่ายสองโมง We’ll meet at 2pm.
To say “at” a specific time, you can use ตอน (dtawn) or เวลา (way-laa) before the time:
ตอน แปดโมงเช้า — at 8am เวลา สองทุ่ม — at 8pm
Both are correct. ตอน is more casual, เวลา sounds slightly more precise.
Quick Reference: The Day at a Glance
12:00 AM เที่ยงคืน
1:00 AM ตีหนึ่ง
2:00 AM ตีสอง
3:00 AM ตีสาม
4:00 AM ตีสี่
5:00 AM ตีห้า
6:00 AM หกโมงเช้า
7:00 AM เจ็ดโมงเช้า
8:00 AM แปดโมงเช้า
9:00 AM เก้าโมงเช้า
10:00 AM สิบโมงเช้า
11:00 AM สิบเอ็ดโมงเช้า
12:00 PM เที่ยง
1:00 PM บ่ายโมง
2:00 PM บ่ายสองโมง
3:00 PM บ่ายสามโมง
4:00 PM บ่ายสี่โมง
5:00 PM ห้าโมงเย็น
6:00 PM หกโมงเย็น
7:00 PM หนึ่งทุ่ม
8:00 PM สองทุ่ม
9:00 PM สามทุ่ม
10:00 PM สี่ทุ่ม
11:00 PM ห้าทุ่ม
12:00 AM เที่ยงคืน
The One Thing to Remember
If you only take one thing from this guide, make it this: ทุ่ม starts at 7pm, and you add 6.
หนึ่งทุ่ม (1 thûm) = 7pm. สองทุ่ม (2 thûm) = 8pm. สามทุ่ม (3 thûm) = 9pm.
Once that clicks, the whole system falls into place. The rest is just vocabulary.
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