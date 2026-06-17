Thai Time Expressions Explained — The Complete Guide for Beginners

Thailand has its own way of telling time. Once you understand the logic, it all clicks.

If you’ve ever asked a Thai friend “What time does it start?” and gotten an answer like “สามทุ่ม” (sǎam thûm), you probably just smiled and nodded. You’re not alone.

Thai time expressions don’t map directly onto the 12-hour or 24-hour systems most foreigners are used to. Thailand has its own traditional system that divides the day into four rotating six-hour rounds, each with its own name. It sounds complicated. It’s actually not, once someone walks you through it.

Why Thai Has Two Time Systems

Most countries use one clock. Thailand effectively uses two, and you’ll encounter both.

The traditional system (นาฬิกาไทย, naa-lí-gaa tai) is what Thai people use in everyday conversation. It’s informal, natural, and the one you’ll hear at markets, restaurants, and social gatherings.

The 24-hour system is used in formal and official contexts: TV broadcasts, train schedules, airport announcements, and anything printed on a ticket or signboard. It works exactly like the 24-hour system you already know, just said in Thai.

Start with the traditional system. That’s what will actually help you get through the day.

The Traditional Thai Clock: Four Rounds of Six Hours

Think of the day as being divided into four blocks of six hours each. Each block has its own name that acts like a label for that part of the day.

Time Block Period Name Hours Covered Late night ตี (dtee) Midnight to ~6am Morning โมงเช้า (moong cháo) 6am to noon Afternoon บ่าย (bàai) 1pm to ~5pm Evening/Night ทุ่ม (thûm) 7pm to midnight

You count within each block using regular Thai numbers (หนึ่ง, สอง, สาม…). So “three o’clock in the morning” becomes “ตี สาม” and “nine at night” becomes “สาม ทุ่ม” — three counts into the evening block.

Here’s the full day, hour by hour:

Late Night — ตี (dtee)

Midnight to 6am

Thai Pronunciation English เที่ยงคืน thîang keun Midnight (12:00 AM) ตี หนึ่ง dtee nèung 1:00 AM ตี สอง dtee sǎawng 2:00 AM ตี สาม dtee sǎam 3:00 AM ตี สี่ dtee sèe 4:00 AM ตี ห้า dtee hâa 5:00 AM

Morning — โมงเช้า (moong cháo)

6am to noon

Thai Pronunciation English หก โมง เช้า hòk moong cháo 6:00 AM เจ็ด โมง เช้า jèt moong cháo 7:00 AM แปด โมง เช้า bpàet moong cháo 8:00 AM เก้า โมง เช้า gâo moong cháo 9:00 AM สิบ โมง เช้า sìp moong cháo 10:00 AM สิบเอ็ด โมง เช้า sìp-èt moong cháo 11:00 AM เที่ยง thîang Noon (12:00 PM)

Quick tip: In casual speech, Thai people often drop เช้า and just say the number + โมง, so “เจ็ดโมง” is fine for 7am if the context is clear.

Afternoon — บ่าย (bàai)

1pm to 6pm

Thai Pronunciation English บ่าย โมง bàai moong 1:00 PM บ่าย สอง โมง bàai sǎawng moong 2:00 PM บ่าย สาม โมง bàai sǎam moong 3:00 PM บ่าย สี่ โมง bàai sèe moong 4:00 PM ห้า โมง เย็น hâa moong yen 5:00 PM หก โมง เย็น hòk moong yen 6:00 PM

Notice the shift: At 5pm and 6pm, the label switches from บ่าย to เย็น (evening). เย็น (yen) means cool or evening, and it’s a gentle signal that the day is winding down.

Evening/Night — ทุ่ม (thûm)

7pm to midnight

Thai Pronunciation English หนึ่ง ทุ่ม nèung thûm 7:00 PM สอง ทุ่ม sǎawng thûm 8:00 PM สาม ทุ่ม sǎam thûm 9:00 PM สี่ ทุ่ม sèe thûm 10:00 PM ห้า ทุ่ม hâa thûm 11:00 PM เที่ยงคืน thîang keun Midnight

The pattern: ทุ่ม starts counting from 1 at 7pm. So when someone says “สามทุ่ม”, just remember: 3 + 6 = 9pm. Add 6 to whatever ทุ่ม number you hear and you’ve got the hour.

Adding Minutes

For minutes, just add the number plus นาที (naa-tee) after the hour.

For half past, use ครึ่ง (krêung), which means “half.”

Thai English แปดโมงครึ่ง 8:30 AM บ่ายโมงสิบห้านาที 1:15 PM สามทุ่มสี่สิบห้านาที 9:45 PM

The structure is always: [Hour] + [Minutes] + นาที

Parts of the Day — Useful Vocabulary

Even without knowing the exact time, these words let you set the scene in any sentence.

Thai Pronunciation Meaning เช้า cháo Morning (6am–mid-morning) สาย sǎai Late morning (around 9–11am) เที่ยง thîang Noon บ่าย bàai Afternoon เย็น yen Evening ค่ำ khâm Early night กลางคืน glaang keun Nighttime ดึก dèuk Late at night / the small hours ตอนเช้า dtawn cháo In the morning ตอนเย็น dtawn yen In the evening

These are the words that make your Thai sound natural. “I’ll see you ตอนเย็น” is something a real person says. It’s flexible and easy to use.

The 24-Hour System

When you’re reading a bus schedule, buying a train ticket, or watching the evening news, you’ll encounter the 24-hour system. It works the same way as international military time — just spoken in Thai.

The key word is นาฬิกา (naa-lí-gaa), meaning “o’clock” in the formal sense. On printed materials, you’ll see it abbreviated as น.

Thai English แปด นาฬิกา (08.00 น.) 8:00 AM สิบสอง นาฬิกา (12.00 น.) 12:00 PM (noon) สิบสาม นาฬิกา (13.00 น.) 1:00 PM สิบแปด นาฬิกา สามสิบ นาที (18.30 น.) 6:30 PM ยี่สิบสอง นาฬิกา (22.00 น.) 10:00 PM

For everyday life, you don’t need to speak in the 24-hour format. But being able to understand it means you’ll never miss a flight because you misread the departure time.

Asking and Telling the Time

The most useful question you can learn:

ตอนนี้กี่โมง? dtawn née gèe moong? What time is it now?

Shorter, more casual:

กี่โมงแล้ว? gèe moong láew? What time is it? (Literally: How many o’clock already?)

When someone answers, you might hear them add แล้ว (láew) at the end, meaning “already.” It adds a sense of the time having arrived.

สามทุ่มแล้ว — “It’s already 9pm.”

Relative Time: Today, Tomorrow, Yesterday

These are the words you’ll use every single day.

Thai Pronunciation English ตอนนี้ dtawn née Now เมื่อกี้ mêua gêe Just now / a moment ago อีกสักครู่ èek sàk krûu In a little while วันนี้ wan née Today เมื่อวาน mêua waan Yesterday พรุ่งนี้ prûng née Tomorrow วานซืน waan seun The day before yesterday มะรืน má-reun The day after tomorrow

For weeks, months, and years:

Thai English อาทิตย์นี้ This week อาทิตย์ที่แล้ว Last week อาทิตย์หน้า Next week เดือนนี้ This month เดือนที่แล้ว Last month เดือนหน้า Next month ปีนี้ This year ปีที่แล้ว Last year ปีหน้า Next year

The pattern is simple. นี้ (née) = this. ที่แล้ว (thîi láew) = last/past. หน้า (nâa) = next.

Days of the Week

Thai days of the week are named after celestial bodies — the same system used in many ancient cultures. It’s a small piece of history you carry with you every time you name a day.

Thai Pronunciation English Named After วันจันทร์ wan jan Monday The Moon วันอังคาร wan ang-kaan Tuesday Mars วันพุธ wan phút Wednesday Mercury วันพฤหัสบดี wan pá-rée-hàt Thursday Jupiter วันศุกร์ wan sùk Friday Venus วันเสาร์ wan sǎo Saturday Saturn วันอาทิตย์ wan aa-thít Sunday The Sun

Shortcut: วันพฤหัสบดี (Thursday) is a mouthful. Thai people shorten it to just วันพฤหัส in everyday speech. You can do the same.

Putting It Together: Time in a Sentence

In Thai, time expressions are flexible. They can come at the beginning or end of a sentence, and both are correct.

Structure 1: Subject + Time + Verb

ฉัน ตี ห้า ตื่นนอน I wake up at 5am.

Structure 2: Subject + Verb + Time

เราจะเจอกัน บ่ายสองโมง We’ll meet at 2pm.

To say “at” a specific time, you can use ตอน (dtawn) or เวลา (way-laa) before the time:

ตอน แปดโมงเช้า — at 8am เวลา สองทุ่ม — at 8pm

Both are correct. ตอน is more casual, เวลา sounds slightly more precise.

Quick Reference: The Day at a Glance

12:00 AM เที่ยงคืน 1:00 AM ตีหนึ่ง 2:00 AM ตีสอง 3:00 AM ตีสาม 4:00 AM ตีสี่ 5:00 AM ตีห้า 6:00 AM หกโมงเช้า 7:00 AM เจ็ดโมงเช้า 8:00 AM แปดโมงเช้า 9:00 AM เก้าโมงเช้า 10:00 AM สิบโมงเช้า 11:00 AM สิบเอ็ดโมงเช้า 12:00 PM เที่ยง 1:00 PM บ่ายโมง 2:00 PM บ่ายสองโมง 3:00 PM บ่ายสามโมง 4:00 PM บ่ายสี่โมง 5:00 PM ห้าโมงเย็น 6:00 PM หกโมงเย็น 7:00 PM หนึ่งทุ่ม 8:00 PM สองทุ่ม 9:00 PM สามทุ่ม 10:00 PM สี่ทุ่ม 11:00 PM ห้าทุ่ม 12:00 AM เที่ยงคืน

The One Thing to Remember

If you only take one thing from this guide, make it this: ทุ่ม starts at 7pm, and you add 6.

หนึ่งทุ่ม (1 thûm) = 7pm. สองทุ่ม (2 thûm) = 8pm. สามทุ่ม (3 thûm) = 9pm.

Once that clicks, the whole system falls into place. The rest is just vocabulary.