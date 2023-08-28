Win 150,000 baht in prizes in DeeMoney’s short ad campaign

Photo courtesy of DeeMoney

DeeMoney invites everyone to participate in the short advertising entries campaign on TikTok with the hashtag #DeeMoneyOWNDEEChallenge.

Feel free to express your creativity for a chance to win a variety of prizes, totaling 150,000 Baht. The objective is to raise awareness among the target audience and the wider public through TikTok.

SawasdeeShop, the leading Thai fintech company specializing in cross-border money transfer solutions under the “DeeMoney” brand, has a large customer base of over one million accounts and provides both inbound and outbound money transfer services that supports more than 26 currencies and cover 40 countries worldwide.

After releasing its first movie advertisement titled ‘OWNDEE Movie EP: Fast Global Money Transfers, Made Easy!’, DeeMoney effectively showcases its ability to address consumer pain points, highlighting better rates, faster transfers, and easier transactions.

This ad not only solidifies DeeMoney’s brand positioning and value but also garners significant engagement and positive feedback from the audience. To further capitalize on this success, DeeMoney is extending its campaign’s momentum by launching the challenge on TikTok.

This engaging challenge calls upon all interested individuals to create their own short films, using the hashtag #DeeMoneyOWNDEEChallenge.

The challenge centers on ‘International money transfer with DeeMoney’ and places significant emphasis on the referees’ judgment, accounting for 70 points. The scoring breakdown includes 20 points for creativity, 30 points for communication, and 20 points for concept. Additionally, 30 points will be awarded based on the total video views, resulting in a maximum possible score of 100.

DeeMoney believes that, the movie will have a significant impact when the strength of the community is combined with the inventiveness of creators and users, creating a high level of awareness and understanding among the target audience about the advantages of cross-border money transfers through the DeeMoney application.

The panel of judges will consist of six seasoned individuals from the advertising and media sector, known for their accomplishments and participations in the Creator Awards. The members of the judging panel are as follows:

Aswin Phlaphongphanich, Co-Founder and CEO of DeeMoney Rasmegh Srisethi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of DeeMoney Tanit Ruttjananthana, DeeMoney’s Chief Marketing Officer Pongpiti Phasukyud, Founder of AD ADDICT Nattapon Muangtum, Owner of EverydayMarketing Sittipong Sirimaskasem, Founder and CEO of Creative Talk Conference.

To celebrate the power of creativity and public participation, DeeMoney, led by co-founder and CEO Aswin Phlaphongpanich, has prepared the following prizes for the winners.

1st Prize: 50,000 Baht

2nd Prize: 30,000 Baht

3rd Prize: 20,000 Baht

4th Prize: 3 winners, 10,000 Baht each

Honorable Mention Prize: 4 winners, 5,000 Baht each

Any interested parties may submit a short ad movie of one minute or longer, showcasing your own unique style. From now until September 14, 2023, participants must upload the movie to their own TikTok channels, make it available to the public, and make sure it includes the hashtags “#DeeMoneyOWNDEEChallenge #DeeMoney #โอนเงินไปต่างประเทศ #OWNDEE #เรทดีไวดีง่ายดี”

For more information and details about the challenge, visit DeeMoney’s website https://bit.ly/TikTokOWNDEE or contact Line OA: @deemoney (https://lin.ee/B22ZCCS).

Don’t miss this big chance to have fun with DeeMoney and win a chance to receive prizes totalling 150,000 Baht!

Challenge terms and conditions:

Post the clip on the participant’s TikTok’s account with their own style caption and hashtags #DeeMoneyOWNDEEChallenge #DeeMoney #โอนเงินไปต่างประเทศ #OWNDEE #เรทดีไวดีง่ายดี Make the video available for public viewing with no time limit The video shall not be no shorter than one minute Accepts people of any gender, age, and/or group participation The deadline for entries is September 14, 2023. The winner will be announced on September 25, 2023. DeeMoney shall be the exclusive owner of all intellectual property rights in the submitted entries and will be free to use them in all of its marketing, public relations, and advertising activities.

