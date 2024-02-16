Westminster College Bangkok and UNSW launch pioneering foundation programme in Thailand

Image courtesy of Westminster College Bangkok

In a significant development for education in Thailand, Westminster College Bangkok, renowned for its commitment to quality education, has partnered with UNSW Sydney, Australia’s global university, to introduce an innovative pathway program designed to bridge the gap for Thai students transitioning to university-level studies. The collaboration marks a milestone, offering the first and only Australian foundation programme in Thailand, empowering students to commence their degree preparations within their home country.

The foundation program launched under this partnership stands out for its comprehensive approach towards preparing students for the rigorous academic environment of university studies. Speaking at the event, a key spokesperson Richard Hallows, the College Principal shared their enthusiasm for introducing the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Foundation Programme. This programme is poised to be a “very welcome development in Thailand,” offering a robust route to university unlike the traditional pathways. The programme emphasizes the development of English language proficiency, academic study skills, and a deep understanding of the course content with an aim to infuse students with a degree of autonomy, all the while ensuring a supportive and secure environment to transition seamlessly from high school to university learning.

Adding to the prestige, Sarah Lightfoot, CEO of UNSW Global, underscored the uniqueness of this programme, which aligns with the global standards set by UNSW Sydney, currently ranked 19th worldwide.

Amelia Walsh, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for Thailand and Laos (Austrade), emphasized the overview of Australian Education Quality and Opportunities. Australia’s reputation for having a high-quality education system is well known, providing a multitude plethora of opportunities for students across different academic levels.

Brad Hall, head of Transnational Education at UNSW Global, elaborated on the essence of the programme which mirrors the high-quality curriculum offered in Sydney, promising a uniform educational experience across borders. The comprehensive nature of the programme prepares students through specialized streams, which are Arts & Social Sciences, Design & Architecture, Physical or Life Science, and Science & Engineering.

The foundation programme not only prepares students academically but also inculcates a strong sense of international camaraderie among them. By introducing students early on to a global network of peers across various countries including Indonesia, China, Japan, and South Korea, the programme fosters a sense of belonging and an international outlook among its attendees. Moreover, the thrust on continuous support and development ensures that students not only achieve high grades but also secure their preferred degrees, with over 71% of students attaining a GPA of 6.9 or above.

In alignment with UNSW Sydney’s holistic educational approach, the speakers also highlighted the thriving campus life students can anticipate in Australia, encompassing clubs, societies, wellness activities, and student academic and career success initiatives. This integrated model aims not just at academic excellence but at equipping students with interpersonal skills, teamwork capabilities, and a profound understanding of the international job market, ensuring a well-rounded preparation for their future careers.

The UNSW Foundation Studies program equips students with the knowledge and skills essential for success at the university level and beyond. Through this program, students will be able to enhance crucial academic skills and elevate your English proficiency, ensuring students are well-prepared for a successful start at UNSW in Australia. Upon completion of UNSW Foundation Studies, students will receive a provisional offer to pursue a degree at UNSW, guaranteeing you a place at the university without the need for any additional external processes.

Moreover, completion of this course allows direct access to pursue a bachelor’s degree in a globally top ranking university in Australia, including University of Melbourne, Monash University and University of Sydney. Concluding the announcement, the partnership between Westminster International Group and UNSW represents a significant leap towards empowering Thai students with global educational opportunities, providing a platform for their academic and professional growth within a nurturing environment. Students and parents alike can look forward to leveraging this pathway, which promises not just a transition to university life but a holistic development experience preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow’s global landscape.

Entry requirements for UNSW Foundation

Minimum academic requirements

Mathayom 5

IGCSE

GED

AS

IB

For other qualifications, please contact WCB.

Term starts in August 2024, and only 25 seats are available

For more information about the programme, go to UNSW Foundation Studies page.

For more information

Hotline : (+66) 61-888-4951

Official Line: https://lin.ee/yWB4W1C

Whatsapp: https://wa.me/66628399267

Email: admission@westminster.ac.th

You can also visit Westminster College Bangkok’s Website.

Press Release