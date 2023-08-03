Thailand elevates health and wellness tourism to global excellence with exclusive trade meet

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is proud to announce a significant step forward in advancing Thai health and wellness tourism through the Amazing Thailand Health and Wellness New Chapters New Experience Exclusive Trade Meet 2023. This prestigious event, hosted at the Conrad Bangkok Hotel on 24th July, aims to connect health and wellness representatives from all over the world with Thai entrepreneurs. Together, they will introduce innovative health tourism products and foster collaboration through seminars and business negotiations. This exclusive gathering is designed to bolster confidence in Thailand’s vision of becoming a leading global health tourism destination.

Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business at TAT, emphasizes the importance of this event in promoting Thai businesses’ exceptional standards in health and wellness tourism services. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience Thailand’s tourist destinations firsthand and engage with various establishments, showcasing the country’s potential to leave a lasting impression on the global audience.

The participants who join the event are marketing representatives and buyers from the United States, Italy, Australia, the People’s Republic of China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Indonesia, and Cambodia.

Mr. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Moftah The Medical Attaché of The Embassy of The State of Qatar expressed deep admiration for Thailand’s medical and healthcare system. Following the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown measures, there has been a remarkable surge in Middle East patients opting to seek medical treatment in Thailand. Traditionally, Qatari individuals seeking high-quality medical care would travel to hospitals in the USA, France, UK, or South Korea. However, Thailand has emerged as an incredibly popular destination for medical treatment among Qataris due to its reputation as a Medical Hub and the exceptional hospitality of Thai doctors. The efficiency of services, shorter waiting periods, and other factors have contributed to Thailand’s appeal.

Middle East patients face specific challenges, particularly in dealing with conditions like Diabetic Foot Ulcer and Cancer, which require extended treatment periods of around 4-5 months and are associated with higher risks of death and amputation. The introduction of a novel therapy combining modern medicine with medicinal plants, offering the potential to improve the quality of life and shorten treatment duration, has piqued significant interest. In light of this exciting development, The Medical Attaché of the State of Qatar has requested official documentation from the medical teams and pharmacies involved in the new therapy. These documents will be submitted to the Qatari Health Ministry for thorough evaluation and consideration. Such collaboration in medical tourism and pharmaceutical exports between Thailand and Qatar holds the potential to elevate their bilateral relationship to new heights.

Accompanying the trade meet are special lectures, demonstrating Thailand’s leadership in health services and world-class wellness tourism. For example, Ph.D. M.D Patana Teng-amnuay, the Asst. Master of Science Program in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine at Dhurakij Pundit University mentioned that Thailand’s expertise in regenerative medicine and collaboration with global medical institutions have positioned it as a hub for cutting-edge treatment programs for non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Patients seeking effective solutions for NCDs can trust in Thailand’s world-class healthcare facilities and warm hospitality, making it the preferred destination for comprehensive wellness beyond physical health.

Dr. Peera Tienpaitoon from PSC Center emphasized the significance of minimal invasiveness in modern surgery. He introduced his innovative MSMS technique, which has demonstrated superior outcomes with reduced complications and enhanced stability. Dr. Peera also drew parallels between Thailand’s rich artistic heritage, characterized by dedication and expertise handed down through generations, and the accumulated experience of seasoned doctors in the medical field. Just as skilled plastic surgeons continually refine their techniques, blending tradition with innovation, we, too, strive to perfect our craft, continuously pushing the boundaries of creativity.”

The event also incorporates a business matching meeting, offering an exceptional platform for revealing new services, fostering meaningful partnerships, and acquiring invaluable market insights.

Miss Chada Peanpaktr, General Manager of Apex Wellness Clinic, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “It is a great opportunity to meet new partners and understand the unique needs of each market, particularly focusing on the Middle East market. During our discussions, we received specific requests for health and beauty programs that cater to the entire family.”

Dr. Porntip Pasukamonset from ADDLIFE Center stated that the business matching meeting session was a resounding success, leaving us inspired and energized to propel ADDLIFE Center to new heights. One of the most noteworthy advantages of the event was acquiring invaluable market insights. The meeting broadened our understanding of emerging trends, customer needs, and industry challenges. Undoubtedly, this knowledge will aid us in fine-tuning our strategies and making well-informed decisions that will keep us ahead in the market.

Thailand’s reputation as a world-class health and wellness tourism destination is well-established, offering advanced medical facilities, exceptional services, and enormous entrepreneurial potential. TAT remains dedicated to further developing this high-value tourism product and service, especially after the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this competitive and dynamic landscape, entrepreneurs must stay informed and adapt to thrive.

“We are confident that the wealth of information on health tourism products and the immersive experiences offered through the FAM trip program will instill the necessary confidence in market representatives from around the globe. This, in turn, will lead to increased sales, fostering growth in the medical tourism market and solidifying Thailand’s position as a world-class health tourism hub in line with our aspirations,” remarked the Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business.