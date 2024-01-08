Siam Yacht Club set to rock 2024 with exclusive mini-concert series featuring Hugo & Da Endrophine

Photo via Siam Yacht Club

Siam Yacht Club (SYC) proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated mini-concert series, promising a year of unparalleled entertainment for music enthusiasts. Kicking off the festivities is ‘Hugo Unplugged’ on January 11, 2024, followed by the electrifying ‘Da Endrophine Live @ SYC’ on February 8, 2024.

SYC is thrilled to present an unforgettable experience, combining a perfect blend of luxury, entertainment and breathtaking view of the Chao Phraya River as backdrop of the rolling waves with the soulful melodies of two iconic artists. Hugo, renowned for his soul-stirring performances, will take the stage for an intimate, acoustic evening. Following this, the dynamic Da Endrophine will command the spotlight with a live performance that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Event Date:

Ep.1: Hugo Unplugged at Siam Yacht Club, 11th January 2024

Ep.2: Da Endrophine Live @ SYC, 8th February 2024

Ticket Prices:

THB 3,000 / THB 3,500 / THB 4,500 / THB 5,000 per a table for 4 persons, purchase ticket now at megatix, or click https://shorturl.at/inzJ3.

Exclusive Ticket Inclusions:

Each ticket includes a table for 4 persons and allows you to choose from 3 exciting packages

Package A

1 bottle of Jim Beam with 4 soft drink mixers

1 Mixed signature Long Tail plate

Package B

1 bottle of signature Pete’s Pure (red, white or sparkling)

1 Mixed signature Long Tail plate

Package C

4 mocktails

1 sharing meat/seafood platter

Siam Yacht Club at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers is open every day from 5 pm. to 1 am.

